Good frien' betta dan pocket money

Currently, COVID-19 is engulfing many parts of the world, endangering the life and health of people in all countries and hitting the global economy pretty hard. The international community expects all parties to work together to combat the pandemic and stabilise the global economy.

On March 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Extraordinary G20 Leaders Summit on COVID-19 and put forward four propositions. First, we need to be resolute in fighting an all-out global war against the COVID-19 outbreak, and a G20 health ministers' meeting should be convened as quickly as possible.

Second, we need to make a collective response for prevention and control at the international level. Discussions are also needed regarding the establishment of regional public health emergency liaison mechanisms.

Third, we need to support international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and G20 in playing their active roles, and a high-level meeting on international public health security should be convened in due course.

Fourth, we need to enhance international macroeconomic policy coordination and prevent the world economy from falling into recession. China will continue to pursue a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, expand imports and outbound investment to contribute to a stable world economy.

China is ready to work with the international community to ensure the implementation of the outcomes of the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit. We believe that with the concerted efforts of all parties we will prevail over this pandemic, protect the health and well-being of our citizens, and resume normal order of production and life.

China is reciprocating others' kindness

The Chinese people will never forget that the international community gave us valuable support and assistance during the most difficult period of China's fight against COVID-19. The Chinese nation is grateful and always reciprocates others' kindness. While guarding the domestic defence against the pandemic, we are also doing our best to provide assistance to other countries in need.

Since the onset of the epidemic, China, with the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and a responsible attitude towards global public health security and people's well-being, has been sharing information on COVID-19 in an open, transparent, and responsible manner with other countries and the WHO. China has also been sharing experience on COVID-19 prevention, containment, and treatment without reservation, and providing as much support and assistance as it can for countries in need.

By March 26, the Chinese Government had announced assistance to 82 countries and regions, the WHO and other regional organisations, including the provision of testing reagents, masks, and protective suits. Batches of these supplies have been delivered to the recipients.

Several teams of Chinese medical staff with experience in fighting COVID-19 have been dispatched to Italy, Serbia, Iran, Iraq, Cambodia, Pakistan, and Venezuela, among other countries, joining their counterparts in fighting the epidemic.

China has so far held about 20 videoconferences for experts with more than 100 countries, including Jamaica, as well as international organisations like the Caribbean Community, sharing what we have learned about COVID-19, including epidemiological features, prevention and control strategies, clinical diagnosis and treatment, and tracing of close contacts, and offered suggestions to foreign counterparts.

China has also released the seventh version of its diagnosis and treatment protocol and the sixth of prevention and control protocol, helping developing countries enhance capacity-building and mount a concerted response to the pandemic for regional and global public health security.

Besides, many sister provinces and cities in China, the Red Cross Society of China, and some enterprises have donated or are planning to donate various kinds of materials to help the international community better fight the virus.

True gold can stand the test of fire

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has been fighting it with all-out efforts. The speed, scale, and efficiency of China's response is rare in the world, and demonstrate the strengths of China's system. The most comprehensive, stringent and thorough measures taken have produced positive effects. Thanks to the Chinese people's arduous efforts, the situation at home keeps trending for the better.

Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China, the 1.4 billion Chinese people are united as one in fighting this “war without smoke”. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting to direct the outbreak response, declaring an all-out war on the epidemic. The Chinese Government promptly established a national framework of comprehensive, inter-agency response. Premier Li Keqiang went to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to inspect epidemic control efforts.

We Chinese across the country stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Wuhan and Hubei, the hardest hit province. Over 40,000 medical workers in 300-plus medical teams from across the nation moved to Hubei to support epidemic control. They are hailed as the “heroes in harm's way”. A total of 2,600 medical staff from the military were sent to Wuhan to join the fight against the outbreak.

It was very impressive that several thousand engineers and construction workers, working around the clock, built two specialised hospitals equipped with 2,600 beds in less than 15 days. Braving freezing weather, community workers left no stone unturned in checking on every block to make sure that no family in need was left unattended. Tens of thousands of volunteers are working non-stop to help deliver supplies and assistance to the affected regions. Out of sympathy for their fellow compatriots, Chinese around the globe made donations in cash and kind to help battle the outbreak.

While fighting to contain the COVID-19 epidemic, China is also trying to mitigate its impact on the economy. We believe that once the epidemic is over, the pent-up consumer demand will be quickly unleashed and fuel a robust economic rebound. Ms Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that the forecast now is for a quick recovery of China's economy as factories gear back up to make up for lost time and warehouses are resupplied.

Adversity reveals true friendship

China and Jamaica are strategic partners. We stand firm with each other in fighting the virus, the common enemy of mankind. China appreciates the valuable understanding, sympathy and support extended from the Government and people of Jamaica to the Government and people of China. While commending the strong leadership and quick response of the Jamaican Government and people, China is closely following the development of the epidemic in Jamaica.

Good frien' betta dan pocket money. The Chinese Government will donate medical supplies, including N95 surgical masks, disposable medical isolation gowns, disposable medical boot cover, medical protective glasses, disposable medical gloves, and forehead thermometer, to support Jamaica's fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese enterprises operating here and Chinese associations in Jamaica are also making big donations to Jamaican public sectors, including police, hospitals, parish councils and fire departments, amounting to around $35 million, to show their solidarity and support.

Besides, Jack Ma, a Chinese tech titan and the founder of Alibaba, a globally renowned e-commerce empire, along with Alibaba Foundation, will donate 3,000 testing kits, four ventilators and 30,000 surgical masks to Jamaica.

I was heartened to read from newspapers that some Jamaicans who have been in China since the outbreak of the epidemic are sharing their experience and tips in the hard time of quarantine with their compatriots at home. I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the Jamaican Government and people that Jamaicans in China are in good hands. We Chinese have been helping our Jamaican friends by enhancing information disclosure, providing for their daily needs, treating patients, and extending services to Jamaican students, taking care of them the way we care for our own children.

As winter will eventually pass, and spring is sure to come, I believe, emerging from this test, both China and Jamaica and the world at large will become more resilient, the friendship and cooperation between the Chinese people and Jamaican people and people across the world will be strengthened.

Bless up! Let's get together and make a better world.

— Tian Qi is China's Ambassador to Jamaica