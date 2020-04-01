COVID-19 and Darwinism

Let me declare at the outset that, as an evangelical Christian, I am a creationist grounded in the belief of intelligent design of the human species. I am also, by early education and practice, a scientist. That makes room for healthy respect of 19th century English naturalist Charles Darwin's monumental contribution to the field of science through his theory of evolution by natural selection.

The basic tenets of Darwin's theory are as follows:

1) A greater number of individuals are born each generation than can be sustained by the environment and available resources.

2) Consequently, those that are better suited to the prevailing and changing conditions to survive. Those who are not, die.

3) Traits in the surviving species that make them adaptable become dominant in subsequent generations.

English philosopher Herbert Spencer coined the term “survival of the fittest” to describe Darwin's theory of natural selection. Outside the context of evolution of the human species — which one may or may not subscribe to — can the theory be applied to the impact of natural disasters on a country's accustomed way of doing things? Could it be, for example, that natural disasters, like disease pandemics, serve a necessary purpose of clearing out weak and inefficient organisations, institutions, and businesses to be replaced by new ones more suited to the changing times?

To dampen the adverse economic and social impact of the COVID-19 health pandemic, both Jamaica and the US have come up with what is euphemistically, but erroneously, called economic stimulus packages. In the US, Congress and the Senate, in a rare show of bipartisan cooperation, passed a Bill valued at US$2.2 trillion, which is nine per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 44 per cent of the federal budget. Some of the provisions include US$1,200 for individuals earning under US$75,000 and US$500 per child; US$150 billion in short-term and low-interest loans to small businesses, and US$500 billion in loans to large corporations.

Jamaica, in what Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke described as the largest fiscal stimulus in the country's history, announced a package of $25 billion. This sum is made up of taxes foregone by the Government and a range of assistance targeting individuals and businesses directly affected by the disease. These go by acronyms such as: CARE (COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees), which has four components, two of which are BEST Cash (Business Employee Support and Transfer of Cash) and SET Cash (Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash).

The American and Jamaican responses have similar shortcomings. The first is the name. Both are, for the most part, emergency rescue, not economic stimulus packages. Second, the amount, although significant in size, is small in relation to the magnitude of the problem. Third, the assistance does not do enough to target people and businesses at the base of the social and economic pyramid that are most at risk but have tremendous wealth-creating potential.

The biggest shortcoming is the one nobody is prepared to talk about. By sticking with an outdated trickle-down economic model concerned only with quantitative growth by propping up fat, inefficient businesses; and by putting money in the pockets of the nouveau riche who trade in paper but contribute little directly to the country's productive capacity or towards addressing social and environmental concerns, these paltry interventions guarantee that nothing will change when the current crisis has ended.

We have gone from survival of the fittest to preservation of the obsolete, greedy and inefficient. For the price we must all pay, would the country not be better off if these were allowed to become COVID-19 victims and so die a natural death?

Opposition shadow minister for finance and planning Senator Mark Golding's call for a substantial safety net to protect vulnerable Jamaicans is useful in the short term but does not go nearly far enough. I am talking about the rise of a new entrepreneurial class; turning mendicants into productive citizens, consumers into producers, and hustlers into wealth creators.

One of the best ideas of how this could be done came from Peter Holbrook, chief executive officer of Social Enterprise UK, in his keynote address at Jamaica's first Social Enterprise Conference held January 2015. He ended his remarks with a bold recommendation for Jamaica to consider positioning itself to become “the social enterprise country”.

In a follow-up conversation to his speech I sought clarification from Holbrook on exactly what social enterprise Jamaica would look like and what are the economic and social benefits that would result from going this route. He responded in writing as follows:

“A socially enterprising Jamaica would create inclusive economic opportunity and prosperity where all Jamaica's citizens benefit. The machinery of the economy would drive opportunities for people to learn skills and start businesses. The economic system would reward and encourage businesses that create community and wider social and environmental benefits.”

The situation confronting the nation from COVID-19 is grim; it is bad. But so too are some of the systemic problems with the economy, such as lack of equity and inclusiveness that has hindered evolution to the prosperous, harmonious, and environmentally secure society of the national pledge. Properly structured and executed, an economic and social Marshall Plan in the midst of the crisis can right some of the wrongs. Out of bad can come much good.

