Cyber duppy know who fi frighten!

Wednesday's edition of the Jamaica Observer carried a story under the headline 'American news anchor appeared to Jamaican judge' which shares the harrowing story of a woman who was being harassed and threatened by her ex.

According to the reports, the man, a Jamaican, did not take kindly to the woman's intention to end their relationship and set about trying to embarass and shame her by posting revealing photos of her online.

The woman, Darieth Chisolm, a media personality in the US, sought to get the upper hand and went public with his threats.

The story was picked up by American and Jamaican authorities and charges were brought under the Cybercrimes Act.

The ex pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing.

We often curse our justice system, but from all reports coming out of the story it certainly seems that we've got this one right.

The Cybercrimes Act is said “to provide criminal sanction for the misuse of computer systems or data and the abuse of electronic means of completing transactions and to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes”.

In this day and age, in which everyone seems to be permanently attached to the Internet, it would be clear that the wicked and wutless would find a way to move their intentions to cyberspace.

Some may shrug their shoulders and say, “It could never happen to me,” but circumstances in a relationship can sour and put those who thought they were safe inna preckeh.

Chisolm, the woman at the centre of this common story, was betrayed by someone whom she loved. This was not a situation in which she was even aware that the photos had been taken. She did, however, have the personal strength and the opportunity to stand up for herself and take control. Not everyone can do the same.

For our younger men and women who spend so much of their time on social media, they may not be as aware of the possible dangers lurking online. The Cybercrimes Act is not just about revenge porn, which is loosley the act of posting intimate photos to embarass, but also cases of cyberbullying, which is a real thing.

I haven't heard of any cases here in Jamaica, but in other countries people have taken their lives in response to abusive behaviour delivered online.

I spoke with a tech-savvy friend of mine to get some more information. He said “for us old fogeys”, who aren't as “plugged in” as the millennials of today, it is easy to be dismissive and say, “Just ignore it, or stay offline.” But we must realise that the real world is tied to the digital world. Employers view the social media accounts of their workers. And sometimes you don't even know what someone else is posting about you. This is not a play-play thing; it's some serious stuff.

My friend shed some more light: “Scammers are online too. They find all the necessary information from things like that harmless birthday party photo that named all your family members. Now they can reach out and say Aunty B needs help, send money,” and everything will sound accurate and real.

The Internet is a wonderful invention; it has made things easier in many ways. You don't need to wait for letter from Up So with picture of newborn grandbaby who, in years gone by, would have started walking by time the mail arrived.

A world of information is literally at our fingertips. How we decide to make use of the gift of technology is another matter.

Let's choose to do right, nuh!

Barbara Gloudon is a journalist, playwright and commentator. Send comments to the Observer or gloudonb@gmail.com.