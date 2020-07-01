This Day in History — July 1
Today is the 183rd day of 2020. There are 183 days left in the year.
TODAY HIGHLIGHT
2004: Saddam Hussein appears in Iraqi court for the first time, scoffing at charges of war crimes and genocide.
OTHER EVENTS
1847: The US Post Office issues the first adhesive-backed stamps.
1867: The provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario officially become the Dominion of Canada.
1910: South Africa becomes a dominion of British Empire, after the British defeat the Dutch settlers in the Boer War (1899-1902).
1916: The British army attacks German lines at the start the First Battle of the Somme during World War I, sustaining their heaviest casualties ever in one day: 20,000 dead.
1921: Revolutionaries Mao Zedong and Chen Duxiu, who turned to Marxism after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution victory in Russia, secretly meet and establish the Communist Party of China.
1961: Algerians vote overwhelmingly for independence from France.
1962: Rwanda and Burundi gain independence from Belgium.
1967: China's Communist Party proclaims the overthrow of President Liu Shaoqi.
1968: Britain, Soviet Union, United States and 58 non-nuclear nations sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
1969: Denmark becomes the first country in the world to allow the sale and production of pornography after adult censorship is lifted.
1974: Australia's road signs switch from imperial to metric; President Juan Peron of Argentina dies during his third term in office.
1983: Australia's High Court rules against building the controversial Gordon-below-Franklin dam in Tasmania.
1990: Economies and social welfare systems of East and West Germany are officially merged.
1991: After the democratic revolutions of 1989 in eastern Europe, the Warsaw Pact is declared “non-existent” at a final meeting in Czechoslovakia.
1994: Palestine Liberation Organisation leader Yasser Arafat drives from Egypt into Gaza, ending his 27-year exile and returning with all the trappings of a head of State.
1996: The world's first voluntary euthanasia law takes effect in the Northern Territory.
1997: After 156 years as a British colony, Hong Kong awakens to its first day as part of China. Prince Charles and former Governor Chris Patten leave aboard the royal yacht Britannia.
1999: Queen Elizabeth II opens Scotland's first parliament in nearly 300 years.
2001: Twenty-seven slashed bodies are found in Aceh, Indonesia, where more than 870 people have been killed in a separatist war by the Free Aceh Movement or GAM rebels.
2002: A Boeing 757 cargo jet crashes mid-air into a Russian passenger airliner over southern Germany, killing 71.
2008: France's army chief resigns following a weekend military show in which 16 people were wounded when real bullets were used instead of blanks.
2009: Iran's embattled Opposition Leader Mir Hossein Mousavi tells supporters “it's not yet too late” to push for their rights, and he joins a reformist ex-president in condemning the regime for a post-election crackdown both said was tantamount to a coup.
2010: Surgeon Jayant Patel, 60, is sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for the manslaughter of three patients and causing grievous bodily harm to a fourth, while director of surgery at Bundaberg Base Hospital between 2003 and 2005.
2011: The Australian Greens gain the balance of power for the first time in the Senate, with nine sitting members.
2012: A pro-democracy heckler interrupts a speech by China's President Hu Jintao at the swearing-in of Hong Kong's new leader. The carbon tax comes into effect in Australia, with the US$23 per tonne price on emissions directly impacting 294 electricity generators and other companies.
2013: Demonstrations by millions across Egypt call for the resignation of President Mohammed Morsi.
2014: David Greenglass, a spy for the Soviet Union who spent 10 years in prison for his role in the cold war, and who gave testimony that sent his brother-in-law and sister, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, to the electric chair, dies, aged 92.
2015: The United Nations' World Heritage Committee decides against declaring the Great Barrier Reef “in danger”, but it will remain under close watch for four years; US and Cuba agree to open embassies in each other's country, ending 50 years of detente.
2016: British Home Secretary Theresa May emerges as the front-runner to lead the Conservative Party after David Cameron's resignation following the Brexit vote.
2017: Cardinal George Pell hires top criminal barrister Robert Richter, QC, to help defend him on charges of historical sexual assault.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, German philosopher and mathematician (1646-1716); George Sand (Armandine Dudevant), French author (1804-1876); Charles Laughton, British-born actor (1899-1965); James Cagney, US actor (1904-1986); Olivia de Havilland, British actress (1916-); Sydney Pollack, American film director (1934-2008); Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997); Sir Seretse Khama, first president of Botswana (1921-1980); Twyla Tharp, US dancer/choreographer (1941- ); Deborah Harry, US singer (1945- ); Carl Lewis, US Olympic athlete (1961- ); Nick Giannopoulos, Australian comedian (1963- ); Pamela Anderson, US actress (1967- ); Liv Tyler, American actress (1977- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy