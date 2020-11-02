Heroes in their own special way

Last week we ended the month of heroes with news that Michael Henry, a fruit vendor from Allman Town, risked his life to save a neighbour from a burning house. According to Jamaica Observer Staff Reporter Sharlene Hendricks, last Thursday evening a youngster shouted that his sister Jody-Ann Moncrieff was trapped in their burning house, and begged for help. Without hesitation, Henry ran into the building, and by the time he located the young woman the fire had roared towards them. They ran to the back door, which was locked, but he was able to kick it open and take Moncrieff over a wall to safety.

When asked about his actions, Henry explained, “I couldn't do anything else, because I know it's a life. So mi just tie mi handkerchief round fi face and just move.”

Such stories of bravery remind us that nobility exists in every part of our society, so we should never be quick to judge people because of their address. Indeed, what we should do is to see how we can help this brave-hearted man to develop his fruit stall into a sustainable business. He has the spirit that will overcome whatever challenges he may face.

Seniors 'get a new life'

Imagine a busy entrepreneur, Robert Scott, aware of the financial challenges of retirees, taking the time to call our seniors' organisation, Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), to offer a complimentary workshop for members. Entitled 'Get a new life — turn your skill into an income', the registration for the event was so overwhelming that he readily agreed to host a second one. Scott gave us the example of “Ms Smith”, who retired after working many years in a dry-cleaning business. In a consultation with him she realised that she could leverage her wide experience in fabric knowledge and care into several endeavours — teaching, writing a care manual, and consulting both locally and internationally. He recommended the Upwork website. This is said to be an upscale version of Fiverr — an open marketplace for posting jobs and connecting with freelancers that offers more safety regulations for payment exchanges and more professional standards. He offered strategies for building credibility, including joining business associations, public speaking appearances, strategic alliances, and the use of both traditional and social media to build one's brand.

“Be prepared for a variety of opportunities to make your pitch,” he advised.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which may not be able to hire full-time staff, should consider hiring retirees on a part-time basis. From companies who have, we get reports of their vast experience, their discipline, and their sound ethics. Robert Scott, whose company is StartTrade Jamaica, reminded our members that the Internet opens opportunities for jobs anywhere in the world.

For us, Robert Scott is a hero for seniors. He opened their eyes to exciting new opportunities for which they are all very appreciative.

Diplomatic dynamo

Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica Laurie J Peters began her tour of duty in September 2017 and has played a significant role in the promotion of commercial, scientific, educational, and cultural exchanges between the countries, undoubtedly bolstering Canada's presence locally and regionally. An outstanding aspect of her work in advocacy and international diplomacy was her advancement of Canada's feminist foreign policy by championing commitments for gender equality, peace, and security.

Peters directed Canada's continued support of Jamaica's response to COVID-19 through its health, economic growth, and education activities. Since the outbreak, Canada has provided over $75 million in support of the health and development sectors. Most recently, Canada made available an additional $482 million for Jamaica towards the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) premiums. She spearheaded a new $20-million Canada-Caribbean Resilience Facility at the World Bank to provide Jamaica with timely technical assistance and emergency funding in the aftermath of a disaster.

Other highlights of her tour were swift hurricane response in the region, immigration activities including the Seasonal Agricultural Workers' Program (SAWP); programmes promoting peace, security and justice; skills training to access the green economy; and Canada's long-standing defence partnership with Jamaica. In the area of multilateral cooperation, she supported the round table held by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with four small-island developing states (SIDS) leaders, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during the 2019 G7 Summit.

Peters gave special focus to programmes in education, and in April last year signed a memorandum of understanding between The University of the West Indies (UWI) and Brock University to establish the Canada Caribbean Institute, which will “harness academic expertise to help address important regional topics and foster intercultural understanding”.

In spite of her demanding schedule, Peters was ever gracious and approachable. We thank her for her meaningful support and advocacy, and wish her continued success in the service of her great country.

Farewell, generous Joseph Duany

At last Friday's thanksgiving service for advertising and racing personality Joseph “Joe” Duany we learned even more about his remarkable 82-year life. Educated at the Jamaica School of Art, Duany impressed his employers at Pearl & Dean with his vivid billboard creations. He later formed one of the most successful outdoor advertising companies, Signtex, and invested in some of Jamaica's legendary racehorses.

His friend Clovis Metcalfe shared that after Duany survived a life-threatening illness the doctors at the Florida hospital where he was treated dubbed him Miracle Man. He gave this name to the only Jamaican-bred racehorse to have won an international event. Another personal experience led him to name his Triple Crown winner, I'm Satisfied.

Duany's boundless generosity was gratefully recalled by family and friends. I remember when I started my business with a sparsely furnished office he surprised me with a delivery of chairs. And when I asked him to donate a welcome billboard for Pope John Paul II's visit in 1993 he created an exquisite rendition. He told me joyfully that the goodly Pope spotted him after an event and surprised his official party by stepping away to have an extended conversation with him. Whether for business or outreach, Duany applied the same passion for excellence, mentoring his children and staff to uphold his high standards. Among his accolades, he was the recipient of the prestigious Media Personality of the Year Award from the Advertising Agencies Association of Jamaica.

Duany's son Raul gave a moving remembrance, declaring this man of compassion, authenticity, and love as his role model. Our deepest sympathy to his wife Hyacinth; children Raul, Alicia, Tiana; and other family members. May his great soul rest in peace.

