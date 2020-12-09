Information and health care delivery in COVID-19 Jamaica

OCTOBER 18-24, 2020 was recognised as Health Records Week under the theme: 'Preserving Health Information Integrity for Future Development'. A number of activities highlighted the work and worth of the more than 900 employees who form the cadre of health information management practitioners across the island.

More commonly referred to as health records/medical records staff, these workers are critical to the efficiency of health care delivery. Though not often given t he recognition they deserve, these professionals provide the 'shoulder' on which the medical, nursing, and allied health staff stand in order to be functional. They must be applauded for keeping the health sector alive even during this pandemic.

Health information management (HIM) primarily revolves around effective management of health information to support patient care delivery, health administrative processes, and provide health statistics to inform policy-making, regulation and education.

The health record (docket – curse word in HIM) is a compilation of pertinent facts of a patient's health history, including illness(es) and treatment(s), written by the health professionals contributing to that patient's care. In simpler terms, it documents the who, what, when, where, why, and how of patient care. It contains sufficient data to identify the patient, support the diagnosis, justify the treatment, and accurately document the results. The quality of the data provided in the health record is critically relied on by clinicians and administrators and so, incomplete or missing data compromise patient care.

HIM practice incorporates a number of critical areas, including patient registration, appointment, statistics, qualitative analysis, medical data classification (coding) and medico-legal. The data in a health record ought to be of the highest quality and so the standards of the HIM profession have to be maintained to ensure the highest levels of confidentiality, reliability and transparency.

HIM operations in government facilities seemed not to have changed much, if any at all, during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though there are computerised systems of sorts within our hospitals, activities remain concentrated around the predominant paper-based system. As usual, there has to be face-to-face interactions within these health care settings and sometimes social distancing is not possible. HIM staff, however, reported that they received functional protective gear.

Fortunately, for us in Jamaica we have been spared the high mortality indices experienced in other countries, even though we are climbing. Kudos to our Government and public health practitioners. In order to effectively manage the HIM operations during this pandemic a protocol document was developed and circulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in keeping with the general guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO). This spoke to, among other things, the initiation of remote access (by telephone) in the handling of health information, especially in relation to isolation wards and quarantine areas.

Outside of the health care setting however, e-health systems underpinned the operations of the National Emergency Operations Centre, the designated administrative hub for coordinating efforts to address the pandemic. This facilitates the currency and relevance of the information that is relied on by the various stakeholders of the health system and the general public. Additionally, there is a pilot of an e-HIM initiative in the public health arena which facilitates contact tracing.

The Registrar General's Department (RGD), in response to the COVID-19 crisis, launched the e-burial order for coronavirus-related deaths. This facilitates the downloading of the burial order by the informant who would not have to visit the RGD's office. This could well become the new normal in the death registration process.

COVID-19 provided the wonderful opportunity to 'test' our electronic health information system. This opportunity may have seemed premature even within the National Health Information System Strengthening & E-Health Strategy. Of note, though, the University Hospital of the West Indies has enjoyed the benefits of a hospital information management system (HIMS) that was implemented June 2017, and so information could be accessed in a digital environment.

What is next?

We don't know for sure, but one thing is certain, all signs point to the need for the accelerated implementation of the National Health Information System Strengthening & E-Health Strategy to underpin the Government's national identification system (NIDS) initiative. NIDS is coming soon. Even before the ink dried on his instrument of appointment, re-elected prime minister, Andrew Holness proclaimed that, “We would like before the end of the year, this year, that we should be seeking to pass the Bill into law.”

The demographic subsystem that is critical to the operations of any national health information system would have to be integrated in a national database that NIDS would provide. Could this 'twinning' be a critical piece of the puzzle? Definitely.

This integration requires a multi-sectoral collaboration ranging from deliberate budgetary allocation on the Government's part to stringent behaviour change modification of potential users and the public. Prudent health information practices should prevail to ensure that the users and public are fully cognisant of, and sensitive to the legitimate concerns regarding confidentiality, data privacy and protection.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness should proceed to execute the National Health Information System Strengthening & E-Health Strategy to its functional point to facilitate the improvement in the quality of health care and increased access to services. HIM education and training will also play critical roles in developing competences in this digital space.

Let's go forward and drive our health delivery system on the wheels of a national e-health information management platform to assure optimal provision of a world-class health system.

Greg-Louis Austin is a senior lecturer in health information management and senior quality assurance officer at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or glaustin@utech.edu.jm.