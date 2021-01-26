Cuthbert-Flynn flies in the face of the Church, the PM

IN keeping with the democratic process, I welcome the robust abortion debate that has resurfaced over the past few days following my call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to rein in state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who has been promoting a pro-abortion position.

I wish to declare that if she repeats her irresponsible and insensitive call for the legalisation of the killing of approximately 22,000 unborn babies each year in Jamaica (source: World Health Organization 2011 report), I shall continue to appeal to the prime minister for his intervention with regards to her narrative, as she will be perceived by the public as representing the views of the Government.

Our leaders cannot be insensitive in their pronouncements, especially as Jamaica now holds the position as the second most murderous country in the world. Therefore, our leaders cannot show scant regard for human life.

It is my view that public officials, charged with the responsibility to advance the well-being of Jamaicans, should act in the interest of humanity and not use their power and influence to promote legalisation of the killing of innocent individuals.

So, Minister Cuthbert-Flynn's pro-abortion promotion reflects the heights of moral decadence and a devilish disregard for the sanctity of human life. A representative of the Government promoting the rights of women to destroy a foetus would seem to reflect the consensus of the leadership and expose the lack of moral compass of the nation.

On the contrary, I wish to suggest that a national position on the abortion debate should be determined by the morals of this country, and not by skewed opinions and personal agenda.

There is much talk about freedom of speech. Well, freedom is not a licence to be irresponsible and advance a personal agenda at the expense — and disregard — of our constituted authority and responsibility to society.

Public officials need to realise that they will be held accountable to those they represent for the things they say in public and will be judged as to whether they are consistent with the expectations, policies and principles of their constituents.

In particular, members of the Ministry of Health and Wellness team must be mindful of their portfolio and their assignments on behalf of the people. So personal opinions are secondary to the good of the Jamaican people.

Minister Cuthbert-Flynn has, therefore, flown in the face of God and the teachings of the Church, as well as the utterances of her leader, who at a national prayer service just hours before her pronouncements introduced the “heart-ware” programme to promote high morality among citizens, working in partnership with the Church. In other words, he was speaking to the sanctity of human life and the ills of the society, while Minister Cuthbert-Flynn was advancing a position of taking lives upon demand.

So I am bound by scriptures and my Christian commitment to speak out on the matter and to put forward the position of the Church.

What are the alternatives to abortion? Has Cuthbert-Flynn, as a state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and her team given serious consideration to this aspect, or is it that slaughtering babies is the only and convenient plan being considered by the Government?

The proposal of a conscience vote on abortion is due for reconsideration, as our society has spoken out against it through surveys and views from Jamaicans who continue to uphold the belief that abortion on demand is not what is expected of a Christian country.

Of course, I am aware of countries which have legalised abortion and those that have banned or considered abortion only in cases of medical necessities. But modern science and technology is now so advanced that killing a child in its mother's womb is now not the only way.

I think the responsible thing to do is to advance the moral culture of the society and let that govern the way we make decisions on this matter. Let us seek to advance the dignity of our women and act in a way that is consistent with the public office we hold.

This, “so that Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty, fellowship, and prosperity” as every one of us “play[s our] part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race”.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” – Proverbs 14:34.

Let the conversation continue.

Bishop Dr Alvin Bailey is chairman of Jamaica CAUSE.