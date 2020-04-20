COVID-19 is a time for faith in action, not doubt

The following is an abridged version of the sermon delivered on April 19, 2020, the Sunday of Easter, at St Andrew Parish Church:

Now Thomas, one of the 12, was not with the disciples when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord!” — St John 20: 24-25

HAVING faith in Jesus, believing in Jesus is rooted in the Christian disciple's DNA. It is the most important requirement for discipleship in the Gospel of John. The disciples encounter the risen Christ while huddled in an upper room. This is perhaps the same room where they had their last fellowship with Jesus. This encounter led them to believe in the resurrection.

Earlier it had been reported that the grave was empty and then there was Mary's story of her surprising encounter with the Lord outside the tomb. But one can assume that even after hearing the story from Mary, even as it was corroborated by two other disciples, it did not lead the remaining disciples to believe nor did it produce the kind of faith which would galvanise these men and women to proclaim the news as good news and lead not only to the transformation of their lives, but the lives of so many others who would come to believe because of their witness.

But for that important encounter Thomas was not with them. His absence does provide John the opportunity whereby he could set the stage by using Thomas's own struggle to believe in the resurrection to help his readers to themselves believe in and acknowledge that the risen Lord was none other but Jesus himself. There seems little doubt that John wishes to highlight Thomas's own spiritual struggles and doubts as he works his way towards his powerful declaration of faith. This spiritual struggle is further demonstrated by his response to the other disciples when they recounted what had happened. He says: “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe it.”

Scholars and preachers see Thomas as a practical man. Yet for many Christians Thomas is seen as “doubting Thomas”; the one who had difficulty arriving at a belief in the resurrected Jesus. And yet the other disciples did not themselves come to this faith until they themselves had seen and encountered the risen Christ and his wounds, whether on the road to Emmaus as recorded by Luke or in the upper room.

Thomas, if anything, wanted to believe, wanted to embrace the good news, but just could not bring himself to make that final step. In this Thomas is not unlike many of us who want to immerse ourselves in the Word and in the life of Christ but find that something keeps holding us back.

But Thomas got his chance a week later when Jesus invites him to touch his wounds and see for himself. Not to hold back but to take the next step and move on to the next level. Confronted with what his eyes saw and what his mind was telling him — placed in a position where unbelief became impossible — Thomas could only respond: “My Lord and my God.”

There are a number of points which John wants us to take away. Firstly, John want us to realise that it is the same Jesus that stands before the disciples as the risen Christ. Secondly, John implies that these encounters were not only for Thomas's benefit, or the other disciples, but for our benefit as well; to help us to overcome our own reluctance, unbelief and doubt.

Jesus would go on to say that many would come to believe and trust in him without having the benefit of seeing Jesus, like Thomas did. For most of us we have come to believe because we have experienced Christ through word and sacrament, and through the witness of others who reflect Christ in their own lives. Though miracles and special visions still assist in the growth and strengthening of one' s faith, a faith that completely relies on miracles is inadequate and empty.

Thirdly, belief, faith, and conviction power our willingness and our ability to do mission. It is because of their renewed faith in the risen Lord and coming to understand who he is that they were now willing to go and tell others about Him. But this time they were not sent without help. As Jesus breathed the Holy Spirit into their lives they would discover that they would never be left alone.

Today we are witnessing a world in shambles. It is clear that suffering is going to be a part of the human condition for some time. We are all going to be impacted by this pandemic in some way and it has to be grappled with. For many people, believing and trusting in God at this time will be challenging. This is going to be the time to avoid a superficial religious faith, one which sees God as some divine ATM who provides for our wants and demands. It is often through times of suffering that our faith is honed, that we learn to trust and depend on God and to lean heavily on his word. Our ancestors trusted during the years of slavery when things were dark and seemed hopeless, and yet their faith in God was a constant that carried them through and gave them hope in their times of trial.

I am sure it must have been the same during the harsh years of the 1860s and the 1930s as many sought to overcome the limitations caused by race, poverty, education and class. Here, too, belief in the risen Lord gave immense hope. Their faith overcame any doubt that God had abandoned them, rather the people of faith saw their suffering as a price they were willing to pay in the hope that their future would be better — if not for themselves, at least for their children and grandchildren. Through it all they depended on their God to give them the strength and the wisdom to make those sacrifices and keep hope alive, daily in their lives.

Now is the time to put our faith into action. At the very beginning of his Gospel John makes this statement that the word of God became incarnate in human form and dwelt among us. As he comes to the end of his gospel John brings us back to that point; that this God in the person of Jesus Christ remains committed to walking with his people through the experiences of life, both the good and the bad. That God so loves the world that God would never abandon it, but seeks to redeem it.

We have been blessed in that through our life in community, our prayers, and in scripture we are led on a journey of faith which should bring us to that moment when we too, like Thomas, can say: “My Lord and my God!”

Louis Hurst is priest-in-charge at Kingston Parish Church (The Church of St Thomas the Apostle). Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lhurst@cwjamaica.com.