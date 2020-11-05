Emotional intelligence: Buzz term or necessary skill?

While studying a little over a decade ago I came across the concept of emotional intelligence (EQ). It struck me like a lightning bolt. In short order, after much reading on the topic, I recognised a weakness of many leaders — the lack of adequate EQ.

An individual with a low EQ struggles to control emotions, finds it difficult to embrace change, is easily offended, and finds it almost impossible to let go of the mistakes of others.

I often hear querying minds wonder at the popularity of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and former Prime Minister P J Patterson. Neither men can be described as charismatic — which is often the hallmark of leaders in developing nations such as ours — but both can be described as politically successful. When one thinks about it, what they have — and many others do not — is a high EQ.

In 1990, when Peter Salovey and John D Mayer coined the term, they described it as “a form of social intelligence that involves the ability to monitor one's own and others' feelings and emotions, to discriminate among them, and to use this information to guide one's thinking and action”. What has been described here is classic Holness/Patterson traits.

In politics, especially in nations with confrontational systems of governance, EQ is a key ingredient for leadership. We often pay closer attention to the intelligence quotient (IQ) of our leaders. We brag about their educational and career achievements, but the ability to not be rattled under pressure, to not respond to taunting, coupled with a capacity to monitor the feelings and emotions of others, is the actual super trifecta jackpot.

The job of a politician is never easy, and more so the job of a party leader and prime minister. In any hour of the day for a leader of a country, there are myriad agenda items needing attention; some of these items are at times conflicting with each other. The right team, the best strategies, and a clearly vocalised vision will help, but if the individual leader is not emotionally intelligent then we could see problems.

If we sit back and think about our jobs and leadership across this country, at all levels, we will see prime examples of this. Daniel Goleman, who popularised the concept of EQ, has researched and written extensively on the topic. He has spoken extensively on the need for leaders who “manage their disturbing emotions and impulses to stay calm and clear-headed even during times of stress”. Let us not mistake this with suppressing one's emotions or sweeping them under the rug. It is a reality that the more upset one becomes the less his or her ability to focus on the important things and to respond as needed.

In addition, emotions tend to spread outward from a leader to the rest of the group he or she is a part of. Therefore, a leader who is not easily hijacked by emotions will have a stronger team that is not regularly affected by negative emotions and tendencies.

There are some among us who are naturally emotionally intelligent, and there are others who need to learn the skill. Schooling helps us to be academically intelligent but there is no school for emotional intelligence. Most of us do not ever think of it; we simply label each other as miserable and short-tempered versus nice and level-headed.

P J Patterson stayed as leader of the People's National Party (PNP) and prime minister for a long time, and Andrew Holness won a second term for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), which is a feat not seen for a mighty long time. Let us also not forget that he seems set to be prime minister for a mighty long time with his style of leadership, connection to people at every walk of society and what seems to be a determination to do good for Jamaica. But every democracy needs a strong Opposition in order to function at its best. In a few days we will see the PNP's response to the emotional intelligence of Andrew Holness.

For generations the emphasis was on more dictatorial styles of leadership, often covering for a lack of much softer skills. Today, though, more than ever, the need for EQ is greater. The generation of today has little patience for being dictated to or yelled at. Furthermore, today's folks quickly lose respect for those who seek to lead but do not seem able to keep it together.

In a world where mental health is now being highlighted as being just as important as physical health it means that EQ becomes even more important.

A buzz term? Yes, but an absolute necessity in today's world.

Natalie Campbell-Rodriques is a senator and development consultant with a focus on political inclusion, governance, gender, and Diaspora affairs. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ncampbellrodriq@gmail.com.