COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

On April 24, 2020 the Pan American Health Association (PAHO) urged countries to take innovative safety measures to strengthen routine vaccination programmes against vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks. Vaccines are effective means of illness prevention against debilitating or life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza (flu), thyroid and cervical cancer. There is no vaccine against COVID-19 at this time. Medical experts state that the development of a vaccine is the only way that countries will be able to relax social distancing restrictions and return to some normality. Of course, that is easier said than done.

The essential role of “Big Pharma”

Big Pharma, an expression used to describe the world's pharmaceutical industry, has come together to resolve this global pandemic. During World War II this group collaborated to mass produce in a short time span the drug penicillin — discovered in 1928 to combat infections for the war effort. Today, Big Pharma is collaborating to fight against the novel coronavirus which is officially called COVID-19.

So, the world awaits the development of a vaccine by Big Pharma. Vaccines are considered to be biological agents composed of generally large, complex molecules produced through biotechnology in living systems such as microorganisms, plant cells, or animals. Vaccines are not classified as 'conventional drugs' by regulatory bodies. The conventional drug development cycle may span an estimated 12 to 15 years before the product is made available to the public. The process moves from laboratory studies (isolation, modification, characterisation) to animal studies, and, ultimately, human exposure. It usually takes no less than four years to develop an entirely new vaccine.

Medical scientists are moving rapidly now. At this time, an estimated 80 groups around the world are developing COVID-19 vaccines with a few products entering clinical trials (testing on human subjects). Ambitious predictions are that we may have a vaccine by the summer of 2021. More conservative estimates are that a true breakthrough vaccine may become reality in 2022.

Fast track for COVID-19 therapies

COVID-19 has proven to be disruptive to the workplace, society and nations. The pressure is on for regulatory bodies to approve COVID-19 vaccines and other therapies. Regulatory bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have a 'Fast Track' policy for the approval of treatments that can treat or prevent serious and debilitating illnesses that are devastating to world economies and human lives. Anti-COVID-19 therapies fall within this policy. In fact, to date, there are at least 254 therapies and 95 vaccines related to COVID-19 in the research pipeline.

It is worthy to note that less than 10 per cent of the drugs in clinical trials will be approved. In the end, many fail to receive regulatory approval for human use due to lack of effectiveness, too many side effects, and no improved benefit over similar existing treatments. The number one guiding ethical principle of drug development is “do no harm”. A vaccine must be safe and effective.

COVID-19 state of nature

As we wait for a vaccine, charlatans abound who tout false products as treatment for COVID-19. There are interests that want to open up the economy so that businesses can operate and people return to work. Many people are weary of social distancing. Others complain about isolation and cabin fever. Students want to go back to classes. Families are suffering and governments face economic collapse and dire political consequences. Yet, all are terrified by the threat of the marauding novel coronavirus that dangles menacingly above the head of every one of us like the Sword of Damocles.

It seems as if we are in a state of nature. As we wait and work it is important to hail the front-line and essential workers. Despite their courage and effort, the tough question still remains: Who or what will determine our next steps: The novel coronavirus or the ingenuity of humanity?

Tieca Harris Kidd (tharris@utech.edu.jm) is a senior lecturer, and programme director in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Dr Ellen Campbell-Grizzle (ellen.grizzle@utech.edu.jm) is an associate professor in the College of Heath Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

