This Day in History — January 9

Today is the ninth day of 2020. There are 357 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2001: Some British schools begin handing out the morning-after pill to students, setting off a debate over parental rights as the Government tries to curb an alarming rate of teenage pregnancy.

OTHER EVENTS

1719: France declares war on Spain.

1792: Russia ends war with Turkey by Treaty of Jassy.

1945: US forces invade Luzon in Philippines in World War II.

1951: United Nations headquarters opens in New York.

1962: Soviet Union and Cuba sign trade pact.

1964: Anti-US rioting breaks out in the Panama Canal Zone, resulting in the deaths of 21 Panamanians and three US soldiers.

1965: An estimated 500 people suspected of being rebels are executed by Congo Government forces in Stanleyville in six weeks since the city was retaken.

1970: France agrees to sell Mirage military jets to revolutionary regime in Libya.

1973: White-ruled country of Rhodesia closes its borders with Zambia to try to cut off black liberation forces.

1977: Palestinian nationalist Abou Daoud, suspected of having planned attacks on Israeli athletes at 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, is arrested in Paris by French intelligence agents.

1978: Islamic revolution erupts in Iran.

1987: The White House releases a memorandum prepared for US President Ronald Reagan in January 1986 that showed a definite link between US arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.

1991: US defence officials adopt a set of press rules for the impending war in the Persian Gulf that is criticised as bordering on censorship.

1992: Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina proclaim their own State.

1994: Gunmen attack a delegation including African National Congress Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa in a township in South Africa, killing a photographer.

1995: Russian forces close in on the Chechen presidential palace in Grozny.

1996: Chechen rebels demanding an end to the war in their breakaway republic seize a hospital and at least 2,000 hostages in Kizlyar, Dagestan, and battle Russian troops in the town's streets. At least 40 people died.

2000: An investigation into leaks in Switzerland's vaunted bank secrecy turns up 13 people in eight countries who illegally received data on other people's Swiss bank accounts.

2002: Hamid Karzai, head of the interim Afghan Government, announces a plan to disarm Afghan citizens and create a national army.

2003: Weapons inspectors Hans Blix and Mohamed ElBaradei tell the UN Security Council they had not uncovered any “smoking gun” evidence proving that Iraq possessed or sought to develop chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

2004: US National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice admits that the United States has no credible evidence that Iraq moved weapons of mass destruction into Syria early in 2003 before the US-led war that drove Saddam Hussein from power.

2005: Mahmoud Abbas is elected Palestinian Authority president by a wide margin, winning a decisive mandate to renew peace talks with Israel, rein in militants, and try to end more than four years of Mideast bloodshed.

2008: Kosovo's Parliament elects former rebel leader Hashim Thaci as prime minister in a vote foreshadowing a declaration of independence from Serbia.

2011: Men and women walk to election stations in the middle of the night to create a new nation, Southern Sudan, after a two-decade civil war with the north, a conflict that left two million people dead.

2012: Panama promises economic aid for protesters who participated in 1964 riots that many believe eventually spurred the US to hand over control of the Panama Canal in 1999.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Pope Gregory XV (Allesandro Ludovisi) (1554-1623); Thomas Warton, English poet laureate (1728-1790); Karel Capek, Czechoslovak author (1890-1938); Richard M Nixon, US president (1913-1994); Sekou Toure, first president of Guinea (1922-1984); Joan Baez, US folk singer (1941- ); Jimmy Page, English guitarist w/ rock group Led Zeppelin (1944- ).

— AP