COVID-19: Test for the International Year of Nurse and Midwife

The year is designated the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife in recognition of the vital roles nurses and midwives play in making health care accessible to individuals globally. It is estimated that globally there are 22 million nurses and two million midwives. In fact, they constitute over 50 per cent of the health workforce. Further, nurses and midwives are regarded as the backbone of the health care system because of their critical contribution. They wear many hats and work in varying settings and at all levels. It is not uncommon to find nurses and midwives working in primary health care within communities and in various types of hospitals, including specialised facilities, as well as in industry.

Despite the many challenges faced by nurses and midwives, however, they continue to give yeoman service, locally, regionally, and internationally. For this purpose, it is imperative that governments heavily invest in these professions. Rewards should also be commensurate with the quality care and service they provide. This will ensure an efficient health care system in a very dynamic world. A world where there is emergence of new diseases such as COVID-19 and re-emergence of others such as tuberculosis (TB). Equally important is nurses' and midwives' role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and universal health coverage generally.

Still, globally, it is estimated that there will be a shortage of nine million nurses by 2030. All things considered, one cannot deny the fact that sufficient numbers of educated nurses and midwives are required to make health care services accessible to all. It also means healthier nations, with the ripple effect being that of economic growth and development. It is therefore a fitting gesture by the World Health Organization (WHO) and all stakeholders to designate the year, 2020, the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

In December 2019, in Wuhan, Hubei province of China, there was an outbreak of a pneumonia-type illness. The disease was later identified as caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, commonly referred to now as COVID-19. Globally there are approximately 634,835 confirmed cases and approximately 29,957 deaths. In Jamaica, as at March 29, 2020 there were 36 confirmed cases and one death.

Since the pandemic, some nurses and midwives have frequently jested about the fact that this is truly the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. This is so because they now have to triple their efforts as the health system grapples with trying times to control the spread of the virus and to care for those affected.

On the positive side, it is felt that “nurses and midwives can be the answer to many of the world's health problems”. They not only prevent diseases, diagnose health problems, treat diseases, and provide proficient care during childbirth, they also play important humanitarian roles. It is no wonder they are commended and applauded right across the globe for their outstanding contribution as front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The contribution of nurses and midwives to the fight against the COVID-19 cannot go unnoticed and is not without its challenges. Readers, no doubt, are up to the minute with the coverage of the Jamaica Observer so I will share a few headlines from other local and some international media that may provide a further view into the nurses and midwives situation under COVID-19:

(1) 'Nurses left stranded by fearful taxi drivers — Tufton threatens operators with sanctions' ( The Gleaner, Sunday, March 15, 2020)

(2) 'Several Percy Junor nurses in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 patient' ( The Gleaner, Monday, March 30, 2020)

(3) 'Doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus in China die of both infection and fatigue' ( Los Angeles Times, Tuesday, February 25, 2020)

(4) 'Nurses blast Government and hospital readiness for coronavirus' ( The Huffington Post, Friday, March 6, 2020)

(5) 'There are not enough nurses to care for the coronavirus pandemic' ( KevinMD.com, Sunday, March 15, 2020)

(6) 'We are desperate: Nurses and doctors explain what it's like to fight the coronavirus without enough face masks' ( BuzzFeed News, Wednesday, March 18, 2020)

(7) 'Nurses battling coronavirus beg for protective gear and better planning' ( The New York Times, Friday, March 20, 2020)

These headlines speak for themselves.

Despite the hardship and trying times encountered by nurses and midwives during this pandemic, by and large they have proven to be a resilient group of health care practitioners. They understand that challenges are inevitable in work and life generally, some of which cannot be avoided; they, nonetheless, remain flexible and always willing to adapt to changes.

A case in point is that of Jamaican nurses who did not focus on, neither were they discouraged by the fact that they were refused transportation by local taxi operators; rather, they focused on the larger picture, that of patient care. This resulted in them walking to work in some instances, in order to make their contribution to patient care. Not to mention working in resource-strained health settings, where material and supplies are inadequate. This could easily trigger frustration among nurses and midwives. To the contrary, they have risen to the occasion and made the system work.

As a matter, they improvise, utilising whatever is available. On occasion they have even had to use bandanas for masks and garbage bags for disposable gowns. Consummate professionals, you will agree.

I have to interface with nurses and midwives who are currently working on the front line during this COVID-19 crisis and I cannot help but admire their commitment, loyalty, high level of professionalism, and the caring attributes they exude in this rather difficult time. For the most part, they often go beyond the call of duty and show up for duty with smiles on their faces and remain very calm under pressure.

Ever wondered about their families? In reality, they too have families to care for; however, they continue to show up every day.

There is no doubt that the practice of nursing and midwifery can be emotionally and physically demanding. However, it is not immediately obvious if you were to observe these professionals at work. When asked about their motivation to continue during this COVID-19 pandemic, responses included: “This is my passion”; “The benefits and rewards far outweigh the problems”; and “Someone has to do it.” These responses point to commitment, loyalty, and patriotism. They also attest to the love that nurses and midwives have for their chosen career.

All things considered, nurses and midwives should be supported to achieve their highest potential. It is my belief that governments should significantly invest in nursing and midwifery for a more efficient health care system. Amidst the onslaught of COVID-19, nurses and midwives should be celebrated. I was heartened when I saw the following news headlines applauding health care workers, which include nurses and midwives, for their work on the front line during the pandemic:

(1) 'From self-quarantine, India collectively applauds nation's health care workers' ( CNN, Monday, March 23, 2020)

(2) 'Coronavirus: Spain and Italy applaud health workers' ( BBC.com, Sunday, March 15, 2020)

(3) 'Health-care workers applauded every night in Vancouver when clock strikes 7' (Toronto's CityNews, Monday, March 23, 2020)

It seems to me that COVID-19 has provided the impetus needed to celebrate nurses and midwives in the year 2020.

Adella Campbell, PhD, is an associate professor and head of the Caribbean School of Nursing at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or adcampbell@utech.edu.jm.