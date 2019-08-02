Emancipendence, visiting presidents and their agendas

We own Jamaica by adverse possession. It is not our ancestral land; we did not buy it or win it in battle as Haiti or Cuba. The British brought us, set up puppet governments; now we are in possession. As per these principles many capture people's land and, sadly, the law titles them. As we mark freedom and independence, it is a shame that in 57 years we did not make this a liberal, modern productive nation. I feel we should mark Emancipation with solemnity. Our ancestors were sold by their kin, bought by white mariners, and worked to death by cane farmers all legal under Africa, West Indian and Europe's law back then.

They fought wars, did not win, but were freed by politics when liberal whites won against conservative whites and British Members of Parliament voted for the Emancipation Act. Later news reached here and our ancestors celebrated!

Today we know the history and must celebrate Sam Sharpe, etc, on those days, but sadly freedom was a gift. Emancipation must be solemn thanksgiving to include lives lost in failed battles. Independence is our celebration as our leaders forged it and it heralded a period of great expectations.

Truthfully we have little to celebrate as we are crime-ridden and poor. The murder rate under slavery or after Emancipation was a fraction of today's. Yet, Cabinet wants us to sing and dance. But hope is here as presidents visit from Africa, or is it?

Prime Minister Andrew Holness welcomed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, who said his late June trip was to “strengthen economic, commercial and trade ties…ancestral links as well” and the bring light to the “Year of Return”. President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya now visits for Independence, and this too will “focus on development of an economically strategic partnership…and cooperation in tourism, education, sport, and culture” ( The Gleaner, July 20, 2019). Are these presidents serious? Is it business as usual; after years of ignoring us?

Our 92.1 per cent black have passion, so “back to Africa” was born here — African garments, headgear style, oral reasoning — we have no African history books. So do these presidents check for our black masses, or are the visits politics? Ghana has some 30 million, Kenya some 50 million people; both are endowed with natural resources, so why are presidents here if not to interact with black masses and talk serious business?

Holness must take our agenda to them firmly. First, affirm that their ancestors sold ours to white mariners. It was business like their earlier trans-Sahara and trans-Indian Ocean slave trade. Sir, even the British give us aid, so did they come to eat food, as if “a nuh nutten”? Second, we need history books written by them, as many here retail fake history and 'fool' many. Where are ancient documents of Ghana or Kenya? Third, they owe us. So, as reparation, we want market access for our products and we will ship bulk across the Atlantic direct to Port Lagos. Fourth, we want “right of return” and to claim ancestral land. They give China lands now, and even America pledged 40 acres and a mule to blacks. Finally, they must advocate in the African Union for Jamaica and the West Indies-black ruled, black majority islands, aka Africa in the West. Make us the 53rd state of the African Union, as even America has distant Hawaii as a state.

Africa has oil, gas, gold, diamonds, exotic animals, arable land, timber, and more. Must we send our tanker for liquefied natural gas direct! The nation's wealth is in the bank accounts of a few, not in the national treasury, why? They have opulent lifestyle for a few, yet Nigeria has tens of millions of poor, and apartments that sell for US$10 million, why? They have no nuclear bomb like North Korea, no space programme like India, so blacks everywhere can be feared, admired and proud.

Marcus Garvey said, “A people with no knowledge of their history, origins and culture are like a tree without roots.” Sirs, send history books! Let us read of Africa's achievements before the Arab invasion of the sixth century CE; and before European traders arrived in the 14th century? We have a version from Europe; give us Africa's version. The British wrote the good, bad and ugly; they kept receipts for slaves; insurance policies. Did you? We see lists of human and material cargo; problems with weather, mutiny of sailors, riot of slaves; drawings of people, places; chains, implements of torture; court cases against bad masters and bad slaves; even investor's details are in British archives. Where are the old official papers of Ghana and Kenya? We want the truth!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness deal sternly with these presidents just as you did the British Prime Minister. Africa ignores us, while Europe gives tons of aid. Africa must take its diaspora seriously, and the African Union must act to help us. Today we celebrate warriors of antiquity who warm our hearts by their courage; winning is not everything. Let us celebrate! Stay conscious!

Franklin Johnston, D Phil (Oxon), is a strategist and project manager; Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (UK); and lectures in logistics and supply chain management at Mona School of Business and Management, The University of the West Indies. Send comments to the Observer or franklinjohnstontoo@gmail.com.