Addressing the article entitled 'Erroneous religious education material in primary school book' by Reverend Clinton Chisholm, I return to the question: Is the God of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam the same? Short answer, a resounding yes!

In Islam, the Qur'an encourages us not to argue with the people of the scriptures (Jews and Christians). Instead, the short, sweet response we're encouraged to make directly addresses this topic; that is, “We believe in that which has been revealed to us and revealed to you. And our God and your God is one; and we are Muslims [in submission] to Him.” (The Qur'an, 29: 46)

This means Muslims accept all the prophets and divinely inspired scriptures of the Jews and Christians; hence, the Torah (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy; Psalms and gospels.) We also believe in and accept all the prophets that have been revealed to Jews and Christians. Yes, this includes Jesus. Hence, it stands to reason that we worship and accept the same God of all these prophets.

Judaism, Christianity, and Islam share the same history. Jewish scriptures acknowledge Adam as the first man, in addition to acknowledging Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, etc, as prophets. Christians acknowledge those prophets in addition to Jesus. Muslims accept all these prophets, in addition to Prophet Muhammad.

To further assess the question, is the God of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam the same, this calls for a deeper question: Who is the God of Christianity? The response is different based on which Christian you ask.

(a) Some Christians believe Jesus is God. If that's the stance, Reverend Chisholm is correct. Muslims do not believe this. We do not believe this because Jesus himself does not believe this, and never said that he was. We're called upon to accept all the teachings of Jesus in their pure, uncorrupted form; before his teachings were manipulated/changed by those with evil, self-motivated agendas.

(b) Is Jesus the son of God? As a Christian, if this is your belief, Muslims do not agree Jesus is the son of God. But we do believe in that same God, Jesus's alleged “father”.

(c) Is there only one true God; and Jesus, his beloved prophet? If you're a Unitarian Christian, and this is your belief, then, yes, Muslims agree as well!

Muslims believe that God is the God who Jesus said is God, the one true Creator; the one who created Jesus himself. The clear truth that was vehemently proclaimed in the Gospel of Barnabas, written and recorded by one of Jesus's closest disciples — the same gospel that is no longer included in today's version of the Bible. This alone should make you think and ask why.

If you're curious enough, get free access to a PDF version of the Gospel of Barnabas through this link. It also includes the most interesting history of the gospel ( https://islamicbulletin.org/en/ebooks/new_muslim/barnabas_complete.pdf)

So, pop quiz:

1) True or False: Is the God of Abraham the same as the God of Jesus? True! So, therefore, the God of Judaism is the same as the God of Christianity.

2) True or False: Is the God of Jesus the same as the God of Muhammad? True! So, therefore, the God of Christianity is the same as the God of Islam.

And, to bring it full circle, bonus points for this one!

3) True or False: Is the God of Abraham the same as the God of Muhammad? True! So, therefore, the God of Judaism is the same as the God of Islam.

Well done, students! A+ for the day!

We're more alike than different. Don't let the devil's evil agenda keep us apart. We should all be very familiar with the results and effects of “divide and conquer”.

Nicola Watson is Muslim, a self-proclaimed deep thinker, education, innovator, and businesswoman. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or nicola.watson@gmail.com.