COVID-19 — a springboard for revitalising community midwifery

May 5, 2020 is celebrated annually as the International Day of the Midwife. This year the theme is 'Midwife 2020 — Celebrate. Demonstrate. Mobilise. Unite'. Consistent with the theme, the message to midwives globally includes:

(1) “Be bold and brave and speak up for women's and girls' rights in your countries and communities.

(2) Fight injustices in every space you see them; be it female genital mutilation, sexual violence, harassment, and unfair and unequal treatment of women and girls.

(3) Strengthen your partnerships with women as a vital part of delivering quality care and ensure respectful maternity care is central to their work.

(4) Educate women on their rights to informed choice about their bodies and their lives which includes pregnancy, normal childbirth, and contraception.

(5) Encourage women to ask health care professionals questions about their decisions and not to be coerced into any early medical interventions; for example, Caesarean sections.

(6) Advocate equal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls.” ( International Confederation of Midwives [ICM], 2020)

The message above points to the important roles midwives play in defending the rights of women and girls in the country and, more specifically, at the community level. As we grapple with the onslaught of COVID-19, and as I listened to the controversial story surrounding the much-publicised death of a young woman who had been pregnant, I cannot help but emphasise how poised midwives are to avert some of these scenarios. Let me hasten to add, though, that this client may not have been a suitable candidate for home delivery based on her health profile.

Midwives and the SDGs

It is not fatuous to articulate that COVID-19 is negatively affecting the manner in which health services are delivered; for example, maternal and child health services. It will, no doubt, reverse some gains made in the health sector and prevent the achievement of further goals such as those encompassed in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With this in mind, it is important to realise that community midwives are integral to achieving the SDG Goal 3 — ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

It is expected that by 2030 midwives' work can:

(1) reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births; and

(2) ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health care services, including family planning, information, education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programmes (ICM, 2017).

Challenges to community midwifery

Of note is that midwives practise both in hospitals and the community, despite the fact that community midwifery has significantly declined in the past decade.

The Nursing Council of Jamaica sets the minimum number of home deliveries/births for midwives in training; more specifically, direct entry midwifery students who, on graduation, constitute the cadre of community midwives.

Midwifery students are expected to perform 10 home deliveries in order to qualify to sit the midwifery qualifying examination. This minimum requirement, however, was reduced to five deliveries because the 10 standard was unachievable. Some of the contributing factors to this rather unfortunate situation include:

(1) insufficient number of midwives in the community;

(2) community midwives retiring without suitable replacements;

(3) the number of community midwives offering to do home deliveries has reduced;

(4) lack of support for home deliveries by some health practitioners, including some midwives;

(5) midwives are not motivated because remuneration is not commensurate to work done;

(6) some midwives live outside of work zone, and as such are unable to take calls for home deliveries;

(7) clients are more inclined to take up maternal and child health services offered in hospitals where more amenities are available. It is not uncommon for clients to initiate preparation for home delivery but check in to a secondary care facility when labour commences; and

(8) home births appear to be seasonal; for example, more deliveries may be available during fall than in other seasons.

Strategies to improving community midwifery

Notwithstanding the obstacles above, I believe Jamaica has the potential to revitalise community midwifery during this COVID-19 pandemic. Under these circumstances, individualised care in the comfort of the clients' homes is a viable option, even as social distancing becomes paramount and will be the new normal for some time.

All things considered, the following strategies, if adopted by the relevant stakeholders and policymakers, may serve as stimulus for the revitalisation of community midwifery.

(1) develop policies that support community midwifery generally;

(2) increase the number of community midwives which may be achieved through training and recruitment;

(3) re-engage retired community midwives;

(4) improve remuneration for community midwives, making it commensurate to work and worth, because if incentivised, community midwives will be more motivated to work in this area;

(5) provide and mobilise resources so that community midwives may live in zones of work, and by the same token accommodation may be provided on the grounds of the health or birthing centre;

(6) package community midwifery services so that it is attractive to clients;

(7) increase the number of midwifery educators, facilitators, and preceptors; and

(8) equip community midwives with entrepreneurial skills with the intention to have them (independent practitioners) manage birthing centres — a service that is in great demand, especially in rural communities.

While I cannot claim to have the ultimate solution to the current community midwifery situation in Jamaica, these strategies may contribute to its revitalisation even as we seek to offer quality, safe, and respectful maternal and child health services to clients at the community level.

Adella Campbell, PhD, JP, is an associate professor and head of the Caribbean School of Nursing at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or adcampbell@utech.edu.jm.