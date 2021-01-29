Do black family businesses matter in the J'can economy?

Many years ago, an aging black Jamaican businessman in Montego Bay, St James, complained to me that he was having tremendous difficulty getting any of his grown children to fully integrate themselves in his business. He lamented the fact that the only time he saw any of them was when they came to raid the till in order to go 'sporting'.

He then pointed out that across the street from his business place, “Mr Chin's” two children (a boy and a girl) were busy assisting in various ways; from wrapping salt fish to weighing flour and, when necessary, sweeping the floor.

In time, in an act of frustration, he sold out his business to another “Mr Chin” and today it is no secret that every other business establishment in downtown Montego Bay as well as its environs is owned and operated by a Mr Chin and his family.

One of the most admirable qualities of the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, business icon and philanthropist extraordinaire, was the deliberate way in which he built a family empire which now sees his son Adam as the man in charge. Indeed, it is no secret that when one examines the Jamaican socio-economic landscape, there is a predominance of family-owned businesses operated by every other race except sufficient numbers of blacks.

In this context, it is to be noted that it took many decades before a business person of full melanin stock made it to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's (PSOJ) Hall of Fame list. In this regard, former Prime Minister Michael Manley, who was known for his radical stance, got himself into a spot of trouble with the ruling class when he pointed to whom he referred to as the “21 families” that controlled the commanding heights of the Jamaican economy.

In 2015, while addressing contestants and young business owners at the launch of The Innovators, a business reality TV series which coincided with a function to honour organisations deemed supportive of entrepreneurship, renowned Jamaican scientist and business owner Dr Henry Lowe bemoaned the fact that black Jamaicans needed to create a culture of business ownership similar to the Chinese and Indians.

“Most of the black population never saw themselves as being business people…It was always about being a civil servant or a professional, like a doctor or lawyer, and that's it,” he declared, concluding in a pointed quip: “I have brains, so I will [go] for the professions, but wealth creation is not a part of me.”

Six years later, not much has changed, as it is to be observed that so many young Jamaicans are busily pursuing degrees in all kinds of disciplines but very few are deliberately pursuing the dream of becoming entrepreneurs.

In the 1990s, when the indigenous financial sector was booming before the cataclysmic crash which led to Financial Sector Adjustment Company (Finsac), the 'in thing' was to get an MBA so that one could get a posh job in one of the corporate entities. Nowadays, there has been a preponderance of lawyers among other 'suited' professions, but too few scientists, engineers and business innovators. Incidentally, it must be noted that so many of our most outstanding and successful entrepreneurs never had a degree or lofty academic qualifications.

It must be noted, too, that most, if not all, successful family businesses started “from scratch”. Outside of the few remaining scions of the plantocracy, long-standing, high-profile family businesses were once small and medium-sized entities. And it is instructive to note that inter-generational transfers played a pivotal role in family business survival and growth. The key words coming out of research are inter-generational transfers and succession planning, and these two are greatly lacking in black family businesses.

Of course, let us not forget that the system has historically been inimical to black entrepreneurship. From slavery to colonialism, blacks were destined to be “hewers of wood and carriers of water”. In other words, a combination of classism and racism has condemned generations of black Jamaicans to persistent poverty. In this regard, Jamaicans have had to pursue various ways and means to become successful entrepreneurs. Areas such as sports and entertainment come to mind as we see emerging black entrepreneurs such as the Marley family and Usain Bolt, which is why the Jamaican Government should place even greater emphasis on the creative industries. Unfortunately, too often would-be black entrepreneurs have had to turn to scamming, drug pushing, and other criminal enterprises. It is no secret that budding black entrepreneurs have traditionally had serious setbacks in accessing venture or working capital from lending institutions.

Interestingly, one sector that showed great promise and enterprising skills in previous years was the informal commercial importers (ICIs), who Dr Lowe highlighted in his speech as having done their research and began exporting Jamaican products which earned them foreign exchange which they brought back to Jamaica and were able to educate their children and buy homes in Cherry Garden. Unfortunately, there was no sustaining vision which would have led to building business human capital, inheritances, with an underpinning of the role of the families in creating a legacy of continuity.

It has been said repeatedly that if the Jamaican economy is to truly prosper, then greater emphasis must be placed on encouraging the establishment and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which should be family-owned and operated by black Jamaicans.

The financial services sector, NGOs, chambers of commerce, and the PSOJ should sponsor and/or organise family business forums, as well as providing venture capital, research and training. The PSOJ has had a laudable Fambiz Project, which has had as its mandate to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of Jamaica's small and medium-sized family-owned businesses with the aim, ultimately, of increasing multigenerational sustainability. Meanwhile, the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has seen many people losing jobs or unable to get a job, has created a golden opportunity for a burgeoning growth in entrepreneurship.

In the meantime, it has been found that black family business owners are much less likely than white family business owners to have had a self-employed family member owner prior to starting their business and are less likely to have worked in that family member's business. It is important, therefore, that black families seek to involve family members more, bearing in mind that it is vital to create inter-generational wealth and not just a one-day bellyful.

In the final analysis, black family businesses in Jamaica do matter and must be seen as a very important cog in the country's wheel of prosperity.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 44 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica, where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.