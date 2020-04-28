In appreciation of our policemen

Numerous local and international observers are positioning Jamaica's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic as being among the best in the world, and, arguably, even the best in the world. Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton, and Minister of Finance Nigel Clarke enjoy an overdose of earned praise for their leadership role, and doctors and nurses are indisputably “in their ackee”.

Globally, and in Jamaica, the weapon of choice in the fight against COVID-19 is the “shelter in place” or “stay at home” order for all but essential workers. But around the world, and even in Jamaica, “foreign”, unnatural “stay at home” orders have to be enforced. And when you have any dirty or unpleasant work to be done, who do you call? Our own ghost busters — the seldom appreciated and not always respected policeman and policewoman. Not only are their services always essential, whether it be peace and calm, hurricane or civil unrest, but they are proving to be even more essential in our fight against COVID-19.

Though essential, the work of the policeman in Jamaica is seldom attractive, never ever glamorous, and historically not a magnet for the sons and daughters of the privileged class. And yet, the prosperity of the wealthy, and the good order and well-being of the average Jamaican rests heavily on the shoulders of the police.

By now the Jamaican police have become very skilful at fighting hardened criminals, gunmen, and the committed lawless. In the enforcement of curfews resulting from states that constitute emergencies there is an inherent appeal to a certain macho, self-defence component of the Jamaican policeman's psyche. Almost invariably, in such cases, the curfew is as much about the protection and safe operation of the policeman as it is for the protection of the general population.

But the COVID-19 curfews constitute an entirely different challenge for the policeman. Now the virtually sole purpose of the curfew is to protect the lives of the civilian population. The policeman is now required to protect us from ourselves, for our own benefit. That taps into a totally different psychology that is very inconsistent with the use of force or coercion of any flavour.

When a known or suspected criminal confronts a policeman, or disobeys a lawful order, the first thing the Jamaican policeman does is to mentally go for his gun — even though his training restrains him from actually engaging it. If the known or suspected criminal is armed, or reasonably believed to be armed, and confronts or disobeys the lawful order of the police, he/she — with adrenalin coursing through the veins, fear pulsating through every sinew of the body, and mental flashes of not returning home to loved ones influencing judgement — makes a quickly calculated, impulsive decision that could determine whether or not both parties live, even if only to be disciplined by his colleagues or the court.

The known enemy in this COVID-19 war is invisible. It is in the civilian population, but it is not the civilian population. The last thing that the policeman wants to even think of doing is enforcing a COVID-19 curfew using traditional means and measures in the event of non-compliance. But he has to. And, additionally, he is not allowed to profile and challenge a masked person who, under normal conditions, would be deemed suspicious.

It is against this background that on April 26, 2020 the Jamaica Constabulary Force, via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, JNN and PBCJ Television, dispatched its musical ambassadors to living rooms across Jamaica and the world to say, “Thank You” to yard-bound Jamaicans for their outstanding co-operation with the police. As a direct result of their good behaviour in voluntarily complying with curfew orders, Jamaicans at home actually have been making the work of the police that much less difficult.

This was a superbly strategic tactical move by the police, initiated by our brave men and women on the front line and endorsed and fully supported by the administration of the police force.

Concert host Constable Kayla Keane reminded us, “We are your JCF, and we want you to know we care. We stand with you as a force for good.” Co-host, Inspector Shaunjaye Mitchell placed the concert's mission in focus. “The goal is to remind all Jamaicans that the JCF cares and to offer stories of hope, of resilience, and the beauty of the human spirit as we help each other to cope in these unprecedented times.”

The performances were best described by Kayla as “musical magic”, and that did not apply only to Sergeant Rosemarie Lee, who demonstrated her vocal versatility as a talented, tonally impeccable master of melody in one song, I Need Thee Every Hour; and then led the musicians into a performance back-flip complete with appropriately informally choreographed rhythmic rendition of the reggae-dancehall-Jamaican “Gospel Music Pumping” and “The Place is on Fire”. And then, as if her impression was not indelible enough, very ably supported by her backup singers, Sergeant Lee brought the house down with a JCF composition: I am a Christian Police in Jamaica.

Under the capable command of Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson I am pretty sure that the JCF showcased its best. And even if you forget that these are not full-time professional singers, their renditions were outstanding. And, of course, it was not all gospel. Some 20 minutes into the performance Inspector Doran McCarthy, determined not to be outdone, treated us to a soulful rendition of “I've Got sunshine on a Cloudy Day”. Ten minutes later it was time for the district constables (DC) to shine, and Hilkiah Jones' excellent performance, backed up by his DC crew, reminded me of something I once heard: “If you want to know the real difference between a regular, a special and a district constable, ask a gunman.” Put simply, there is no difference…just one Jamaica Constabulary Force.

But perhaps the best part of the show idea is that it is archived on YouTube and Facebook. In fact, more people have viewed the concert since it ended than those who viewed it live. So don't take my word. Just search for “The Jamaica Constabulary Force” and check it out for yourself.

It bears repetition that this was teamwork and all the musicians, support singers, and headliners proved to be “Stronger Together”. The staple backdrop to the performances was the musicians on keyboards, guitars, and drums, with an occasional hint of the original JCF legacy band on wind instruments. I would have liked to see the legacy Band Division featured some more, especially seeing that they were the mainstay on the promotion graphics. That said, I am thankful to band member and saxophonist Constable Lukel Miller for his masterful display of musical wizardry in his opening and closing renditions of the contemporary iconic In his hands and the instrumental postlude, respectively.

The video production was professionally engineered. Please take time to read the names of all the contributors listed in the closing credits. Arguably, the most highly trained vocalist was the only civilian, international recording artiste Jermaine Edwards, who gave an excellent account of himself, but was forced to share the spotlight and the prize for excellence with the outstanding talented men and women of the JCF.

If the overwhelming “99 per cent” of Jamaicans who are decent and law-abiding were to not only obey the law, but target and deter the “one per cent” who don't, we could free up our overworked policemen and women to entertain us more often, as we as a nation grow stronger together.

And, next time, they will remember to feature the Jamaican National Flag and play and/or sing our Jamaican National Anthem.

Dr Godfrey E McAllister is a motivational consultant, mediator, trainer and author. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or neuromotivator@gmail.com.