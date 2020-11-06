Jamaica's productivity and its importance for the future

Jamaican authorities have spoken for decades about the need to ensure greater worker productivity. Indeed, an often-cited statistic from the Jamaica Productivity Centre notes that Jamaican labour productivity in particular has declined an average of nearly 1.5 per cent a year, meaning the average Jamaican worker has been progressively contributing less to national economic wealth over the past 40-plus years.

Productivity is a measure of output per unit of input. Low productivity is therefore a problem of inefficiency and a misallocation of resources — the effort that is produced simply does not generate the expected or desired levels of output. This has serious implications for Jamaica's competitiveness internationally, which continues to decline.

According to the World Bank Doing Business Report (DBR) for 2020, Jamaica slipped one place to 71 relative to 2019. Jamaica's low productivity, in large part, can also be attributed to deficiencies in education. Education produces the norms, behaviours, culture, discipline, exposure to possibilities, and information about competitors in the marketplace. Although our literacy rate is well over 85 per cent, only about 15 per cent of the entire working-age population have some form of tertiary qualification, whether in the form of a degree, certificate, or diploma. This, coupled with the fact that our informal economy is over 60 per cent of our formal economy, does not augur well for our ability to compete with more advanced nations.

Furthermore, the role of an enabling environment, including an equipped and agile public sector which understands the needs and timing of enterprise and the application of laws and policies, cannot be underestimated. Jamaica has made strides over the years in rationalizing its public service through several mergers and divestments of public bodies; however, change management is needed that will filter throughout organisations to change culture and manage efficiencies, while making workspaces and policies more conducive to productive activity.

Our public sector has some of the most qualified, educated, and trained team members, which augurs well for driving economic growth; therefore, they should be leading and clearing roadblocks to development which have resulted in us missing numerous opportunities.

Productivity in the workplace will often translate into good customer service and interaction. This total client experience is the key to satisfying customers and clients, and almost all highly productive companies use this to gain customer loyalty. The employees themselves are also an investment and, like any investment, they should yield a healthy or worthwhile return to the company. Therefore, when employees are highly productive the company achieves its goals of investing in them in the first place. Productivity also helps to motivate the workplace culture and boost morale, producing an even better company environment.

When value is added to the wider economy, it will finally unlock its long-standing potential for sustained and resilient economic growth. Increases in output can only be due to increases in the inputs to the production process, or to the efficiency with which they are used. Increases in inputs impose costs on society: Increasing labour means having less leisure time; increasing investment in capital means lowering current consumption; and increasing material inputs reduces reserves of natural resources. Productivity growth is our opportunity to increase output without increasing inputs and incurring these costs. With growth in productivity, an economy is able to produce — and consume — increasingly more goods and services for the same amount of work.

Productivity is important to individuals (workers and consumers), business leaders, and analysts (such as policymakers and government statisticians). Each component of the economy is intertwined in such a way that if one part falls short, then it has the potential for even more adverse effects all-round.

Mathematically, productivity is a measure of the efficiency of production. It is a ratio of actual output (production) to what is required to produce it (inputs). Productivity is measured as a total output per one unit of a total input. Control managers in a given organisation are concerned with maximising productivity through process-oriented observations and improvements.

For businesses, productivity growth is important because providing more goods and services to consumers translates to higher profits. As productivity increases, an organisation can turn resources into revenues, paying stakeholders and retaining cash flows for future growth and expansion. Productivity leads to competitiveness and potentially competitive advantages.

Many companies have formal programmes for improving productivity via existing control systems. Companies are constantly looking for ways to improve quality, reduce downtime, and increase inputs of labour, materials, energy, and purchased services. Simple changes to operating methods or processes can increase productivity. The biggest gains often come from adopting new technologies or concepts, which requires capital expenditures for new equipment, computers, or software. There is deep concern however that productivity measurement only applies to the manufacturing sector. As well, many managers and employees equate productivity improvement with job loss and working harder.

Technology advancements, distributed workforces, and an overhaul in the way people think about work are driving a fundamental shift in the way that today's businesses must operate. At the heart of this shift is a wave of new technologies that many businesses and workers do not yet fully understand. From machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing to the Internet of Things (IoT), technological innovation is forcing changes at a rate that many businesses – and senior management teams – may not feel comfortable adapting to yet.

At the same time, companies are also adjusting to a rapidly changing worker mindset. Businesses are now witnessing a much more fundamental shift across all aspects of their work practices. An increased demand for flexible working practices, open office cultures, and a positive work-life balance are no longer exclusive to a particular age bracket or generation, but are rather emerging across every level of the working world.

In the last 10 years there's been a fundamental shift in the world of work. The concept of work as being 'what we do', rather than 'where we are', is now firmly cemented in the modern consciousness, and amplified by the current novel coronavirus pandemic, in which people are being encouraged to work from home (WFH) as much as is practically possible in order to reduce its spread and ensure the preservation of lives.

Work no longer has to be bound by set working hours, office walls, or company structures. Work-as-a-Service (WaaS) is a novel concept which means workers can switch into and out of work mode at the touch of a button, at the time, and location of their choice, whether it's to check e-mail for just 15 minutes, join a video call for an hour, or work outside of the company office.

This cultural shift is not about expecting employees to work additional hours, but rather to allow them to work when they are the most effective, avoid the hours when their productivity naturally dips. The gig economy is part of a cultural shift within the business environment, where temporary positions are common, and businesses engage independent workers on short-term contracts. This shift also calls for transformation of our education and training systems to create employees of choice who are trainable and will advance the growth agenda.

For employers, there are a number of drivers for the gig mindset, with savings on office space, training and benefits, alongside the ability to 'flex' the workforce as demands the business require.

Despite this shift, however, some business leaders are still standing in their own way. Businesses should not enforce rigid boundaries on the definition of work but facilitate employees to work in a way that maximizes their personal productivity, focusing more on middle Managers Development, accountability standards, the completion of deliverables, innovation while influencing the education system and policy makers.

Jacqueline Coke Lloyd is founder and managing director of Make Your Mark Consultants. She is a transformational leader, coach, organisation and people development specialist, and national productivity ambassador. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jackiecokelloyd@gmail.com.