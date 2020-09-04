This Day in History — September 4

Today is the 248th day of 2020. There are 118 days left in the year

Today'S HIGHLIGHT

2007: Hurricane Felix slams into Central America and Hurricane Henriette hits Baja California, as a record-setting hurricane season gets even wilder with twin storms making landfall on the same day.

OTHER EVENTS

422: St Boniface I ends his reign as Catholic Pope.

1781: Los Angeles is founded by Spanish settlers.

1872: Anglo-French dual control of Egypt is re-established.

1929: German dirigible Graf Zeppelin completes trip around world.

1939: South Africa and Canada declare war on Germany.

1944: During World War II, British troops liberate Antwerp, Belgium.

1951: In America's first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast, US President Harry Truman addresses the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco.

1957: Ford Motor Company began selling its ill-fated Edsel.

1990: Prime ministers of South and North Korea meet for first time.

1996: New Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes the hand of Palestine Liberation Organisation chief Yasser Arafat at a meeting on the Israel-Gaza border to help clear the air of animosity.

1998: Internet services company Google files for incorporation in California.

1999: Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat sign a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

2006: “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, dies after a stingray's barb pierced his chest.

2009: A US jet drops 500-pound (225k) bombs on two tanker trucks hijacked by the Taliban before dawn, triggering a huge explosion that Afghan officials say kills more than 70 people.

2010: Protesters angry over his role in the Iraq war hurl shoes and eggs at former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

2011: Negotiations over the surrender of one of Moammar Gadhafi's remaining strongholds collapse.

2014: Comedian Joan Rivers dies at a New York hospital at age 81.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Henry Ford II, US industrialist (1917-1987); Damon Wayans, US actor/comedian (1960- ); Beyonce Knowles, singer/actress (1981- ); Yasus Afari, dub poet (1962- )

