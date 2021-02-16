Get the gangs, get the guns

In my article on the crime problem published in the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, January 31, 2021, I focused on what I consider to be the five dimensions which are at the root of our current crime problem. I posited the idea that all these dimensions must be tackled simultaneously in a long-term programme if we are to achieve any sustained reduction in crime to acceptable levels. The idea of, say, a 20-year programme is cold comfort to people, who, feeling battered and bruised, are demanding action to curb today's crime crisis. Consequently, we must operate on two trajectories; one short/medium term and the other long term.

I promised to make further submissions focusing on possible interventions that can have a credible impact in reducing criminal activity. This article proposes one short/medium-term action.

It is well documented and accepted that the two Gs — gangs and guns — are the main drivers in producing the murders, extortions, and criminal acts in general. The police, though making some successes, still face enormous challenges and some peoples may even suggest that they are overwhelmed.

I would propose that a King Fish-style task force be stood up as an adjunct to and under the general direction of the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA). This task force will have only one mandate, and that is to get the gangs and the guns.

It should be so constructed so as not to take resources from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Unit (C-TOC), nor should it detract from MOCA's ongoing work. There are enough gangs and guns for there to be a clear division of labour and focus. So, if we were to identify the top 10 gangs and assign five each to C-TOC and the task force they would be better able to bring the focus on the centres of gravity of the gangs; that is, the leadership and the money.

Staffing the task force without drawing too much from existing formations will be an issue. We will have to call on our international partners — whom I am sure will step up if we formulate and present a credible plan for their support. It is in their interest to do so, and we must play that card.

We should consider a mix of carefully selected serving and retired Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and JCF individuals, as well as civilians with special skills. The private sector has a wealth of technical expertise that can be brought into the team. I would like to think that the private sector leadership would contribute to the effort by making these specially identified people available on secondment to the task force on a full- or part-time basis.

King Fish was a very successful task force that was established to target and bring to book the “big men of cocaine”. The basic model with any necessary tweaking can be as successful in targeting the gangs and the guns and merits serious consideration.

If stood up, the task force cannot be seen as a standalone solution to all our crime problems. The interventions of the remainder of the security apparatus must be ramped up in a coordinated, discernible, and credible manner to demonstrate that we can, indeed, bring relief and hope to a besieged population.

More to come.

Rear Admiral (Retired) Hardley Lewin is a former police commissioner for Jamaica and chief of staff of the Jamaica Defence Force. He has held a distinguished 38-year career in public service in varied other capacities. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or hmclewin@gmail.com.