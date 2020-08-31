Election Day: Trust the process

We are three days away from Jamaica's 18th general election and we can be proud that, since 1944, both political parties have accepted the results. The first general parliamentary election under universal adult suffrage was held on December 14, 1944 after the dissolution of the Legislative Council, which had been Jamaica's legislative body since 1868. The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), led by Alexander Bustamante, won 22 of the 32 seats.

Our Representation of the People Act, which was last amended in 2012 through the efforts of the then Electoral Advisory Committee (EAC) led by William Chin See, has made our electoral system even stronger, with heavier penalties, a constituted authority of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) overseeing election day activities, and a political ombudsman monitoring political campaigning.

Further, there is the Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE), of which I am proud to have been a founding member. In 1997 I received a call from the late Jesuit superior for Jamaica, Father Jim Webb, who had gone to cast his vote in an inner-city area and, on his arrival, was told, “Is alright, Father, you vote already.”

Resolving to address the issue, Father Jim called a meeting at the Roman Catholic Chancery with a group including Dr Blossom O'Meally Nelson and Dr Alfred Sangster, who accepted the post as first chairman of CAFFE. Because our company serves the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), I recused myself from the committee, but had the pleasure of taking Dr Sangster to meet the then Director of Elections Danville Walker, who enthusiastically welcomed this civic organisation.

We have a fortified electoral system. It is so well respected globally that our officials have been invited for consultation with their counterparts in various countries and have also gone to observe elections.

However, this is the first time since Independence that we will be having an election during a pandemic. The careless conduct of some Jamaicans is causing anxiety among our electorate. They should be reassured that the safety protocols are being strictly observed. The EOJ has assigned a 7,000-strong sanitising team to ensure that social distancing is practised at polling stations and that masks are worn.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown has assured senior citizens that they will be given priority by supervisors when they arrive at polling stations. The National Health Fund is supplying masks and sanitiser to candidates, and we are urging them to reserve some for the elderly folks who they will be transporting to polling stations. Indeed, seniors are the most faithful of voters, and therefore every government should be paying more attention to their welfare.

Monday, September 7 will be the start of Senior Citizens Week. We hope that they will be getting the same level of attention then as has been coming from eager candidates.

Politics takes courage

Jamaicans have been following keenly the political debates — I write this column before the final debate between Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips. Some media polls and comments indicate that the JLP representatives won the first two debates, although the PNP representatives had some good moments.

Scrolling through social media and seeing the harsh comments from supporters of either side it is clear that a brave heart is required for politics. The tribalists are going full tilt, and we wonder if these are the same people who stand up and sing our national anthem which calls for “true respect for all”. Whatever side we support, we should thank each and every candidate for stepping up to represent their party so that our democratic system can remain strong. Digital media travels at the speed of light and spreads like wildfire, so let us be responsible in our utterances.

It is not an easy road, and some of my colleagues who have gone into politics have shared unending demands for school fees, as well as support for funeral, medical, and various other expenses. “Politics can bruk yuh,” commented former Member of Parliament for Kingston Central Ronald Thwaites, who will not be seeking re-election, in a recent media interview.

This is why I am mystified that, after all these years, the teachings of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, which promote dignity over dependence, have not been mainstreamed in our schools.

Workshop for State care school leavers

International Gaming Technology (IGT) hosted an excellent virtual workshop last Friday for their After-School Advantage (ASA) students at Mustard Seed's Matthew 25:40 residence SOS Village - Stony Hill and Sunbeam Boys' Home.

Coach Tanique Easy gave useful guidelines on virtual job interviews to the enthusiastic youngsters, recommending appropriate dress, good posture, and having knowledge of the interviewer's organisation.

“Don't be late,” she warned. “You should log on at least five minutes before the time of the interview and ensure that you are in a quiet, well-lit location.” She said that “no silly user names” should be displayed, only one's correct birth name, and that the camera must be on.

“Remove nose rings and cover tattoos,” she advised. We were impressed with the response of the students and the obvious care that their teachers took to prepare them for the workshop.

“We want to ensure that students at the ASA centres understand that, despite the fact that there may be a downturn in employment today because of COVID, preparation is important to ensure that when an opportunity arises you are ready,” said Debbie Green, general manager of IGT Jamaica. “There's nothing to say that somebody would not be offered a job during these times; it's not all doom and gloom. It may be difficult, but there are still opportunities. We want to ensure that you are armed with the skills that can help you to ace what is likely to be an interview in a virtual setting, rather than a person-to-person physical setting.”

Congratulations, Lorna Bell

You cannot help but be moved when you see the passion and energy that Lorna Bell pours into her work as regional head of Special Olympics in the English-speaking Caribbean. No wonder, then, that she was recently honoured with the 2020 World Civility, Vernet A Joseph Productive Business Global Agent of Change and Person of the Year - Caribbean Awards from I-Change Nations.

The citation reads: “I, Dr Clyde Rivers, president of I Change Nations, want to thank you for using your business innovation and initiatives to empower others in a way that creates global impact and productive change around the world. The journey of productivity is appreciating that we are all equal in time but separated by how we produce in it. Your character, commitment and integrity towards astute business practices are transforming the cultures of business around the world. Therefore, it gives us great pleasure to bestow upon you this high honour.”

Well deserved, Lorna Bell!

