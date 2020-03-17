Coronavirus: Good for us

Why the panic over the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-1p) when, in recent times, there have been far more deadly viruses? The H1N1 flu of 2009, called the swine flu, killed an estimated 200,000 people. So far, Corona has killed an estimated 6,000 and some 75,000 have recovered.

This remains serious, as one death is too many. But it isn't near the disaster that justifies the panic and the actions that we are taking as a result.

Again, why the panic? It is for the same reason that there is panic over what is called climate change, which is largely an invention of godless leftists. The Western world has largely dispensed with the existence of God and the after life, seeing this life as the only one there is. We have become atheistic and nihilistic, so things like the coronavirus are perceived to threaten our delusion; hence, the hysteria.

But I believe that the coronavirus is good for us for the reason that it brings us up against realities that we are trying to avoid, but must face inevitably.

First, it tells us that we aren't in control of our lives and destiny. This is what Western man doesn't want to be told, because the delusion of his 'progressive and prosperous societies' is that man is in control, and it is up him to direct his world to whatever end he chooses. We look around us at all the success we have and we think that we have created it; we are in control of the world and we are working towards a utopia. Coronavirus stops us short and says we are not in control; we do not know what can happen to us and when. It tells us that as we rush towards success, things can appear out of the blue and derail us.

Second , it tells us that we are all going to die one day; sooner or later, and we do not know when. With our long life expectancy we delude ourselves that we are going to live into our 80s and 90s, and then fade away into the sunset. Well the coronavirus tells us that we can die any time — and it could be sooner than later.

Finally, the coronavirus is good for us because it tells us there is no security here on Earth, and all the things to which we look for security are empty. We prize our health, our bank accounts, our houses, and our cars, and coronavirus threatens to upset the system that gives us these things and we do not know what to make of it. It tells us that there is nothing safe on this Earth and it is utter folly to seek safety here.

So what should we do? Learn this: God created us to live a short time on this Earth, and we should turn to his Son for salvation and live a life pleasing in his sights so that when we leave this world we can go to live with him in eternal bliss in heaven. This is what the coronavirus outbreak is reminding us.

Sadly, many of us won't heed it, but we wait for the outbreak to pass so we can resume deluding ourselves that this life on Earth is all there is. Until the big one comes. What will it be?

Jesus reminds us in Matthew 24:37-39 King James Version: 37) But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

38) For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark.

39) And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”

How sad.

