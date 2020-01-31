Cricketers wanted!

My father kept a cricket bat in a corner beside his bookshelf in the tiny hall of our house. It was a Dennis Compton bat, strong English willow, and a prized possession. He must have used it before my time, as I only recall him being one of the most respected umpires, rather than batsman, on the Nethersole Cup circuit. As youngsters we weren't allowed to touch the Compton, but would follow him as he took it around the back of the house to his work table, where he would use linseed oil and an empty quart bottle to roll the blade and 'season' it.

As one of my elder brothers, Calder, grew older and quite proficient at the game — he was called to Jamaica trials in 1965 — he was allowed to practise with the bat, bundling a ball into an old sock, tying it to a tree limb, and smacking it for hours to work in the bat, as well as to get his own practice.

My father, an elementary school headmaster, loved the game. His bookshelf was stocked with cricket books, cricket laws, biographies, and accounts of the great Test players, and files of stories covering Test series between West Indies, England, and Australia.

One of his students, Carlton Davis, was a regular visitor to the little library, and was one of the few boys allowed to borrow the books and read up on a game he and his brothers, Ray and Omar, loved.

In those early days of my growing up, cricket, the Congregational Church, and the schoolroom, were the social centres of life in Four Paths, Clarendon. The cricket field at Glenroy, adjacent to the railway station, was not only one of the finest fields and pitches in rural Jamaica, but also housed a men's and ladies' cricket team that made Glenroy the main attraction for Nethersole, sugar estate, and Senior Cup cricketers.

Four Paths paraded big names in cricket and entertained visitors of the order of George Headley, Alan Rae, Ken Weeks, Neville Bonito, J K Holt, Hines Johnson, and many more who sought out Four Paths for the famous Lawson brothers hospitality, cashew banana drink, and the nearby Dr Miller's Toll Gate high-quality mangoes.

There was one regular visitor in particular who always created a stir when he arrived. None other than Sir Alexander Bustamante, who, according to biographer Lauris Goldson who wrote a souvenir book on the village, “was completely mesmerised by the expensive shoes and uniforms the gentlemen of the Four Paths Cricket Club wore.

She relates a story that at the end of one match Sir Alex decided it would be in very poor taste for him to leave before bending his elbow. “Gifford Lawson and Felix Waddell (the patriarchs of the village) drank whiskey with Sir Alex, while Miss Longbridge, who accompanied him, had a glass of wine with their wives.

“Then, in keeping with his 'ostentatious cum verbose' style of speaking, Sir Alex proposed the toast:

“ 'To my good friends of equal standing and men of high repute, I raise my glass as a gesture to express my appreciation to the wonderful cricketers and gentlemen of Four Paths. May you always give every visiting team a damn good beating every time they are foolish enough to think they can beat the Four Paths cricket team.' ”

Much has been written by me on the other two areas of social life in my hometown — the church and the schoolroom. But my thoughts turned to cricket last week when I heard several reports on the news of schools bemoaning the fact that the game had become unaffordable. Even more startling, the news that only 20 schools are in this year's Sunlight Cup competition for Corporate Area schools.

I am told that Jamaica boasts some 236 high schools, 348 all-age schools, and 446 primary schools. Not all of them are equipped to play cricket, but starting at the primary level it boggles the imagination to think that we have such a vast nursery for foundation cricket across the length and breadth of Jamaica.

But organized coaching, decent playing surfaces, and the cost of gear need money and sponsorship, and, unfortunately, sponsorship at this level is far and few between. On one hand you can count Scotiabank's Kiddies Cricket, Carib Cement, Alpart's Essex Valley, and Noranda Bauxite's Mini League, as starters. These are all teaching programmes, and invariably the better cricketers find form at an early age and distinguish themselves in primary, secondary, and community competitions, with the best emerging at the national level to represent Jamaica.

The school principals and coaches who bemoan the fact that interest and participation at Headley Cup and Sunlight Cup have dropped also point to the instances of boys, at 15 and 16 years, registered for a school team who have be taken through the basic skills of batting and bowling as they lack any exposure at earlier stages to the rudiments of the game.

Looking at the costs of equipping a team nowadays: A bat can cost $8,000, up to a real first-class bat for as much as a staggering $23,000. Batting gloves, $5,000; pads, $6,000; and balls ranging from $800 to $2,500 a lick. In the junior division, a bat can set you back $7,000, batting gloves $5,000, and a pair of wicket keeping gloves $6,300. This is not chicken feed, and so no wonder some of the schools have to baulk at equipping an entire school team to enter a competition. And this doesn't include uniforms, boots, guards, meals, and transportation. One teacher made an impassioned plea on television the other day for lowering the costs of cricket gear as that would encourage the schools to enter competitions.

I have had some experience with trying to solve the problem of increasing costs for equipping school and club teams. I take off my hat to those youth and community clubs that raise funds and make incredible sacrifices to shoulder expenses without the benefit of a sponsor. We have had to find innovative ways for sharing, sometimes, one good bat, a pair of second-hand gloves, last year's pads, and the graciousness off a generous transport operator who, if sense prevails, will be given an unwarranted place on the team.

There is an enormous amount of talent in Jamaica at the grass roots level; however, such talents are being stifled by the costs of the game. Cricket is a lovely game, and there is nothing more gripping than to see young boys playing out their hearts in the streets with make-shift zinc sheets for a wicket, coconut bough or a broad board as a bat, and whatever can be used as a ball, so long as they get a chance to play the game. Look for the talent even at that age and under those circumstances, and nurture it while they are at basic or primary school.

Jamaica and the West Indies are losing out on the real skills and abilities of thousands of youngsters whose talents will never be spotted because they have no competition, no organised sport, and no level playing fields, to display their talents at an early age.

With all due respect to the present national teams across the Caribbean, we are not playing our best cricketers.

In 1955, the Government of the day appointed George Headley as national cricket coach and he was encouraged by then Minister of Finance Noel Nethersole to pay keen attention to the rural areas “as whenever anything new comes to Jamaica there is a tendency for it to be confined to Kingston”. He visited districts all over the island to coach talented elementary schoolboys and any clubs. Of course, he visited Four Paths and we trekked to Glenroy for training from the legendary cricketer. His biographer, Noel White, tells us how “George found the rural areas very enthusiastic. Some headmasters arranged for trucks to transport their boys. Many a boy turned up late because he had to walk five miles to attend.” It was out of this era that the Headley Cup was born. It was Eric Frater, then headmaster of Rusea's, who initiated the rural schools' competition and it was decided that the trophy should be named after Maas George.

The message from the Kingston school principals last week, and the George Headley coaching era of yesteryear, is simple: Look to the grass roots for talent, encourage parish associations to work hard on development, then lobby the Government to find cheaper gears.

There is a fertile field of cricket talent waiting to be unearthed.

Lance Neita was coached by George Headley at a rural school in the 1950s, to no avail. He cannot be used as an example. Send comments to the Observer or lance neita@hotmail.com.