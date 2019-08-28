In the name of viability

There is bipartisan agreement that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a pivotal role in enabling employment and economic growth. Though the availability of financing is crucial for business success, there needs to be a greater focus on stimulating innovation in SMEs.

The paucity of innovation in local businesses is well documented by international organisations such as the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank. Over the years multilaterals have crafted many policies and programmes to boost the competitiveness of SMEs. Yet the Jamaican policy directorate remains unable to grasp the concept of innovation. It appears that our policymakers seem incapable of creating ingenious proposals without the input of foreigners.

Small businesses benefit greatly from the services of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Jamaica, but they require more support to become high-growth firms, or what economists call “gazelles”. One popular strategy utilised by progressive countries to foster innovation is the implementation of an innovation and development (ID) voucher. Instituting an ID voucher to cover the costs associated with research will provide small business owners with an incentive to explore new possibilities. Further, this policy instrument may also be used to fund other pro-innovation activities, such as product development and test bedding. For example, a manufacturer of cosmetics could use this voucher to access the services of the Scientific Research Council (SRC). Other than sponsoring research activities, ID vouchers can also defray the expense of employing business coaches.

Another suggestion to bolster innovation in high-growth small businesses is by facilitating competitions. Public sector agencies are beset by service delivery challenges; therefore, offering competitive grants to SMEs for solving problems will stimulate innovation and improve the efficiency of government agencies. Moreover, a realignment of major entities is required if policymakers are serious about nurturing an innovation ecosystem for SMEs.

The SRC is the agency with responsibility for producing scientific research. But for an innovation ecosystem to flourish the SRC has to become more commercial. This would entail allowing entrepreneurs to leverage publicly funded inventions through the use of licensing arrangements. Invariably, when it is evident that such inventions are commercially viable, the licences ought to be sold to entrepreneurs.

Additionally, entrepreneurial researchers employed by the SRC must be provided with business and legal advice. There should even be a team of people responsible for establishing 'spin-off' companies. Also, in areas where the SRC has a competitive advantage, the agency could seek out players in the private sector to facilitate collaborations. Such partnerships would lower research and development costs for small businesses. Similarly, allowing researchers to be seconded to small companies would permit SMEs to tap into their expertise and provide researchers with business experience.

Though most suggestions to boost the efficiency of SMEs may be expensive, some are quite cost-effective. Small businesses usually lack information and are unable to afford consultants; therefore, the creation of toolkits enables SMEs to access quality information at no cost. Toolkits are web-based documents presenting information on important topics such as financial planning and intellectual property. These guidelines are written in an accessible language and enhance one's understanding by providing realistic case studies. For example, a tool kit may be created to explain how to run a retail business. On the other hand, guidelines on the export regulations of select countries would make it easier for SMEs to navigate the export process.

Additionally, other policies have to be framed to improve the productivity of ventures Jamaicans normally perceive as hustling, such as plumbing and carpentry. Demand for plumbers and carpenters rarely fades, yet these professionals are not synonymous with wealth. The crux of the matter is that they do not possess the business acumen needed to run their enterprises. As a result, Jamaica's national training agency, the HEART Trust, must tailor a business development programme for workmen. It shall be known as Skills For Prosperity. This initiative will place equal emphasis on management and soft skills. It does not matter if you are the best workman in the world; by being consistently late you indicate that you are not running a business. Furthermore, a workman who fails to complete a project in a timely manner to increase earnings is not smart, but stupid for maligning the reputation of the profession and his brand. Actions like that only succeed in promoting mistrust of workmen.

In essence, establishing an innovation ecosystem for SMEs necessitates creative thinking. Politicians and policymakers can no longer depend on the Inter-American Development Bank to tell them how to run the country. If they are unable to propose sensible policies, then they ought to make way for those with the intelligence to do so.

