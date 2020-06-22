Education SOS in COVID-19 times

September is roaring up the path. How ready will we be to satisfy the back-to-school demands that it will bring? In his address to the House last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness reminded us that the new school year will come with many challenges. Many private schools are in debt and Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and former Education Minister Ronald Thwaites appealed for Government support of private basic schools, pointing out the importance of early childhood education.

We must take steps now to ensure that COVID-19 does not stand in the way of our children's education. School and church communities can plan used book fairs and assist students with scholarship applications. I understand that a movement called Unicycle is calling for gently used khakis, with drop-off points at Campion College and Fontana Pharmacy.

Bear in mind that some families who may appear financially comfortable may be barely finding rent after the widespread layoffs and job cuts. Let's reassure them that there is no shame in buying used books and other thrift items.

As terrible as this COVID-19 experience has been, we must admit that it has pushed us to think digital, to co-create this “new Jamaica” of which Energy, Science & Technology Minister Fayval Williams spoke in her sectoral presentation to the House last week.

We hope more community access points (CAP) can be established on school compounds by the Universal Service Fund (USF). It is good news that thousands of laptops and tablets will be distributed for the new school year by e-Learning Jamaica, but the matter of connectivity remains a problem. To assist Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and special needs students, Digicel Foundation recently handed over 1,000 tablets complete with one year of data to state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Alando Terrelonge, and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Colette Roberts Risden. We all have to pitch in to help our students.

Minister Williams noted that the USF now has in place 309 CAPs for Internet facilities which are surprisingly underutilised. She noted, “Just putting in the computers and solar equipment [at some sites] to help with the electricity cost is necessary, but not sufficient. As MPs, you know the sites are not bursting at the seams with young people as we had hoped. This is where I will be encouraging USF, MPs, councillors, and community stakeholders to collaborate more deeply with the HOPE [Housing, Opportunity, Production, and Employment] Programme and HEART to ensure the programmes in the CAP sites are relevant to the young people.”

COVID-19 warning

With the reopening of our ports Jamaica is seeing increased cases of the novel coronavirus. Fourteen new ones — all out of the US — were recorded last Friday. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned last week that the pandemic is now in a “new and dangerous phase”.

“The pandemic is accelerating. More than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to WHO yesterday — the most in a single day so far,” Tedros told a virtual press conference.

With the thousands of arrivals over the past days, our testing capacity is being stretched, but we remain proud of the various ministries that have been reporting to us on prevention, testing, repatriation, and other aspects of our disaster risk management programme.

It was a good idea to have our beloved Oliver Samuels host last week's 'Covid Conversations – A warm touch in a time when we feel a bit isolated and disoriented'. In his inimitable style, Oliver reminded us that, with relatives coming in from abroad, we must avoid the temptation of those spontaneous embraces. The conversation focused on the attention that must be given to our elderly whose underlying conditions make them vulnerable.

Emma Lewis reported on the briefing in her blog: “Professor Eldemire Shearer reminded us that 72 per cent of Jamaicans over 60 years old have chronic diseases — primarily hypertension and diabetes (24 per cent of this group suffer from diabetes and around 16 per cent suffer from both these conditions). This is pretty disturbing stuff. Twice as many women as men are in this highly vulnerable group also because of obesity — another underlying condition that we must always take into account.” Five of the 10 COVID-19-related deaths are from this age group.

National consensus on crime

The reports of violent crimes over the past week have been dizzying. In a press release, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) noted that both major political parties had, through their representatives in an anti-crime working group, “reaffirmed their respective party's commitment to expediting agreement on delivering a national consensus on crime”.

They noted that a summit had been scheduled for March of this year and, we can understand that with the COVID-19 situation, the date had to be changed. However, this situation requires the same urgent attention as our dynamic COVID-19 programme.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is making too many sacrifices; they need the collaboration of our politicians and stakeholders. We need an action plan and anti-crime conversations similar to the productive 'Covid Conversations' that take place weekly, reporting on the progress being made to rein in the criminals who are creating terror in communities islandwide.

Forging ahead

We cheer on several businesses which are forging ahead in the face of COVID-19. Downtowners have welcomed the opening of an Island Grill restaurant on King Street. The company's Chief Operating Officer Denise Dubuque-Lyn noted, “Opening was a tough decision for us… we found ourselves at a crossroads; do we press pause or do we push forward? And we decided to push forward. What we realised is that we were already invested. With the project almost at completion amidst the pandemic, it just made sense.”

The indefatigable Mohan Jagnarine of Spur Tree Spices also responded to a call from Costa Rica for his excellent range of spices and sauces. The first shipment was sent off last week. You will recall that the company was named a National Bakery Bold One some years ago and has continued to enjoy the mentorship of business leader “Butch” Hendrickson. Its products are also available in Publix supermarkets in the New York tri-state area.

Farewell, Alison Anderson McLean

“What a strong woman,” I remember remarking when I saw Alison Anderson McLean in a television newscast standing up for Jamaica's children as head of the then Child Development Agency. Professional and passionate, this woman of excellence also served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Entertainment, Gender Affairs, and Sport, and was the Caribbean representative for UN Women at the time of her passing.

“She was recognised and highly respected for her fearless advocacy for human rights and environmental stewardship. She blazed an unrivalled trail of activism and her unbridled passion for good corporate governance has been exemplified by many here in Jamaica as well as the wider Caribbean region,” Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange noted. “I hail her contribution as a true gender champion.”

The tributes have been sorrowful and inspiring. Our condolences to her family, close friends, and colleagues. May her soul rest in peace.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com