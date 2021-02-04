It's okay to not be okay

Hello , women! This article is for you and for the men among us who wholeheartedly support our journey to do and be more while we support our male partners to be continually strong and brave.

Why am I singling out women this week? Because we often feel overburdened and guilty about our struggles. Overburdened to carry the major weight of household chores and parenting all while sometimes caring for parents, 'wifing', and holding down a full-time job.

Women are the beasts of burden within the human kingdom, and while many of us wear the tag proudly, it does not have to be to our detriment. Quite often, if we turn to our partners, share how burdened we feel, and insist on their help, they will do more. Until that happens, though, we need to take care of ourselves.

What does taking care of oneself really mean? It equates to taking time for ourselves to do as we please, even if that is simply going for a walk three times per week with a friend or by ourselves. Taking care of oneself also requires a recognition that we are not always okay, and that it is okay to not be okay. Mental health matters is not only a slogan, it is a complete sentence which is a call to action. It is a call for each of us to turn to a therapist, a friend, a religious leader, or even a stranger if we feel overwhelmed. It is also a call to meditate and to exercise and to laugh and cry as needed.

When we wake up to news of senseless and indiscernible killings of members of the homeless community it tears at our sense of self. The news of such acts makes us afraid for ourselves and for our family and friends as much as we feel despair for the most vulnerable in our society. All of these feelings, along with the added pressure of schooling children from home, and the loss of quiet time while driving or being driven to work, are taking their toll, even if we remain quiet.

Today, I reach out to each woman who may be privately struggling but afraid to say anything for fear of being seen as weak or too uptown. It is okay to break down and acknowledge that all is not well. Now is the time to lean on our partners — more often than not they do want to be our rock — and to reach out for the help we need.

And, men, even though this article was addressed to women, it includes you. It is okay to not be okay. One of the most manly things to do is to ensure you are happy enough to be strong for everyone who needs you. Reach out when the going gets rough.

Natalie Campbell-Rodriques is a senator and development consultant with a focus on political inclusion, governance, gender, and Diaspora affairs. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ncampbellrodriq@gmail.com.