Competence and integrity in Gov't

One cannot commend Jamaica's medical fraternity enough for the way they have handled the COVID-19 crisis.

Sobriety, clarity, common sense, accountability, transparency, continuous information updates, and prompt reminders about the need for ongoing vigilance, care, and caution regarding the virus, have been the hallmarks of the medical group, not to mention the contact tracing, and persistent follow-up that have been second to none.

And, while we all realise that we cannot become complacent — which we trust will not happen — Health Minister Christopher Tufton and the incomparable Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, chief medical officer, along with the entire medical team, deserve all the commendation, congratulations, and applause they can get.

Clearly we are not the only nation that has acted with such judiciousness, but once again it brings to mind the way that we, as a country, often with limited resources at our disposal, can achieve levels of competence and accomplishment that are way beyond what might be normally ascribed to us.

Further, by comparison — and there can be no joy in the following statement — the COVID-19 fatality rate per capita in the USA is more than 100 times that of the corresponding rate in Jamaica.

Whatever happens now, as tourists and Jamaicans start to enter and re-enter the island, the need for continued vigilance is essential. Already there appears to be some gaps and questions in the proposed process, one of which is the dependency on the personal integrity of those required to self-quarantine while awaiting test results. Another relates to the question of how sustained the reliability will be of certified tests on tourists done within seven days of their arrival when, subsequent to the test, they will travel here on aircraft packed to capacity. These circumstances will demonstrate how effectively the Government can handle internal pressures, compared with the external ones they addressed in the early COVID-19 days when, for example, they withstood pressure from the cruise ship alliance. Nevertheless, up to the point of the opening of the borders, the way the epidemic has been addressed here has been absolutely commendable.

However, what is also interesting in this situation is that, compared with this clearly visible scenario of proficiency, competence, and application in Jamaica's Health Ministry, there are other areas of the current Government for which we wish the same could be said, but for which we cannot.

Without trying to rehash the recent past, but also without ignoring it, there appears to be a significant difference between the high professionalism recently demonstrated by the medical fraternity when compared with occurrences that have taken place in other governmental departments. These include the Petrojam debacle, the early fiasco with the Ministry of Education and Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), the more recent Holywell issue and the allegations of activities at St Ann Municipal Corporation.

It is probably true to say that, no matter how vigilant the head of any group is, there will always be those who will intentionally get off the rails for their own intended benefit. At the same time, is there any validity in the proposition that maybe not enough care is being taken to impress upon everyone concerned the need for the parallel achievements of competence and integrity? Is it true that not enough influence of a commendable nature is “trickling down” from the top to affect in a positive way the “integrity genes” at the lower levels?

As the man at the top, maybe the prime minister should find a way to convince all his ministers, even at the risk of sounding naïve or simplistic, to strive towards those two, mutually reinforcing objectives — competence and integrity. Referring to the Health Ministry's recent performance, a standard has been set, and it is the consistency throughout the Administration that is needed now.

At the same time, while these attributes can surely, and should be emphatically affirmed from the top, it is important that the same are also plainly visible and recognised at that level.

