Comparative notes: PNP leadership battles 1969 and 2019

The present leadership contest in the People's National Party (PNP) evokes memories of the 1969 confrontation when the 'up and rising' trade union leader Michael Manley challenged and defeated the established successor Vivian Blake — prominent lawyer, next in line for leadership of the party, and close ally of Norman Manley. It is interesting and instructive to explore the national political and social setting of the period. The internal party features then must be grasped and compared to the same in this current period.

The enlightenment of the 1969 era is to be found in how the race consciousness ideas, responsive to the harsh social and economic conditions of that time, defined the politics. New forces inside and outside of Jamaica contributed to Manley's political victories — in 1969 over Vivian Blake and the 1972 defeat of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Comparing and contrasting features and characteristics of the two periods help to understand and appreciate the genesis of the current leadership battle in the PNP. It will also hlep to make sense of the PNP and its challenge to the JLP in the next election. This has been a summer of real discontent for the PNP.

Brief history

The history of modern political parties in Jamaica has had its colourful moments inside and outside of the JLP and PNP. The first election in independent Jamaica saw Sir Alexander Bustamante and the JLP (24 seats) defeat Norman Manley and the PNP (19 seats). In the 1967 election the JLP added eight constituencies provoking the response of “gerrymandering” from the PNP. In that election, Donald Sangster led the JLP to a massive victory and became the second prime minister of Jamaica: The voter turnout was 82.24 per cent; only those over 21 years of age had voting rights; the JLP won 33 seats to the PNP's 18. Sangster died in April of the same year. Resistance emerged in the JLP opposing to Robert Lightbourne for leader of the party. A narrow victory was engineered and Hugh Shearer, trade union leader, became one of the youngest prime ministers in the world. Two years after Prime Minister Shearer selection to being leader the JLP (1967), and one year after the Walter Rodney and black consciousness movement agitation and upheavals (1968), Michael Manley was elected as leader of the PNP by a wide margin (376 to 155 votes). The young people in the late 1960s, by and large, experienced immense hardships as well as being exposed to radical and progressive thinking that inspired their organisation into new types of cultural, social and political groups. Later, the PNP lowered voting age to 18 years old.

Modern Jamaica and the new politics

Bauxite mining and its export replaced sugar and other agricultural crops as the major exports. Since the 1940s and 1950s this activity led to massive unemployment and decrease in rural agricultural pursuits. It contributed also to social and economic dislocations during the same period when more sugar factories were closing down and the ports abandoned. One of the major consequences of the bauxite assault on Jamaica was the rural to urban migration that led to the 'swelling' slums. It was so bad that Empire Windrush was sent out to assist in this problem. Crime became a prime byproduct of the way Jamaica was organised and political violence characterised urban politics, especially in western Kingston and also in western St Andrew.

In 1966, major slums, such as Back-O-Wall, Ackee Walk and Foreshore Road, were bulldozed by the Government of the day. It is fair to say, however, that efforts were made especially by Lightbourne, as minister of trade and industry, to industrialise Jamaica and provide not just more jobs, but meaningful jobs grounded in industrial programmes that had great potential for national development. Had he won the leadership of the JLP, what would have happened to Michael Manley in 1972?

Manley entered representational politics at a time when political violence was raging in the urban west. He ran and won in the constituency of Kingston Central against E K Powell by 43 votes in 1967. Coupled with his “the word is love” speech, he was portrayed in biblical terms as “Joshua”, and embraced the “We shall overcome” song from the black power/civil rights movement of the United States, giving him an appeal beyond the boundary of the PNP. In the wider global and national societies there were profound changes in the world, worldwide protests for peace and the black power and civil rights movements in the United States. There is a view that the Walter Rodney and the black consciousness movements unearthed and crystallised the voice of the black masses, raising it to main stream politics.

The PNP embraced the protests and black power activities, and it was out of this background that Manley helped to give character to a new kind of politics in Jamaica. In his 1967 victory speech he defined the nature of Jamaican politics and the challenges associated with it: for example, deepening inequality, matters concerning social justice, youth and crime, political victimisation, unemployment, 'scandal of the electoral system' (gerrymandering), corruption in high places and the need for integrity in public life. He was able to convert those abnormalities during that period into well needed political capital. Which of the contenders in the current PNP leadership battle will be able to convert the perceived inconsistencies in the present political setting into political capital?

Compare and contrast

There are some features of the political setting of the 1960s are similar, while others are different. There is, indeed, a fair reflection of that period in the current political qualities and also similar features in the current PNP leadership contest then and now. In terms of the global political setting, globalisation has the essential features of imperialism that raged Jamaican from 1940s to the 1970s.

These new global political forces have had deeper roots of penetration than in the past. There is hardly any type of current global and/or national movements of resistance/protest against the new world order and its negative impact on developing countries. Additionally, there is no black consciousness movement that is politically alive in Jamaica, though the force exists there is indeed an arrest of development in the cultural sphere. This era is certainly not characterised by tribal political violence.

In a general sense today there is the deepening of the abnormalities and inconsistencies in the Jamaican society that Michael Manley revealed at the occasion of his 1967 victory speech. The youth of this era — under the influences of the values of individualism, uncontrolled market forces and of mass culture — is more or less immobilised as opposed to the active youth movement of the late 1960s onwards. What educational programmes will be developed to debrief the youth; to inspire them to serve; and to enlighten them to be innovative and entrepreneurial?

Unlike the JLP of the 1960s, the party now enjoys reasonable popularity. It has been also attractive to the youth, especially educated elites and young professionals. The political contenders in the PNP must be able to inspire and attract members across the age groups, especially that cluster of voters that more than often contribute to victory. The JLP is in a formidable political position; and whoever sets out to challenge the Government of Prime Minister Andrew Holness must be audacious and also a warrior of supreme qualities, leading a machine that has been modernised, re-oiled, retooled, efficient and instructive.

Which of the contenders will give the existing Jamaican politics a new character?

thearchives01@yahoo.com