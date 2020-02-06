Finding the epicentre of crime in Jamaica

There was an earthquake with epicentre just outside Montego Bay on Wednesday, January 29, causing enough panic and fear to take our minds off crime for a while. The Jamaica Observer, on February 1, 2020, reported that on the same Wednesday, the UK's head of the army arrived in Jamaica for security talks: “General Sir Nick Carter, chief of defence staff for the United Kingdom, greets Jamaica's Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, while Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, look on.” The phenomenon of the coincidence of the visit, clouded by nature's upheaval, is too significant to pass unnoticed by the sceptic.

We are not aware of any external threat to Jamaica's security that would require UK's help. It is, therefore, not unreasonable to believe that Sir Nick Carter's previously unpublicised visit was for some other security concern in which, by his presence at the greeting, the commissioner of police is involved. Our defence force and our police have been carrying out the duties for fighting crime internally without help from outside — as far as we know, which gives us pause about the reason for this near-secret visit.

Jamaica has been carrying out a long and arduous search, alone, to find an answer to indiscipline and violent crime, now aggravated by crime against children and women with an alarming increase of spousal murder. The imposition of states of emergency with the army and the police, from place to place, based in one area for a relatively short period and, with the Peace Management Initiative stretched to breaking point with limited success, the nation is at its wits' end for a resolution to the problem. And though there remains two conflicting views on how we reached here, there is the overriding question: Where is the epicentre for crime in Jamaica?

An article in The Gleaner, January 17, entitled 'The scars of slavery are real', listed 16 of the effects of post-slavery trauma in Jamaica in response to an earlier piece alleging that slavery in Jamaica has no present-day manifestation. This engaging controversy on the real cause of our predicament was considered by Professor Frederick Hickling in a recent conversation. The professor spoke partially in patois — the national language promoted by many for a better understanding of the problem — and for emphasis he used the controversial magic word that was used to confuse the slave masters:

“When the di white mon come yha and declared with outstretched arms: 'All the land and the people you see yha is mine.' — him mad to ra*s... And the people from Africa who were forcibly separated from family in a country where it takes a village to raise a child, were brought here, sold and resold here as second-hand machinery to work in gangs on the plantations, to survive while held in conditions of unimaginable cruelty in slavery — dem too get mad to ra*s.”

In his book, Owning our Madness: Facing reality in post-colonial Jamaica, the learned professor of psychiatry points out in chapter 27, “The European delusion of white supremacy in the Caribbean from the late 15th century with a claim to all therein as his...” Later, at chapter 62, he discussed colonialism and mental health, and at page 69 the “possibility for an entire ethnic constellation to experience a collective delusional system resulting in sustained abnormal behaviour, irrational violence...”, “...the concept of the collective mind...”, and “the national collective structure”. He concluded, at page 87, “The sequel to poverty and political repression was the manifestation of violence at every level.”

Someday, hopefully sooner rather than later, we will get to know the extent of mental damage experienced by successive generations of people of African descent in the Caribbean. This is after centuries of colonial rule and decades of human misery as chattel slaves on the plantations. The wretchedness of desolate humanity was made worse after Emancipation with empty freedom; with no one to depend on for the sustenance of life, nowhere to settle, and not knowing the way back home — this was the birth date for poverty.

Mental disorder from post-trauma stress is a comparatively new field of learning, which, when fully explored, may finally identify the cause of the present unacceptable general indiscipline in the society, which some claim is from poverty.

The frightening level of violent criminal conduct to which we are all exposed — with unexplained murder, the abuse of children and women, the road traffic nightmare and taxi terrorism — when there are other urgent demands to be met, places a heavy burden on a Government for an answer to crime with limited resources. The people and their Government are confined to function in an open prison of social malady.

Restorative Justice – Great Britain's Debt

Today Jamaica is a new and different country created as a nation out of many people, from different places, with different cultures, welded together as one in a Westminster model constitution.

The demand for reparation is a call for an evener and smoother union of the peoples, with an equitable redistribution of compensation for what was made at Emancipation when the slave owners were paid for loss of property, but enslaved people got nothing for loss of their liberty, or compensation for their labour.

Should we accept the UK's chief of defence staff visit to discuss security was in fact to beef up resources for the fight against crime? The problem is: Today's offender was yesterday's victim of crime. There is only one identifiable people in the constitutional mix who are committing today's offences, and they are easily identifiable as the one people in the mix who were enslaved by Britain. All the other peoples identifiable in the mix were not enslaved and are not offenders in today's horrible crimes.

This becomes a call to repair minds damaged by generations of colonial rule and enslavement in order to correct the imbalance in the society for social justice. Individuals who were able to overcome the restrictions of endemic poverty and social separateness to achieve national and international fame that makes us proud; this did not end the journey for full emancipation as too many were left behind in depravation while their owners got richer and richer from their blood, toil, tears, and sweat — a recognisable British call to action.

There remains a road that must be taken to compensate the victims of the crime against humanity while also considering any counter-claiming right of the enslavers and, at the same time, to appease the community (Jamaica and the other Caribbean States) where the crime of chattel slavery was committed.

The nations, the institutions, and the people involved in the atrocities of slavery must contribute to a better way of life for all in the new Jamaica. This will be by funding the programmes for reparation and the sharing of expertise to improve services such as education, health, and communication to eliminate poverty. Most urgently, is the provision of resources for the fight against crime.

As well, Jamaica needs efficient security services that all can trust, with access to the courts for justice in a timely manner. There must be no breeding ground or hiding place left for criminals in the new Jamaica. Is this why the general was here? This would be Britain's first act of reparation for slavery. It is an act on the way of restorative justice for Great Britain to repay the debt it owes us.

Frank Phipps, QC, is a member of the National Council for Reparation. The views expressed here are his own and representative of the council's. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or frank.phipps@yahoo.com.