Donald Trump and Election 2020

While the first Tuesday of November for some coincides with a birth, wedding, or funeral date, the same every four years bears the distinction of and designation to a US presidential election. This year, as the race nears the finish line, it solicits an answer to the million-dollar question: Who will, by virtue of the electoral college, become the next leader of the free world?

Will President Donald Trump be granted a second term or will the reins of power be transferred to President Barack Obama's former running mate, former Vice-President Joseph Biden?

Among the assorted messages are the likes of Senator Mitt Romney of Utah and historian Dr Allan Lichtman. The 2012 Republican presidential candidate and Trump nemesis is of the perspective that Trump will win due to the power of incumbency, a shift towards the centre, and low voter turnout by young people and minorities who stand in Opposition to the president. In contrast, the academic who has unblemished verification predicting presidential elections since 1984 is on record forecasting victory for the Biden/Harris ticket on the grounds of six of 13 indicators, chief of which are a diminished economy, the acceleration of COVID-19, an abundance of scandals, and unprecedented social unrest.

The six-time bankrupt New York businessman and reality TV personality turned politician is credited by his disciples as a game changer and architect of a robust economy, but authenticity divulges a different narrative. Unlike Obama, who was confronted with the greatest recession ever, Trump inherited a sound economy. Whereas it is factual that the latter's job record surpasses Obama's during his first 35 months in office, Trump took office with job gains over 76 months consecutively. Such was partly attributed to the creation of 6.91 million jobs during Obama's final 31 months, as opposed to 5.85 million of same under Trump during his first 31 months in the White House. To top it all, Obama is responsible for the longest streak of job creation in American history.

See the record for job growth in the first 44 months of each presidency:

* Donald Trump - 3.8 million

* Barack Obama - 463,000

* George W Bush - 605 million

* Bill Clinton - 10.6 million

* George H W Bush - 1.8 million

* Ronald Reagan - 4.3 million

* Jimmy Carter - 9.5 million

* Gerald Ford - 2 million

* Richard Nixon - 4.8 million

* Lyndon Johnson - 8.6 million

* John Kennedy - 3.5 million

* Dwight Eisenhower - 2.7 million

* Harry Truman - 3.6 million

Note: Presidents Kennedy and Ford were in office for 34 and 29 months respectively.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Another juxtaposition is the fact that the present unemployment rate of 7.9 per cent is the worst shy of a presidential election since such recording commenced in 1948.

As the 74-year-old leader touts the success of his fiscal management, he wittingly neglects the correlation between financial fortitude and the debilitating impact of the coronavirus. Case in point reflects his disclosure in a taped interview with acclaimed journalist Bob Woodward in which he acknowledged awareness of the dangers associated with the virus, yet his willingness to downplay such intelligence to the American public.

Here's a partial timeline of Trump's failure with COVID-19:

Jan 30 - Trump declares the coronavirus is under control.

Jan 31 - Trump suspended entry to the US from China for some but not all.

Feb 4 - Trump briefly mentions the US response to the coronavirus during his state of the union address.

Feb 24 - Trump tweets the virus is under control.

Feb 27 - Trump predicts the virus will disappear like a miracle.

Feb 28 - Trump refers to the disease as a Democratic hoax.

Mar - Trump promotes hydroxychloroquine which the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has since warned against using for COVID-19 treatment or prevention noting it can cause heart problems.

Mar 6 - Trump says that anyone that wants a test can get a test.

Mar 9 – Trump compares the virus to the common flu.

Mar 19 - Trump claims the FDA approved the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19.

Mar 20 – Trump touts hydroxychloroquine.

March - 22 Trump shies away from the prolonged shutdown following a historically bad day for the Dow Jones stock index the previous week.

Mar 24 – Trump suggest Easter Sunday as the potential reopening date.

April 14 – Trump announces plans to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

April 17 – Trump attacks Biden and the Obama Administration's handling of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, even though the results prove otherwise.

April 22 – Trump promotes reopening business.

April 23 – Trump floats bleach as a potential coronavirus treatment.

May 11 – Trump says the US has “met the moment and we have prevailed” in responding to the coronavirus.

May 21 – Trump claims falsely that he was “so early. I was earlier than anybody thought.”

May 22 – Trump presses for opening of businesses.

Source: Vox, June 8, 2020

In his continued quest to defy logic, the tenacious US head of State has not only endorsed the exposure of the American populace to the deadly disease but, by disavowing protocols, family members and close associates as well. Apparently Hope Hicks, the one-time White House communications director, succumbed to the illness following trips to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, and a rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, at which nine people reportedly got infected.

Shortly thereafter, the president and his wife Melania would become victims and, subsequent to a Rose Garden event in honour of his Supreme Court appointee Amy Coney Barrett, attendees; the former White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway; senators Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson; and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie were among the casualties.

One may have thought that was the icing on the cake, but Trump's compulsion to indulge his ego drove him to endanger the lives of others, particularly those who are compensated to safeguard him, when without medical authentication of a full recovery he engaged in a joy ride during his brief hospitalisation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The spectacle continued hours later when, to the delight of his devotees, he chose to take a Hitler-like posture on a balcony at the White House in close proximity to others without wearing a mask. Worse yet, amidst controversy about his physical condition, he has returned to the campaign trail to unprotected crowds.

The Trump Administration seeks but does not deserve credit for the handling of the pandemic. The implementation of a travel ban, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), release of a US$2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, and introduction of the Defensive Protection Act were all protracted or inadequate provisions. In essence, the mishandling of the aforementioned applications and the absence of complementary pronouncements inclusive of the resolute advocacy of standard health protocols have engineered outcomes of austere consequences; namely, the affliction of over eight million US citizens with 220,000 fatalities, the short circuiting of 10.7 million jobs, and a partially paralysed economy in excess of US$3 trillion. All said, US job gains since 2011 have evaporated and, on comparable terms, current unemployment is greater than at any time during the Great Recession.

At present, the country awaits a second stimulus Bill to provide the primary components of a successful economy — specifically the basic essentials of needy families and the viability of the business sector — yet all seems futile due to a Congressional stalemate to which the president intentionally limits his engagement to the passage of a piecemeal legislation. In fact, Trump's principal concerns are tax cuts with capital gains tax relief for the wealthy and, despite public dissent by a The New York Times and Siena College sample of 56 per cent to 41 per cent, the appointment of conservative Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court prior to the election. The former would increase taxable social security benefits and Medicare Part B premiums and a Senate confirmation could favour the Republican presidential candidate if the election outcome is to be determined by the Supreme Court. It is also a motive to influence decisions by the court surrounding the reversal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that would nullify health care protection for at least 20 million Americans; and Roe vs Wade, the vanguard for a woman's right to choose at a time when both issues face strong opposition. In late September, KFF Health Tracking Polls corroborated defence of the ACA by 49 per cent to 42 per cent, and during the same period NBC News/SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Polls shared a similar sentiment of 66 per cent to 29 per cent in support of the 1973 momentous Supreme Court ruling.

Aside from previously mentioned shenanigans, the controversial president is not a stranger to scandals. He is plagued with sexual allegations by more than a dozen women, two of whom are journalist E Jean Carroll and actress Amy Dorris, and dissent from former Administration appointees Jim Mattis, John Kelly, and Anthony Scaramucci, and familiar Republican strategists such as Michael Steele, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson, to name a few.

Further, the saga is captured in a barrage of disparaging tell-all publications by a niece psychologist Dr Mary Trump and former employees namely John Bolton, Michael Cohen, and Omarosa Manigault Newman. There are likewise countless political action committees, most notably the Lincoln Project, a Republicans against Trump enterprise, that has feverishly spent millions of dollars on anti-Trump advertisements nationwide, and above all scores of turn-coat Republican voters many of whom have utilised social media to deny Trump and pledge commitment to Biden.

A classic example of his unsavoury character was documented in a recent The New York Times report. It affirmed his evasion of taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, and in two years, 2016 and 2017, in which he made recompense; his disbursements were tallied at US$750 on both occasions. The matter becomes increasingly repugnant upon disclosure of an unwarranted tax refund of US$72.9 million and a debt valued at $432 million due within the next four years. All being said, has the president's staggering financial obligation compromised America's national security?

Steadfastly ignoring the need to broaden his conservative base of a demographic of mostly uneducated older Caucasian men and women, the unhinged commander-in-chief resorts to antics from a questionable playbook. In the midst of racial injustice by local police authorities to the likes of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, among others, and in response to the historic, multi-racial, weeks-long demonstrations that followed, Trump strokes division with racist rhetoric and denunciates the Black Lives Matter Movement and Antifa for inciting destruction in US cities like New York, Chicago, and Portland. Most disturbing is his refusal to denounce bigots such as the Proud Boys who he told during his reprehensible debate performance to “stand back and stand by”. Such reckless comportment, along with his directives to “liberate Michigan” and “liberate Virginia” would later weaponise right-wing extremists to covertly plot to kidnap Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Virginian counterpart Ralph Northam.

The day of reckoning is here. In the weeks leading up to this day the national surveys conveyed a 10-point margin in preference of Biden. At the state level, Republican strongholds, the likes of Ohio, Texas, and Florida, are in play. In addition, Trump's pathway to victory in 2016 by way of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin seems unattainable in 2020.

Though ill-advised, this admission is fraught with desperation from all angles. As the campaign seeks to gain traction, Trump has pressured his Roy Cohn, Attorney General William Barr, to investigate falsehoods against President Obama and Vice-President Biden for spying on his 2016 campaign. He is also baselessly denouncing the validity of mail-in ballots, whereas his surrogates are actively pursuing voter suppression in southern states inclusive of Texas, Florida, and Georgia – all of which elected their current Republican governors Greg Abott, Ronald DeSantos and Brian Kemp under such conditions. Nevertheless, in the end it may all amount to naught.

The electorate should see to it that Trump accounts for his transgressions while in office. In sum, he will be the recipient of a shellacking in possibly the most comprehensive democratic event of its kind in American history for the following reasons:

1) He has an abysmal record.

2) Biden is not deemed a polarising figure, as was Hilary Clinton, and has a convincing lead in both most swing states and national polls unlike the former secretary of state.

3) There will not be a last-minute investigation to offset Biden's success.

4) This election is a referendum on Trump's leadership and not Biden's. But will he graciously concede?

Be forewarned, unless the revered lunatic is convicted and imprisoned for inflating the value of assets connected to the Trump Organization by the New York's Attorney General Latisha James and/or for tax irregularities by the District Attorney of New York County Cyrus Vance Jr, he will endeavour to remain the voice of the Republican Party or a splinter thereof. With the aid of a cadre of right-wing fanatics and associated media outlets they will proceed to disrupt the agenda of the legitimate Government of the United States of America and, by extension, the American democratic experiment.

Leroy A Binns, PhD, is a lecturer in the Department of Government at The University of the West Indies. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or labenz@dr.com.