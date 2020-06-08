This Day in History - June 8
Today is the 160th day of 2020. There are 206 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1869: The suction vacuum cleaner is patented by Ives McGaffey of Chicago.
OTHER EVENTS
632: The prophet Muhammad dies in Medina. He leaves no arrangement for his succession, creating a rift in Islam lasting to this day.
1762: Russo-Prussian alliance against Austria is concluded.
1883: France, by Convention of Marsa with Bey of Tunis, gains effective control of Tunisia.
1915: Allied forces take Neuville in France from Germans in World War I.
1925: Britain and France accept in principle Germany's proposals for security pact to guarantee Franco-German and Belgo-German boundaries.
1942: Japanese submarines shell Sydney, Australia, in World War II.
1965: US troops in Vietnam are authorised to engage in offensive operations.
1976: Large force of Syrian troops moves into Lebanon, where civil war rages.
1978: A jury in Clark County, Nevada, rules the so-called “Mormon will”, purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.
1982: President Ronald Reagan becomes the first American chief executive to address a joint session of the British Parliament.
1988: Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze tells United Nations that Moscow would observe a moratorium on nuclear testing if United States also agrees.
1990: Vaclav Havel is elected president in Czechoslovakia's first free elections in 44 years.
1992: Delegates at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, approve new United Nations body to monitor compliance with environmental treaties.
1993: Rene Bousquet, former head of police in Vichy France, is killed in his Paris apartment by a gunman on the eve of his war crimes trial.
1994: Two months after the start of the carnage in Rwanda, the United Nations Security Council approves the dispatch of 5,500 peacekeepers with a timid mandate to protect humanitarian aid, but not to stop the slaughter.
1996: China sets off an underground nuclear test blast.
1998: Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha dies suddenly of a heart attack, opening the way for democracy in the country.
2001: Japan is shocked when a man stabs and kills eight children and wounds 15 teachers and students at a school in Ikeda.
2004: France and Germany, the sharpest critics of the Iraq war, back a revised UN resolution laying out the powers of Iraq's new Government, an important step toward gaining the approval of the UN Security Council.
2005: Ethiopian police open fire on stone-throwing protesters in the centre of the capital, killing 22 people and wounding hundreds as unrest mounts over the ruling party's claim of victory in recent elections.
2006: The US Food and Drug Administration approves Gardasil, a vaccine against HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer. Sheikha Haya Al Khalifa (SHAY'-kah HY'-ah al hah-LEE'-fah), a lawyer from Bahrain, is elected UN General Assembly president, the first woman from the Middle East to take the post.
2010: US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says proposed new UN sanctions against Iran's suspect nuclear programme will be the toughest ever adopted.
2011: Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, increasingly cornered under a stunning upturn in NATO air strikes, lashes back with renewed shelling of the western city of Misrata, killing 10 rebel fighters.
2013: US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping end a two-day summit in the California desert with few policy breakthroughs but the prospect of stronger personal ties.
2014: Egypt's former military leader is sworn into office as president nearly a year after he ousted the nation's first freely elected leader.
2015: Acknowledging setbacks, President Barack Obama says at the close of a G-7 summit in Germany that the United States still lacked a “complete strategy” for training Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State. Siding with the White House in a foreign policy power struggle with Congress, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Americans born in the disputed city of Jerusalem could not list Israel as their birthplace on passports.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Giovanni Cassini, Italian astronomer (1625-1712); Robert Schumann, German composer (1810-1856); Frank Lloyd Wright, US architect (1869-1959); Suharto, second Indonesian president (1921-2008); Joan Rivers, US comedian/talk show host (1933-2014); James Darren, US actor (1936- ); Nancy Sinatra, pop singer (1940- ); Sonia Braga, Brazilian actress (1950- ); Kanye West, rapper (1977- ); Julianna Margulies, US actress (1967- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy