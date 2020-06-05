Has Caricom missed the boat once more?

If a couple of months ago someone had told you that the entire world would shut down you'd be pointing them toward the nearest mental facility. Planes and trains, groceries and pharmacies; how would we ever live without them?

Fast-forward to June 2020 and the impossible became all too real; from Easter Island to Hawaii the globe ground to a halt, industry was mothballed, citizens shepherded away into their homes, while society and all it entails were put on hold.

As the lockdown lingered, and the world's leaders tried to cope with this unprecedented development in human history, beneath it all the fires of economic hardship smouldered. And, as the process of reopening became more and more convoluted, the flames are now starting to burn freely.

Nowhere more literally than in the United States, where the death of George Floyd has led to nationwide protest, the threat of COVID-19 has been swept away; forgotten and all but consumed by the cries for justice.

But let us have no doubt that we are also witnessing much of the pent-up frustration of the over 40 million people now unemployed in that country. The situation was a powder keg waiting to explode, and you have to wonder how much of the looting is connected with uncertainty over the future, as much as it is an expression of outrage over what happened in Minneapolis.

The Caribbean, meanwhile, looks on with mouths agape, many stunned by how quickly COVID-19 had become page two news in the US, even as it has continued its stranglehold on the economies of the Caribbean.

Suddenly, all the trauma over shutting down the various islands has been replaced with crippling uncertainty about how to open them back up, particularly where many territories depend on travel and tourism as the main pillar of economic sustainability.

You would think this presents a glorious opportunity for Caricom to step forward and lead the way. Instead, we have already seen various islands breaking ranks and implementing their own sets of protocols for reopening.

Even within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), where St Lucia's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet was asked to lead efforts to reopen the tourism sector in June, we have seen Antigua take the bold step to allow international visitors to come in without requiring COVID-19-free tests, and that country will welcome its first international flights in from today (June 4).

St Lucia too boldly announced that its borders would open to international travel today, but this was accompanied by almost unrealistic requirements for travellers, such as having to present a COVID-19-free test obtained with 48 hours.

A simple search online showed that while many people were willing to acquiesce, even to pay for the test, there was no way to get it before five days, and so St Lucia shot itself in the foot. The result was that all the airlines refused to fly to that island in June, indicating that maybe they will fly there on July 7.

“Why would anyone voluntary submit to that? This sounds like a half-prison, half-vacation. It's as if these tourism-dependent countries and states have decided to commit economic suicide,” said one person with the handle MJM, who commented on the protocols on the 'One Mile at a Time' website.

You might be inclined to say MJM was being sensational, but you do need to think about it for a moment. It does make you wonder whether the island had any real intention of reopening, or whether the prime minister wanted to have his cake and eat it too.

If that's the case, then he will still be waiting on his guests when the tea party is well underway in Antigua, Jamaica, and The Bahamas, and who knows which other country might come forth and announce that it has dumped the testing requirement altogether.

In fact, on May 28, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) warned that rapid testing is not the best way to diagnose COVID-19 cases, so what's the point? You either accept the proper test — which takes five days — or drop it altogether. That's not rocket science! In fact, Jamaica seems to have assessed the situation and given up the concept of a travel health passport altogether.

Meantime, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has stated she will not be rushed into reopening. The question is: Will the cure be more painful than the sickness, in this instance? Because, while only some people may get COVID-19, it's pretty easy to foresee that everyone will suffer the effects of the economic hardship virus. The vaccine for that may lie on a road much longer, rougher, and more painful than the one now being paved by AstraZeneca and Moderna.

As we have seen in the case of St Lucia, the airlines are not playing around, and everyone in the hospitality business should know how fickle airlift is — if you miss the boat today (or plane in this case) it might not come around any time soon. And what do you do then?

The end result will be faltering hotels that have to pay bills, including staff salaries, with zero business and a depleted if non-existent revenue stream. The longer that goes on, the harder it gets to reopen, and the more likely some hotels will either shut down or start laying off staff.

Suddenly you have a bunch of healthy people who are unemployed. But, more than that, the damage done to the overall sector may be so deep that it will take a long, long, long time before we can see the sun once more.