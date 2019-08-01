It's time to storm the Bastille

The Democrats will hold their third presidential debate in Houston on September 12, 2019. Absent from the stage will be author Marianne Williamson. Without her, the debate will be the poorer for it, because there will be no discussion about what will be the central issue in the general election; namely, the cultural and moral atmosphere in which America wants to raise its children.

In normal times this would not be unexpected, but these are not normal times — Donald Trump is president. He is not only a politician but also a phenomenon who brings out the lowest levels of humanity and has degraded the very soul of America.

According to journalist Michael Brooks, Marianne Williamson understands him and is very good at dipping into the psychic make-up of humans and analysing what it means.

The other Democrats have not risen to the largeness of the moment, do not know how to speak at this level, have no language to represent what Donald Trump represents, or what needs to be done. I was emboldened by the piece 'Marianne Williamson knows how to beat Trump' in the New York Times on August 1, 2019.

Anyone can call Trump a racist, but this is to no effect.

Joe Biden wants to turn back the clock to a regime which is long gone and forgotten. Bernie Sanders is locked into 19th century democratic socialism with nothing else to offer. And Elizabeth Warren has a plan for everything except the central issues of the election.

Beating Donald Trump should not be the only goal. Trump is not the problem, but only a symptom of the system that produced him. If all the Democrats do in 2020 is to defeat him electorally the forces that produced him will be back in 2022 and 2024.

America's mission statement, the Declaration of Independence 1776, guaranteed that all people are created equal and have basic human rights given by God which must be protected by the Government. Over the past 40 years successive governments has deviated from these principles and replaced them with a type of aristocracy that puts short-term profits for multinational corporations before people. The Government is not now “of, by, and for the people” but “of, by and for” the corporations.

The system is not self-correcting and will not be reformed by insider politics. Only the people themselves can change it.

Now is the time to storm the Bastille. Through their love of democracy they have to develop a collective consciousness and step in to put an end to this aberration in America's history. They have to vote for leaders with policies that will reinstate moral principles to government, as well as the values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.

Marianne Williamson may be ahead of her time, but her inspiration and message of moral rearmament and unity are appropriate for the moment not only to defeat Trump but also the forces that produced him.

“This campaign is about forging a new political possibility in America. It's about all of us working together to create a rising tide of citizen activism and activation. It's not just about electing a candidate. It's about you...your power...and your world,” said Marianne Williamson.

Victor A Dixon is an author and writer who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida. Send comments to the Observer or victoradixon@yahoo.com.