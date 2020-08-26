Elections? Yes!

The general election is now in full gear now that nomination day is over and each constituency knows who is contesting to represent them. In the midst of all this, the haunting spectre of COVID-19 persists to throw a damper on the enthusiastic enjoyment of electioneering that Jamaicans have become used to.

In these days it is a new paradigm suffused and tempered with the reality that the bacchanal of the past, where hugging, kissing, and imbibing a lot of liquor along the way in bars and homes can no longer be sustained. In fact, it is this kind of behaviour that makes glad the coronavirus. The virus does not like physical distancing — a situation that is anathema to political electioneering.

There are those who cannot resist the nostalgia of past celebrations. Let us be clear that general elections can be very entertaining, especially for the diehards in the major political parties. If temporarily, party supporters will ignore, even forget, the protocols that are to be observed. That is why I was not surprised at the intermingling and non-wearing of masks that went on at many nomination sites last Tuesday. It is the reason I am not surprised at the mingling of party supporters together on road trips as they meet their favourite politician.

Talk of postponing the election is not reasonable at this time. The horse has already bolted and it would not be easy to rein in a horse that has been penned up for over four years and that was chomping at the bit to be let loose. The statement by the general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Julian Robinson that Prime Minister Andrew Holness should not have called the elections in a pandemic rings hollow, insincere, and a bit disingenuous. He excoriated the prime minister for choosing his and his party's interest over the health of the majority of the Jamaican people. He was in Parliament when the prime minister announced the election. I believe he was still there when his leader, Dr Peter Phillips, endorsed it and called for a clean and healthy electoral process. The most reasonable thing that Robinson could have done, being filled with righteous indignation, would have been to advise his leader to say to the people that they disagree with the call for whatever reason, but will nonetheless contest it. None of this was done, and it is now a bit late in the day to go sour grapes on the process. This is lamentable coming from someone like Robinson.

Anyway, it is on in earnest, and the most important thing to observe is the health and safety of all participants. The election is a test of personal responsibility as far as the virus is concerned. Recent statistics of infection and deaths reveal that it is still around more than it has ever been. Every day since the announcement of the election date we have seen daily increases, especially in certain communities in which the Government has had to impose restrictive measures. It has been suggested that the recent spike is a result of our Emancipendence celebrations, where beaches were open and people felt, generally, that they could risk exhaling more freely than they had done before. But there is always inhalation that follows exhalation, and this is all that the virus needs to infect the person who does not take it seriously.

A general election is a super-spreader event. In light of rising cases of infection, both major political parties have wisely abandoned the foolish drive-through events in communities in which people gather by the hundreds to see their favourite politician. This virus is a personal matter and we can only rely on the personal responsibility of each person to contain it.

In earlier articles I have warned of the patience, discipline, and humility that are necessary to contain it. It never responds to our agenda, and so we have to bend our agenda to meet it. What is surprising to me is that, although the virus does not have a brain, it seems to exhibit more common sense, if not cranial capacity, than many of those who do.

There are important reasons we have to exercise this social regard for self and others. Apart from the obvious setback of our economic prospects, the reopening of our schools come front and centre. The Ministry of Education has now placed the reopening of schools to October 5. This is a wise move, but it is almost inevitable that we will have a spike in virus infections around the middle of September arising from the election. This makes the reopening of schools almost three weeks later tenuous.

Another reason we ought to exercise the utmost social responsibility is our concern for members of the medical profession and others who are at the front end of fighting the virus. One can almost be sure that with rising cases of infection there is the dire possibility of more people needing hospital care. The strain and stress that this could place on our already challenged health resources could be incalculable. Already the president of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) is sounding the alarm on the stress that medical personnel are experiencing. This will become more severe if hospitalisations should increase.

Once you are infected with the virus you have no way of knowing whether you are not one of those who will end up in the hospital and in an intensive care unit on a ventilator. This is when the work of the doctors and nurses become more intense. They have to face exposure to the virus while at times suffering in psychological pain when their patients fail to make it. This is the ultimate pain for a doctor or a nurse.

It is no joke when we insist that people must wear their masks, physically distance themselves from others, wash their hands frequently, and avoid large gatherings, especially round robins and gatherings in groups at homes for parties. It is difficult to expect a person who has no regard for his or her health to do so for the health of someone else, but this column makes an appeal for greater regard for the sacrifices of our brave men and women who are in the front end of this fight. They deserve our support. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

