Heavy is the head that wears the crown

Leadership of any kind of entity is always a delicate balancing act. As the story of The Sword of Damocles reminds us, even while wielding great authority and surrounded by wealth and magnificence, individuals in positions of power face imminent peril from a variety of angles.

Rivals, competitors, and others seek to overthrow and topple those at the helm of a country, entity, or other structure, and the visible perks that come with being the honcho are always weighted against the desires, demands, and expectations of those being led. Indeed, followership, is a critical component of leadership. The type of followers and the culture of this followership includes not just loyalty, support, and sometimes love, but also dissent, resistance, and rejection of hard decisions that sometimes must be made in the best interest of all. This is why many avoid leadership at the highest levels and choose a simpler life.

A household is a microcosm of leadership at the higher level. The head of the household is usually the one who wields authority and makes the key decisions of, for example, how the household budget will be allocated to take care of the needs of the members. It doesn't matter if there is a big or small budget. What matters is that decisions about bills, food, education, transportation, clothing, health care, shelter, entertainment, and so on will not always find favour with those who are being led.

Many times decisions have to be taken that incorporate long-term goals which often cannot be fully explained or, if explained, cannot be understood by the other members of the household. But parents are often able to foil attempts at revolt or undermining by simply asserting their authority, often with the appropriate tone, decibel level. “This is dinner today. Eat it!”

Running a country is the macro level of this kind of engagement. It is leadership of the highest level with responsibilities that far outweigh buying clothes for one or a few children, and making decisions about food, shelter, education, health care, and so on for a family. Once charged with the business of running a country on behalf of its citizens, an elected prime minister or president in a working democracy cannot just simply say, “I am the leader, and it is what it is.” Political leaders have to negotiate the sticky slope of political culture; deal with the vagaries of internal party politics, rivalry, and public administration bureaucracy; balance the demands of powerful interest groups and business leaders; and weave their way around the Fourth Estate's investigations and critiques. They do all this while tackling the day-to-day business of running the country's affairs.

This is even more complicated in this era of the enlightened and connected citizen, as political leaders must deal with social media's constant and unending deluge of responses to or pre-emptive strikes at every single decision or move the leader makes.

I say all of this as I watch Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his team handle this pandemic with dexterity. They have had to navigate their way around questions about decisions, calls for lockdown, insistence on more testing, accusations about flawed decisions and irresponsibility, challenges to their authority, and the general fear and apprehension that many citizens are facing at this time. There have been forward movements, backward steps, hard decisions, and internal and external concessions every single day. So, after weeks of outcry, the Government announced on Monday that the over 40 Jamaicans aboard the cruise ship Marella Discovery 2 will be allowed to return home.

Additionally, the geopolitical structures have to be massaged, and so even while our borders are closed to incoming passengers, 46 Jamaicans who were imprisoned for various offences in the USA were repatriated on Tuesday at the request of the US Government.

In the wake of the surge of COVID-19 cases concerning employees from Alorica, the hard decision to lock down St Catherine resulted in many fleeing their homes like refugees from the plague, and we saw the painful scenes of many of my parishioners struggling to get their necessaries last weekend. In the meantime, there are ongoing clamours for full lockdown of the BPOs, even as many of my struggling students from The University of the West Indies and elsewhere depend on the meagre wages to survive. Indeed, many are now worried about their summer work abroad opportunities in the US as these seem to be evaporating. Nonetheless, there is a growing cry from different quarters for lockdown of the entire country from many, while the rumble of those with large economic interests hang heavy and others whose daily survival is a delicate balancing act attempts to drown out this cry.

Of course, there are many who claim to have solutions. They know all the right moves and, with hindsight being so perfect, there are many debates about what has been done incorrectly. They howl: “Borders should have been closed earlier!” “The St Catherine lockdown should have been announced after all exits/entrances were sealed to prevent flight out of the parish.” “Lockdown of the entire country should have occurred already!”

This is an extraordinary moment in history that will mark our nation and every single person alive today with its passing. In situations like these, every decision will be right, and every decision will be wrong. History will prove or disprove the appropriateness of every single decision. But, for now, some debates insist that Jamaica must follow the example of Barbados, or even be more like Taiwan, or imitate Germany or Sweden. Notwithstanding the historical, cultural, social, economic, and other differences that exist, there is the belief that borrowing strategies wholesale from other countries will give Jamaica a magic formula that will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Yet, as Jamaica gets weary from its own dance with this virus, we must be pragmatic. The best way forward is clearly a blend of strategies that, all together, match who we are as a people, while maximising all the factors that make us unique. Larger and more developed countries to the north have centuries of development under their belt, and many benefited from the early imperialist moves that provided them with stronger, more robust economies that afford greater privileges and the ability to provide greater social, health, welfare, and other necessary infrastructure to their citizens. Some have much higher taxes that translate into far deeper and wider social safety nets. That is not Jamaica. We are smaller, still developing, and our economy — with its legacy of colonialism and exploitation — can be harmed by external shocks.

Jamaicans are said to be resilient and have the ability to “tun them han mek fashion”, but they can also be volatile and resistant to change. The Jamaican response must fit its specific situation. And we must continue to be mindful of the greater majority of our citizens for whom every single meal was a crisis long before COVID-19 came to our shores.

Prime Minister Holness and his team have been tasked with assessing every internal and external factor and weighing the options on behalf of the people of Jamaica as they plan the way forward through this pandemic. Here, I must commend the prime minister and his team for the regular delivery of information and timely roll-out of strategies at each stage of this pandemic. I wish them continued health and every success as they continue to work on behalf of the Jamaican people.

This is a time that calls for strong and decisive leadership that takes into account the needs of its followership. But it is also a time that calls for every single citizen to be united against this common threat, regardless of class, colour, creed, or political alliance.

Donna P Hope, PhD, is professor of culture, gender and society at The University of the West Indies. Send comments to the Observer or dqueen13@hotmail.com.