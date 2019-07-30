How concerned should Jamaica be with the Middle East?

Diplomacy: The art of restraining power. — Henry Kissinger

For the most part, the Middle East, for some, remains shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Perhaps this has to do with a culture which is vastly different from ours in the Western world. Recently, the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran should behave like a normal nation. For a moment I thought about the comment, then reality kicked in, Iran is a theocracy, and as such the country is not your normal nation.

In fact, the entire Middle East is not normal. The region is scattered with kingdoms, sheikdoms and dictatorships. Israel is the only true democratic nation within the region.

What is a theocracy? The origin of the word theocracy is from the 17th century Greek word “theokratia”. “Theo” is Greek for god, and “cracy” means government. Theocracy, therefore, is a form of government operated by religious authorities who claim unlimited power in the name of God.

Iran is governed by a supreme leader who usually goes by the title ayatollah. This title is a religious one given to scholars who have demonstrated advanced knowledge of Islamic law and religion. More than 80 per cent of the world's 1.5 billion Muslims are Sunni. The two largest branches of Islam are Sunni and Shia. Sunni Muslims believe that in order to become a leader it is enough to base one's origin within the tribe of the prophet. On the other hand, Shia Muslims believe that one has to belong to the family of the prophet in order to become the leader of the Muslims.

In the Middle East Iran and Saudi Arabia are on opposing side as each believe that they are the true representation of Islam and the prophet Muhammad. Sunni-dominated countries include Saudi Arabia, while Iran is predominantly Shia. Ever since the overthrow of the Shah of Iran in 1979 and the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran the country has been at odds with Western countries.

The Shah of Iran was viewed by many as a staunch ally of the West, in particular the United States of America. His regime was anti-communist and he was the barrier between the then Soviet Union and her ambitions in the Middle East. Today, Saudi Arabia is viewed by Iran as being too friendly with the “infidels” — a term used to distinguished non-Muslim Western powers.

Over the years Iran has publicly threatened to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth. The United States of American has historically defended Israel and has shared with the Jewish nation technology which has given the nation a military hedge in the Middle East. Not to be deterred, Iran has sought to engage in uranium enrichment programmes which can lead to the development of a nuclear bomb. In 2015, Iran agreed to a long-term deal on its nuclear programme. This agreement was signed along with the United States, France, Germany, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom and was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The current Administration of the United States pulled out the agreement. Iran tried to salvage what was left with the European powers. However, developments in the Middle East and politics change very quickly.

On July 4, 2019 the United Kingdom seized an Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1, in the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom claimed that the seized oil tanker was being used to transport oil to Syria in contravention of sanctions on the Assad's regime. The Syrian president is an ally of Iran. Iran vowed to retaliate, and so she did.

On July 19, the Iranians seized the Stena Impero, a British flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a busy international shipping corridor. One can surmise this is a tit-for-tat situation; however, this is a very dangerous game, especially in the Middle East of the all the places. Based on audio available between the captain of the Stena Impero and the Iranians the British oil tanker was forced out of international waters into Iranian waters. These developments are troubling and only lead to speculation about war.

For now the United Kingdom and the United States, which are allies, have sought to resolve the issue through diplomacy. Perhaps Iran miscalculated here, because her actions have only brought the European powers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom close to the United States. The United States has increased its military presence in the region in recent times. This comes against the background of recent developments. We need to consider that the United States has a permanent military base in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where the US 5th Fleet and the US Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) are stationed.

Geography and diplomacy

Iran and the Middle East are thousands of miles away from the pristine, white sand beaches of Jamaica. Is there a need for us to be concerned about what is happening in the Middle East? There are implications for energy security for oil dependent nations; there are also repercussions for oil-producing countries if they are unable to sell. There are implications for the global economy, and as such we all need to be aware of what is happening around us.

A war in the Middle East, regardless of who begins the war, will have serious effects for the international community. The Strait of Hormuz is a major channel for international transportation and commerce. Iran at times behaves in a belligerent manner regarding the Strait of Hormuz; however, Iran, historically known as Persia, has no more rights to this stretch of water than any other nation. A war in the Middle East will undoubtedly limit the number of ships which can sail through this international body of water. The price of goods will be increased, given that seafarers and international shipping companies would have to take a longer route to transport goods to their distributors.

It is important to note that both Saudi Arabia and Iran are members of the Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries (OPEC) and are among the largest producers of oil. Were there to be an outright war it would certainly send the price of a barrel of oil to astronomical prices, which the average motorist will feel at the pumps. The disruption of oil supply will have a negative global impact. It would mean that the Government would need to spend more foreign exchange to purchase oil. International commerce and transportation would be stalled.

Jamaica, like other oil-importing countries, would suffer the most. As a result, less foreign exchange would be available to purchase, for example, medicine and other critical goods which are needed in the society. God forbid if a nuclear war breaks out in the Middle East. Unquestionably, diplomacy should be given a fair chance to work, but to what extent should we be concerned about developments in the Middle East?

Safeguarding Jamaica's

Jamaica has one of highest energy intensity rates in Latin America and the Caribbean due largely to the high energy use of the bauxite and alumina sectors. The Jamaica economy is largely dependent on imported oil. The volatility of the Middle East, and by extension the price of imported oil, makes it prudent for any oil-importing country to look ahead and invest in renewable energy sources as a way of safeguarding the country's national security and development.

Jamaica has invested a lot recently in an effort to diversify its resources into renewable energy sources. Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness recently said, “Jamaica has moved a step closer to further diversifying our energy mix with the historic undertaking of the Floating Storage Regasification Terminal (FSRT), which will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Jamaica.”

Jamaica's National Energy Policy, adopted in 2009, clearly states measurable objectives to curb the island's dependency on imported oil. Among the goals of the energy policy are a 30 per cent renewable energy share and a 50 per cent reduction in energy intensity by 2030. Historically, imported oil was concentrated mainly in three aspects — bauxite, power generation and transportation. This high dependency on imported oil comes at a high price both at the macro and micro levels. Oftentimes we are experience increase electricity bills, as well as increase petrol to fill our vehicles.

Jamaica is uniquely positioned to benefit more from renewable energy such as wind and solar. In 2016, Jamaica was able to generate 10.5 per cent of net electricity from renewable energy. Jamaica continues to diversify its energy sources as the island moves away from total dependency on imported oil. Among the various forms of renewable sources available in Jamaica are: ethanol, biodiesel, wind, solar, hydro and charcoal. The developments of the Middle East have an impact on capitals cities far removed from the geo-politics of the region.

It is anyone's guess how the current instability in the Middle East will end. In the final analysis we must be mindful that in this global context the concept of interdependency is much more than a theory. In the words of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing.

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.