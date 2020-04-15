Is it COVID-19 that continues to slide prices or greedy business owners?

There has been an increase in the prices on goods and services ever since the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus, popularly referred to as COVID-19, and there has also been talk of a shortage on essential items such as tissue, alcohol, hand sanitiser, etc. Just to be frank, it seems as if many Jamaican entrepreneurs take pleasure out of hiking the prices of goods and services with every possible chance.

The nature of crisis, disaster, or calamity is ignored totally by business owners, vendors, farmers, and all those in the business sector. Where is the compassion for those who got laid off, or for those who have become unemployed, whether permanently or temporarily? Do the players in our economy really care about the people and the challenges they are facing to make ends meet during this critical time period?

It's my greatest desire for the entreprenuers in the economy to treat consumers as ends, and not as means only. Raising the prices of goods will be beneficial to the business owner, as this means more profit, which equates to increased wealth. The greed of these business owners, and their manipulative business skills continue to welcome the stay of COVID-19.

Consumers are unable to do without these services/goods, and they are merely able to escape this 'advantage' that is taken of them, which business operators are aware of. There are continuous complaints about the prices of goods within the country, especially in the rural areas where shop owners deliberately raise prices for their own good. Small business operators' prices within rural areas were already increasing frequently without COVID-19, so imagine with this crisis?

“One tissue for $100, a what could cause this?” This is the cry of a frustrated consumer who is no longer able to keep up with the prices. The market was usually the cheapest place to purchase ground provisions and vegetables. Now that has changed. Farmers and vendors are trying to gain as much money as possible before the market closes off at approximately 2:00 pm. They are unable to conduct business during their usual hours, so to facilitate this change they have increased their prices. Our business class appears selfish and soulless, and every day it continues to prove Charles Darwin's theory right that only the fittest of the fittest will survive, especially in this crisis.

It is normal for the prices of goods to increase when there is a demand, but there ought to be a limit and range within which the prices are kept. A small bottle of hand sanitiser is now for $200, and sadly there are crowds of people pushing and shoving at retail outlets ready to be robbed. This is due to the great demand. Nevertheless, our business owners are capable of altering this situation by keeping prices within reasonable and affordable ranges.

In a global crisis like this, they should be compassionate to the poor and needy. The poor and needy have wants, and they too need to buy these essential items to protect themselves from the virus. The Government has made a public appeal concerning the prices on these essential items, but the condition remains the same. I hope that our economy will seek to grant the greatest good for the greatest number in this crisis, and that the business owners will put their selfish desires for profit last.

I must commend the Government on the We CARE Programme. It is a great programme which will aid Jamaican citizens who are affected by COVID-19, as it aids all classes of citizens who have been affected. It is indeed appreciated by every Jamaican citizen, as it is a remarkable way to show everyone that their cries are heard. Not only has it been beneficial to citizens, but it have made citizens realise the importance of paying their taxes. However, since the money gained here by the poor and unemployed will be used to purchase goods/services, the basic basket will only get smaller as the prices continue increasing. Will it be that beneficial to these individuals with these increased prices?

Drastic changes need to be taken to get these prices under control, as both the rich and poor have equal rights in order to survive this crisis. I hope our Jamaican citizens continue to keep safe and healthy as we battle COVID-19.

julli.blair@gmail.com