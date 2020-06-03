This Day in History — June 3

Today is the 155th day of 2020. There are 211 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2008: Barack Obama claims the Democratic presidential nomination in a long-time-coming victory speech, speaking in the same St Paul, Minnesota, arena where Republicans would be holding their national convention in September 2008.

OTHER EVENTS

1621: The Dutch West India Company receives its charter for a trade monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa.

1781: Captain Jack Jouett begins riding his horse some 40 miles from Louisa County, Virginia, to Charlottesville, where Governor Thomas Jefferson and other politicians were located, to warn of approaching British troops who intended to take them prisoner.

1808: Confederate President Jefferson Davis is born in Christian County, Kentucky.

1888: The poem Casey at the Bat by Ernest Lawrence Thayer is first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner .

1916: President Woodrow Wilson signs the National Defense Act of 1916, which, among other things, creates the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

1918: His Family by Ernest Poole becomes the first novel to win the Pulitzer Prize.

1924: Author Franz Kafka, 40, dies near Vienna.

1937: Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, marries Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.

1943: The “Zoot Suit Riots” begins in Los Angeles as white servicemen clash with young Latinos wearing distinctive-looking zoot suits; the violence ends when military officials declared the city off limits to enlisted personnel.

1948: The 200-inch reflecting Hale Telescope at the Palomar Mountain Observatory in California is dedicated.

1955: Convicted murderer Barbara Graham, 31, is executed in the gas chamber at San Quentin State Prison in California, as were Jack Santo and Emmett Perkins, for the 1953 slaying of Mabel Monahan.

1963: Pope John XXIII dies at age 81; he is succeeded by Pope Paul VI.

1965: Astronaut Edward H White becomes the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.

1968: Pop artist Andy Warhol is shot and critically wounded at his New York film studio, known as The Factory, by Valerie Solanas, an actress and self-styled militant feminist who ended up serving three years in prison for assault.

1972: Sally J Priesand is ordained as America's first female rabbi at the Hebrew Union College — Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1977: The United States and Cuba agree to set up diplomatic interests sections in each other's countries; Cuba also announces the immediate release of 10 Americans jailed on drug charges.

1983: Gordon Kahl, a militant tax protester wanted in the slayings of two US marshals in North Dakota, is killed in a gun battle with law enforcement officials near Smithville, Arkansas.

1989: Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, dies. Chinese army troops begin their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations. SkyDome (now called Rogers Centre) opens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

1992: Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton appears on The Arsenio Hall Show, where he played Heartbreak Hotel on the saxophone.

2006: Defense Secretary Donald H Rumsfeld, attending a security conference in Singapore, brands Iran the world's leading terrorist nation, yet hopes that Tehran would seriously consider incentives from the West in exchange for suspending suspect nuclear activities. Gunmen attack a car belonging to the Russian Embassy in Baghdad, killing one diplomat and kidnapping four employees who were later slain.

2008: Astronauts installed a 37-foot-long Japanese lab named Kibo at the international space station.

2011: Physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr Jack Kevorkian dies at a Michigan hospital at 83.

2013: The prosecution and defence present opening statements in the court-martial of US Army Pfc Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning over the biggest leak of classified material in American history. (Manning is found guilty at Fort Meade, Maryland, of espionage and theft and sentenced to up to 35 years in prison; her sentence was commuted after seven years by President Barack Obama.) A sharply divided Supreme Court clears the way for police to take a DNA swab from anyone they arrest for a serious crime. A suicide bomber targeting US troops outside an Afghanistan Government office kills nine children and two of the Americans. Senator Frank Lautenberg, D-NJ, dies at a New York hospital at age 89. Football Hall of Fame defensive end Deacon Jones dies in Anaheim Hills, California, at age 74.

2015: The Pentagon discloses that it had inadvertently shipped possibly live anthrax to at least 51 laboratories across the US and in three foreign countries over the previous decade, but said that public health was not at risk.

2016: Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali dies at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.

2017: A white van slams into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing eight people; the three attackers were later shot and killed by police. SpaceX launched its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station. Former major leaguer Jimmy Piersall, who bared his soul about his struggles with mental illness in his book Fear Strikes Out, dies in Wheaton, Illinois, at age 87. Albert Pujols of the Angels hit a grand slam for his 600th homer during the fourth inning of Los Angeles' 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Edinson Volquez threw the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Raul Castro, former president of Cuba (1931- ); Anderson Cooper, TV host (1967- ); Rafael Nadal, tennis player (1986- ); Josh Segarra, actor (1986- ); Lalaine, actress-singer (1987- ); Sean Berdy, actor (1993- ); Jamie O'Neal, country singer, (1996- ); Tate Taylor, writer-director (The Help) (1969- ); Nikki M James, actress (1981- ); Arianne Zucker, actess (1974- ); Lyfe Jennings, rhythm-and-blues singer (1978- ).

— AP