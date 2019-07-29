Dead-end jobs no cause for applause, Minister

I write in response to a report carried in the Jamaica Observer West publication on Thursday, July 25, 2019 titled 'Mash down that lie!'

The report quoted state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Alando Terrelonge as categorising those who are dissatisfied with the low-quality jobs that have contributed to the reduction of the unemployment rate as seeming to “prefer to see girls engaging in sexual relationships with 'sugar daddies' for financial support and young boys resorting to criminal activities for money, instead of being gainfully employed”.

That the minister could correlate a reasonable critique of the situation with a preference for prostitution and other criminal activity is a reckless exercise of his good office and should not be allowed to stand as a credible response to the concerns raised.

Firstly, I wish to remind the minister that development, progress, and prosperity are globally measured by quality, not quantity; or, as reggae artiste Chronixx so eloquently put it, substance over hype.

What many are calling your, and indeed the prime minister's, attention to is the need for greater focus on the substance of the jobs being presented as reasonable choices for youth and the unemployed in general. 'Something' is quite often better than nothing, but good governance requires a commitment and unquenchable desire to always find, not some thing, but “di good ting dem”, thereby ensuring that Jamaicans actualise their potential in dignified work conditions that remunerate their talent, time and efforts commensurate to the financial burden they bear to travel to and from work, eat, pay their bills, meet familial obligations, and, if at all possible, save and invest.

In a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, Tarani Chandola and Nan Zhang from the University of Manchester examined the relationship between job quality and health outcomes. The study revealed that those who moved from unemployment to a low-quality job became unhealthier — this was marked by higher instances of inflammation and a lower creatinine clearance rate (the latter being a measure of how well one's kidneys are functioning).

Dignity, Minister Terrelonge, is the cry of the masses. We know how to labour slavishly and for a pittance, but in the 21st century, as our creative industries flounder due to a lack of modern policy and meaningful investment, as youth witness the speed, scope and impact of this Fourth Industrial Revolution, while trapped in an apartheid-style education system, slothfully responsive economy and limited access to capital to broker their escape from poverty it is safe to say poor (and middle income) people fed up!

The real prostitution is that of the people's hopes and aspirations to live in an inclusive and equitable Jamaica where quality education, quality health care, quality jobs, and safe communities are a reality for all. The real criminal is the political actor who sells a six for a nine and bullishly insists that gratitude is a must.

In 2018, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that low-wage workers were three times more likely to stop working altogether than to move to a better job in a given year. So, despite your categorisation of the concern that I and many other stakeholders share, I insist and respectfully submit, Sir, that low wage and low-quality jobs are a dead end and no cause for applause.

Krystal Tomlinson is president of the People's National Party Youth Organization. Send comments to the Observer or krystalatomlinson@gmail.com.