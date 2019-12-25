Jamaica, what a country!

Without a shadow of doubt, Jamaica is a very popular tourist destination and will continue to be so, despite all the sad, but real stories about crime and violence in the island. The tourists still come by cruise liners and aircraft. Montego Bay Airport, for instance, has hugely expanded, modernised, and is very crowded.

A short while ago, late one Thursday night in 2019, all by myself, I took a trip to the Blue Mountains using my flashlight to guide the way. I left Penylyne Castle at 12:30 am and reached Portland Gap around two hours later. From the Gap, along a narrow, meandering, and steep trail of 3.5 miles to the Blue Mountain Peak at 7,402 feet (2,256 metres) it took me another three hours to complete the climb. It was hard going as I laboured to breathe in the thin air.

The forest path was exceedingly dark, but my climb was punctuated by the sounds of crickets, and the flickering lights of fireflies or peeny wally insects buzzing and lighting my path. The crickets twittered in the high canopy of trees above me. Peering through the leaves of the dense jungle canopy of gnarled trees, the stars seemed to whizz by so fast as to make me dizzy. But, it was Jamaica rushing around the cosmos in order to welcome in a new sunrise.

Up along this arduous, but exhilarating trail towards the Blue Mountains Peak, the twinkling lights of Kingston and Yallahs came into view as I rounded the Blue Mountains trail. Finally, at 5:30 am, I clambered onto the small, flat plateau atop the peak, and over the next several minutes witnessed the sun in all its rainbow-like colours come over the Eastern horizon. There were some other younger and fitter sunrise-greeters than me who had beaten me to the top. They congratulated me on my arrival. All of us were celebratory and ecstatic to see the dawn of another day over Jamaica. Eventually, I left that windswept and cold peak, and wended my way back to base — Jah B's lodge — to meet up with other family members of mine.

The evening before (Wednesday), I had to abandon my car at Epping Farm. The road to Penylyne Castle is impassable, save for a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Anyone who comes to the trail head of the Blue Mountains must come by a four-wheel-drive vehicle or walk the long, cratered, and 'hill-and-gully' dirt road.

As a matter of fact, the road from Mavis Bank, but even more so from Hagley Gap to Penylyne Castle is such a roller-coaster path that one needn't go to Disneyland for spills and thrill; just come along these incredibly uneven roads that are abutted by deep canyons and ravines. In your vehicle, you will be tossed to and fro as if in a boat buffeted by furious ocean waves.

The pockmarked road, say from Mahogany Vale via Epping Farm to Penylyne Castle, is such that no words can adequately describe the ruggedness of the moonscape terrain. I am informed by one of the locals that a certain prominent person further up in the district doesn't want the road fixed for fear of inviting criminals and other undesirables into the area. She told me that the only way a person dies in that area is from old age. So it seems that a certain important person wants to keep the area as inaccessible as possible, save for the most hardy individuals whose interests are in growing coffee, or those who want to admire the beauty of the region. The majesty of the Blue Mountains and the John Crow National Park and all the other magnificent mountain peaks in that part of St Thomas and Portland are fabled for their beauty. But still for all, it would be good if the roads were fixed so that more Jamaicans and tourists could more easily come and enjoy this geological and geographic mecca of Jamaica.

On my other rapid visits to places like St Thomas, St Ann, St James, and St Elizabeth these trips testify to the incredible splendour of Jamaica, but, sadly, many of the roads in these interior parishes were mere dirt tracks and watercourses.

But what stands out dramatically and dangerously on the roads in Jamaica is the state of driving. Obvious to all, the greatest offenders and traffic violators seem to be taxi drivers and minibus drivers. Their habit of speeding and overtaking dangerously borders on lunacy.

Another group of antisocial road users are some truck drivers. On the way from Morant Bay, between White Horses and Yallahs, this truck driver hauling aggregate or gravel refused to yield way to traffic behind him. He hugged the middle of the road and drove on the side of the oncoming vehicles for much of the way. It was later explained to me that truck drivers do this sort of thing so as to avoid the unevenness, dips, and ditches on their side of the road in order to protect their suspension, and to avoid spilling the content of their overfilled trucks.

Yet another group of selfish drivers are those who at night race along the highways and narrow twisting stretches of roads dazzling oncoming vehicles with their LED beams so bright as to blind oncoming drivers in the opposite direction.

Apart from these types of lunatic behaviours, Jamaica is an extraordinary place where life is lived with great intensity. Blaring music proves this. Most people are getting on with their lives as best as possible; thriving and surviving. Some build impressive houses which, like Rome, will take a thousand years to complete, while others construct more modest abodes. Expensive real estate developments spring up faster than mushrooms do overnight. Buying and selling all manner of things at places everywhere and anywhere abound, but one suspects that most of the merchandise are foreign imports. Everyone is trying to make quick dollar. The US dollar is king, or shall we say emperor, and Jamaicans can't stop paying homage to this emperor.

Infrastructural developments

Traffic is everywhere. So while leaving Kingston after 5:00 pm on Thursday to return to Ocho Rios, entering the Portmore toll road near Marcus Garvey Drive with the aim of joining Highway 2000, then to the north-south leg highway (now the Edward Seaga Highway), the travel time took over three hours. The combined fees for those tolls amounted to about $1,600.

So Jamaica has come into the modern age with more shiny and expensive motor vehicles that number more that the population of Jamaica. So, in short, Jamaica is not only a land of wood and water anymore — although there is a drought in many parishes at the moment — but also a land of at least two countries. There is the city and town versus the country and village; it's a country where the Jamaican dollar is no match for the cost of living where costs are computed in US dollar terms.

Ways to go

But the most significant thing about Jamaica is that love, peace, and unity are still outside the reach of many of our people. These ingredients of happiness still evade many Jamaicans. For the presence of military personnel with long guns drawn on the streets and in some communities suggests that all is not well in Jamaica, despite the glitter of the tourist resorts and the well-groomed ambience of the gated-communities.

So, yes, incredible economic progress and infrastructural developments are being made in Jamaica, and the destructive tribal politics of the 1970s and 1980s have been abated, but still for all, Jamaica has some ways yet to go where justice, equity, and unity become normal, and where educational, economic, and social opportunities become available to all those who want and need these essential goods and services.

Dr George Garwood is a Jamaican writer and professor of world religions. He resides in Florida, USA, but is a peripatetic observer of human affairs as he travels around trying to understand human behaviour. Send comments to the Observer or merleneg@yahoo.com.