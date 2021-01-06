Gratitude to whom gratitude is due

As we reflect and give thanks after having seen 2020 make it to the exit doors, it is prudent to ponder the great debt of gratitude that we owe, as a nation, to individuals and organisations that helped us to cope and survive the worst of the single most important existential threat we faced.

Of first mention must be the Government led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. As it turned out, the COVID-19 crisis has been the greatest test of the resilience and credibility of the Government. Indeed, around the world, the pandemic has shown up the strength and weakness of governmental leadership at every level.

When the pandemic struck our shores, there were a number of imperatives that faced the Government. Of immediate importance was ensuring that the tiny island of Jamaica was not overwhelmed by the virus; that measures were implemented to keep the virus out of the country; while ensuring that if it did make it to our shores, as it did, that everything was done to contain its spread.

The Government approached the task with the urgency that the situation demanded. Nobody knew the level of the threat we faced in March. We had seen emerging trends in some countries, especially in China and Europe, where lockdowns of countries were implemented and international visitors were prevented from entering their borders.

In retrospect, when the Government had to take the measure of shutting Jamaica's borders to the world, no one knew what this would do to our fragile economy. The fragile tourist industry was thrown into disarray. Remittances from our key partner countries were severely cauterised. Tremendous economic fallout was anticipated, but no one, even the brightest among us, knew the extent of the economic devastation we would face. It is to the credit of the Government that it did not panic in the face of all these uncertainties. It implemented measures to help the most vulnerable, while ensuring that there would not be a wholesale lockdown of the economy which would have dealt a devastating blow to the poorest among us.

With daily updates on the efforts being expended to fight the virus, people were kept informed. This is important in any democratic country where the government understands its responsibilities to the people who elected it. Furthermore, timely dissemination of information helped people to understand the severity of what we faced and their corresponding responsibility in responding to the challenge. We tend to take things for granted, and we often curse government for their inactivity and lack of response to people's needs. We often see government as the problem, as President Reagan once inarticulately averred. It is hard for anyone to credibly criticize the Jamaican government as not being part of the solution to the crisis, especially in the first six months of its manifestation

We must not forget that the adoption of harsh measures-restricting people' movement, quarantining communities and other uncomfortable measures- were done in the context of an election year. Even the worst detractors of the government must admit that it is to the credit of the government that they did not politicize the crisis as was done in places like the United States. There was no partisan management of the crisis; no special treatment meted out to any community over against another; no special privileges given to the rich. The government demonstrated that we were, and still are, in this crisis together. Notwithstanding this, I am sure that there are those who think otherwise. They cannot help but see political chicanery in every nook and cranny of Jamaican politics.

The arm of government most directly responsible for marshalling the country's response to the pandemic is the ministry of health, its minister and officials. When you give someone a job you expect that person to rise to the occasion, frequently communicate with people, admit where there are errors and what will be done to correct them, and otherwise give people the assurance that you know what you are doing and that you take your work seriously. Gratitude must be extended to Dr. Christopher Tufton in this regard. When ministers mess up, we denounce them; when they do well, we must give honour where it is due. Frankly, at some point, some of us wondered about his health, whether he was getting enough sleep and rest, and whether his psychological strength would hold up. So far it has but these things cannot be taken for granted.

Dr Christopher Tufton will be the first to admit that it was a team effort. Indeed, it was. The medical team at the ministry, headed by Dr Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie, must be congratulated for the sterling work she has performed. Her presentations on the virus and the efforts of the ministry rang with credibility and professionalism. She was ably supported by the permanent secretariat of the ministry. But the work of the ministry would be of no avail had it not been for the work of the doctors, nurses and other members of the medical profession in the hospitals who were and still are at the forefront of the battle against the virus in the desperate effort to save lives.

For them it has been a harrowing experience. There is a relationship that every doctor or nurse has with his or her patients. Those with true professionalism will do everything in their power to help them get better, even when the death of the patient may be apparent. They will still give of their best to save him or her. This is why they feel it deeply when they lose a patient. And this is why they appeal to people to observe the protocols of preventing infection by the virus. It grates on their nerves when they see people cavalierly going about their business as if the virus is yet to reach our shores. The best way in which we can express our gratitude to the medical community for the work they are doing is to observe these protocols, especially in the wearing of masks. We are still deep in the woods with this virus.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the book WEEP: Why President Donald J. Trump Does Not Deserve A Second Term . Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.