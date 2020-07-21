Equals don't go with a beggar's list for help

Former lecturer of philosophy, Earle McKenzie, wrote: “I think that if Caricom countries are serious about asking European countries for reparation they should first draw up a list of specific developmental projects and then ask these former colonial governments for assistance in implementing them.” This reads, to me, like the old colonial practice, going cap in hand to the masters asking for assistance with a list of development projects, instead of demanding, as equals, what is legally due as reparation for enslavement.

Just in case McKenzie did not know the offence for which reparation is due, it is chattel slavery — an aggravated form of slavery practised in the Americas and the Caribbean, wherein human beings were denied the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual and suffered the grievous loss of their humanity. They were owned and treated like personal property on the plantations to be used and abused for work without pay, mortgaged, bought, sold, and resold at the will of the owner for his own personal benefit.

Our historians can tell us whether that form of slavery was practised anywhere else in the history of mankind.

The descendants of those in the Caribbean who lived through the centuries of enslavement with loss of their humanity and the destruction of their family life, they now live in a society where sustainable development is elusive with the setback from crime spiralling out of control; threats to individuals' personal security; shortage of housing; inadequate provisions for health, education, and climate change, all to be dealt with from limited resources.

The deprivations, the political, economic, and psychological disadvantage to their forefathers and foremothers did not allow for the people of the Caribbean countries to develop fully as nations, while the effect of the atrocities inflicted on its people continued unrelieved from generation to succeeding generation.

We should be demanding, not asking for assistance to get what was produced from the blood, sweat, toil, and tears in a partnership on the plantations. This was built by our ancestors in a working relationship with their owners when they worked together to create what neither could create alone. The planters took it all, in addition to what we were valued.

Use it before you lose it

McKenzie, the the same piece, goes on to say, “Preparing such a list would be an exercise of imagination.” Why look into the mind's eye for development projects when enslavement, with all the horrifying reality, is clearly exposed, demanding reparation?

I have been writing for a long time about the provisions of the Judicial Committee Act that are there for Jamaica (also applicable to Caricom countries) to complain to The Queen, seeking redress for the injuries suffered during British colonial rule in Jamaica. This unique legal reality was published by the Jamaica Observer on June 17: “One small act for reparation contributes to another giant leap for mankind.” Some may baulk or pull back from the position of Her Majesty, the head of State for independent Caricom countries, as the medium for redress, so let it be until a workable alternative for reparation is found.

In today's reality, Her Majesty is the pinnacle of justice for both the offenders and the victims in this crime against humanity — a position that allows for the people of the former British Caribbean colonies to complain to Her Majesty about the enslavement of people under British rule.

While they remain bound in an allegiance to Her Majesty by the constitution granted for Independence, the people are entitled to Her Majesty's protection — allegiance carries protection in the same way that protection draws allegiance, as Lord “haw-haw” found out in the celebrated case of Joyce and the Director of Public Prosecutions. On the other and, Her Majesty's Government and Her Majesty's subjects in the Caribbean, who enjoyed Her Majesty's protection during British colonial rule, they are accountable to Her Majesty for their conduct, where justice is administered in Her Majesty's name.

The pinnacle of justice is also a position of conscience as the soul of justice for Her Majesty to provide a future for the people of the Caribbean without racism and racial discrimination, and for the enjoyment of a better way of life with their shattered humanity repaired.

We should use section 4 of the Judicial Committee Act for comprehensive restorative justice on mutually agreed terms that are in the best interest of the victims, the offenders, and the community involved, without having to exercise imagination with a beggar's list for help. Or, for that matter, without having to find ways to replace The Queen as head of state before using that position for reparation.

Frank Phipps, QC, is a member of Jamaica Council on Reparation. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or frank.phipps@yahoo.com.