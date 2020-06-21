From Montgomery to Minnesota

Fifty-five years ago, Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr arrived at Jamaica's Palisadoes Airport, renamed Normal Manley International Airport, to deliver an address at the 1965 valedictory service for University of West Indies (UWI) graduands. To a packed assembly hall, Dr King delivered a speech entitled 'Facing the Challenge of a New Age.' During that speech, he spoke of a worldwide brotherhood, fighting injustice, and being our best selves. Words that are as true and relevant today as they were all those years ago.

Those in attendance spoke to the media about feeling a part of something bigger as they listened to the sermon. I too felt this connection when I joined Dr King's Montgomery march and distinctly recall the powerful emotions stirred within me.

I can still vividly recall my participation in that event. In my early 20s, I was living in Lexington, Kentucky, when a group of 18 to 20 of us decide to go support the civil rights movement. We hired a bus and set off to Montgomery, Alabama. We stayed three or four days and were even introduced to Dr King, who thanked us for coming and welcomed us to join him.

Of course, we encountered resistance, and there were agitators in the crowds. At a time when racial inequality and Jim Crow laws were still the norm, we were called dirty names, including the N-word, people spat on us, and some even resorted to throwing heavy glass bottles despite the fact that the march was a peaceful one. But we all felt it was worth our participation and the derogatory statements being thrown at us didn't hurt because we felt we were doing the right thing at the right time.

Recent events in the US and demonstrations across the globe show that despite the progress that was made by Dr King and other civil rights activists, we still have further to go and more work to do. The struggle for the rights of black people is still as relevant today as it was in 1965. The Black Lives Matter movement encourages us to face the challenge of THIS new age. Just as Dr King encouraged UWI students then, his words continue to inspire us to keep the movement alive, to continue to stand up for equality, to continue to seek change, and continue to foster inclusivity and racial equality in every corner of the globe.

Black Lives Matter protests are a continuation of that civil rights movement. It is not a one-off but an enduring struggle and in order to make change we must address its root causes. These recent protests are a backdrop upon which we must all reflect on how we as a society move forward and how we come together to demand equality and justice for all. And I was proud to do so myself as I came together with protesters here in Jamaica who gathered to rally their voices against racism and discrimination.

This country is known to fight racial inequality in its many forms, from former prime ministers and Jamaican musicians like Tosh and Marley admonishing the horrors of apartheid to being the first country in the western hemisphere and the second in the world to officially ban trade and travel with the South African apartheid government.

The Jamaican people have a proud tradition of standing in support of racial equality and I was proud to stand with them outside the US Embassy just over two weeks ago. I am honoured because it is also a personal conviction of mine — and one that I have instilled in my children and one that holds a special place in my heart.

It's important that we don't let this moment, this movement, pass us by. We must all take a stand and we must do it now, not only when it's convenient. We all have a responsibility to speak out, to support the movement, and to continue the work that Dr King and other civil rights activists started. Though we are not yet near the finish line, we must honour the memories of those who have lost their lives by ensuring that it was not in vain.

Dr King's march in Montgomery was the beginning, a journey now undertaken by this modern movement for equality and fight against discrimination around the world. As I did back then, I continue my commitment to build a world where racial inequality is the stuff of history books, not the harsh realities of so many people's daily lives.

Together, if we 'Face the Challenge of a New Age', we can actualise Dr King's dream to make a better tomorrow for all of mankind.

— Donald Tapia is the United States ambassador to Jamaica