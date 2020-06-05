COVID-19 and the case for Caribbean opportunity

American actor Jared Leto emerged from a 12-day California meditation retreat on March 17, where he'd spent his days in total isolation with no connectivity devices. Sounds great, right? Except Leto stepped out of the zen and into the pandemic. Most of us are not that privileged, nor isolated, and by then, with cases already having hit home in the Caribbean, and the staggering numbers coming out of Italy, China, and the US, this one was pretty hard to miss.

First thought of as literally nothing to sneeze at, COVID-19 quickly evolved into one of the deadliest and costliest events in living memory. Bringing powerful economies to their knees, and stressing medical systems around the world, to say that the impacts of this pandemic will be felt for a lifetime and are history-defining are not hyperbolic.

Perhaps knowing they could not handle the massive toll on our health care systems if the virus were allowed to spread widely, Caribbean governments — commendably and swiftly — took decisive action to “flatten the curve”, well ahead of most developed nations. From stay-at-home orders, curfews, and border closures, the Caribbean region quickly insulated itself from the virus's biggest vector — movement.

As of noon, on May 3, Loop News Barbados recorded 13,074 cases across 35 Caribbean territories, with the highest numbers being from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Puerto Rico — none of which are members of Caricom or the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Trinidad and Tobago's response to the pandemic was so strong it shared the top spot with three developed nations on University of Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government (BSG)'s Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT). The working paper ranks countries that meet World Health Organization's recommendations for relaxing physical distancing measures. The UK, by stark contrast, at the time of writing, is at the bottom of this list.

While the report does not suppose when countries will be ready to exit lockdown, it does paint the region in a strong light. But what does this mean for T&T and other islands?

Tourism turmoil

With tourism markets reeling, yet prolonged border closure being the logical step to keep virus spread at bay, Caribbean markets are faced with the Herculean task of not just getting themselves back on track, but functioning in a world where their main source of income (and foreign exchange) is largely cut off for the foreseeable future. How can tourism economies survive without tourists?

A classic TV sitcom's go-to line is, “It's so crazy it might work!” and perhaps this is what might work for the region. Regional travellers have complained for years of the exorbitant price of inter-regional travel. In fact, many travellers opt for destinations further north, particularly Florida and New York, which are, more often than not, cheaper than the average hour-long flight to another island. The urgent need to stimulate tourism economies could find its golden ticket here. With summer travel plans essentially halted around the world, many travellers remain eager to jump on the safest, cheapest flight to anywhere but their living rooms. Could intra-regional travel be the answer?

The most optimistic forecast by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) indicates that international travel to Latin America and the Caribbean will fall by 33.6 per cent, a reduction of US$9.7 billion. The worst case, then? A 65 per cent reduction in airlift and a staggering US$17.1 billion reduction in revenue.

What next, then?

If Caribbean governments both continue to do the good work of flattening the curve within the borders and keeping international borders closed to countries that have yet to get their infection rates under control ­— for example, the US and UK, traditionally the biggest markets for the region — Caribbean countries could soon open themselves up only to other islands with similar precautionary measures. This presents a unique opportunity for carriers like Caribbean Airlines and LIAT to tap into a market, much unlike other larger global carriers limited by virus spread in their areas of operation. The basis of the Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) and logos of Caricom have long been a more unified, stronger Caribbean, with the ability to travel within the region with ease and at a lower cost. While many may think of losing “international” tourists, regional tourism could, at the right price and in a sustainable model, see both a short- and longer-term boost.

If Caribbean destinations market themselves as low-risk, safer to travel destinations than their northern counterparts at long-anticipated lower fares, could this be the catalyst for a more well-travelled Caribbean region by Caribbean people? St Lucia Prime Minister and former Caricom Chair Allen Chastanet will lead the efforts of the OECS to reopen the tourism sector by June 4. Perhaps, the OECS can first look inward to the region over traditional source markets.

Food Insecurity

While lofty tourism plans may be further down the road, of more immediate urgency is the Caribbean's food security. For clarity, food security refers to a country's ability to sustainably feed itself at all times with sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life (UN Food and Agriculture Organization).

The Caribbean's food import bill is high, uncomfortably so. With a combination of halted production of myriad items across the world, and a lack of human resources to cultivate crops of fresh food, the Caribbean's food supply is in trouble. So too are larger markets. Membership shopping giant Costco, also the world's largest retailer of choice and prime beef, announced on Monday, May 4 that it would temporarily be limiting the number of fresh meat products customers could buy to three items per member. This amid growing fears of a meat shortage in the US as many plants have been forced to close due to the virus outbreaks amongst staff, with at least 49,000 workers testing positive.

A recent article in Forbes magazine notes that, according to data from the International Trade Centre (ITC), the 15 nations in Caricom source up to 94 per cent of food imports from the US market (2018), including 94 per cent of all cereals, 90 per cent of edible fruits and nut imports, 90 per cent of edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers, and 91 per cent of sugars.

Caribbean parents have long discouraged unnecessary purchase of food with the phrase, “We have food home!” and it is time to apply that to a larger scale. The base principle of this rebuff is that we have at our disposal our own ability to nourish ourselves first before spending money elsewhere. With likely reduced access to foreign goods, the foreign exchange to purchase them, and reduced incomes at home, we need to look inward to our own products that have long been cast aside over well-branded overseas alternatives. Fortunately, Caribbean leaders recognised this urgent need ahead of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, and at the 31 Caricom Heads of State and Government held in Barbados in February, Chairman and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley announced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 per cent over the next five years.

While it is true, there are products that cannot be obtained in the region, there are either comparable local versions or alternatives to many others. Alternative flours and pastas made with cassava and the like are delicious substitutes to their wheat counterparts. Governments can look to giving grants to producers of these classes of items, allowing them to produce greater quantities at lower prices to compete with wheat-based products.

Already, local food producers participate in NAMDEVCO's Farmers' Markets, and shoppers are more than willing to show off their farm fresh produce purchased at bargain prices compared to supermarkets on social media. The Government has also started a national seed distribution drive, encouraging citizens to plant and grown their own food, taking personal food security literally into their own hands.

In November 2008, at the beginning of the US recession, then President-elect Barack Obama's Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel famously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” While this COVID-19 period is rife with both fear for health and economic insecurity, there exist avenues of exploration for innovation and adaptation in the Caribbean to not just lessen the blow of this global crisis, but possibly to come out better for it on the other side.

Nyssa Pierre is managing director/principal publicist at PearTree Consulting and CEO at MOOV.