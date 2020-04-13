Jamaican Government's been handling COVID-19 crisis superbly

The year 2020 will go down as one that many will remember. Many countries' leadership will be tested, and we will have many winners and losers because of how they managed the COVID-19 crisis.

As a Jamaican living in the United States of America I must state that the Jamaican Government's leadership, guided by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is one that shows someone is overseeing a team that understands the gravity of what it takes to be a leader during a time of crisis.

For one to make this bold statement it must be supported. So, I will present some information about what drives me to take that stance about the handling of the COVID-19 crisis by the Jamaica Government:

1) almost daily COVID-19 press conferences

2) strategic bans for different countries

3) strategic social distancing policy (school closures, work from home directive, mandatory curfews)

4) economic stimulus package

While many countries did not start to embrace the fact that the COVID-19 crisis could become an issue for them, the Jamaican Government was at the forefront, and was forward-thinking when it decided to start their daily COVID-19 press conferences. The Government uses those conferences to update the country of what plans and programmes they will be implementing to combat the spread of the virus or to ensure the safety of the Jamaican citizens.

As stated in a coronavirus press release dated January 29, 2020, “Meanwhile, the ministry is making every effort to guard against the entry of the virus to the island, including enhanced surveillance at the ports of entry, the sensitisation of health care professionals, and public education.” (Source: Ministry of Health and Wellness)

One significant step the Government took while knowing that this will affect the country economically was to start a travel ban and begin closing the borders earlier than most other countries. The travel ban started between China and Jamaica with a quarantine programme for people entering Jamaica from China of at least 14 days. Then adding Iran, Singapore, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, South Korea, and England. Fast-forward to today, Jamaica has closed its borders to the world in the fight to combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Doing this, no doubt, has had negative implications for the country, because, as we all know, the country's primary source of income is tourism.

Many onlookers may not have embraced the Government's stance; however, in the long run, it will be best for the country and decrease the chances of more imported novel coronavirus cases.

Next, the push for a well-thought-out strategic social distancing policy is one that many countries need to combat this virus. If one should check the record, Jamaica had put plans in place by closing schools at an earlier stage than even New York state, which is way more substantial in size; however, with the writing on the wall, the prime minister and the minister of health and wellness had to act fast. The country, in my opinion, demonstrated that the best way to combat the virus is through tough stands and good plans.

One of the latest moves that I am applauding is the mandatory curfew to enforce a stay at home policy. As one looks at the data, the number of cases are rising. However, if one keeps the social distancing plan in place, Jamaica should see a decrease by the end of May.

Finally, as we all know, Jamaica's economy and job creation was going well before the COVID-19 crisis. The country had seen its lowest unemployment figures in a decade. However, with the uncertainty from the devastating effects of COVID-19, once again the forward-thinking Jamaican Government provided a stimulus package long before even the United States of America. As stated by Finance Minister Nigel Clarke in his budget presentation: “The Jamaican Government, led by the Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has taken strong action to protect the Jamaican population. In economic terms, the COVID-19 crisis will certainly have adverse economic implications for the world and for Jamaica. The good news, however, is that the Government of Jamaica is providing a $25-billion stimulus, the largest fiscal stimulus in Jamaica's history, that could not come at a better time. Pumping $25 billion into the economy at a time of uncertainty like this helps to support economic activity in Jamaica. This move is one of the biggest game-changing moves that the Government could have ever made in this time of crisis.”

The real test for the Government after the COVID-19 crisis will be how they execute all the plans they outlined in the different press conferences. In the real business world, execution is critical based on any plans. The way they communicate and enforce the projects that were touted for the COVID-19 crisis will be a plus for them in the long run. The Government, at this point, is on a grading scale of 'A' for me because of how they have been handling this time of crisis so far. The next step is to ensure proper execution and accountability.

These are my recommendations:

1) Create an oversight body to monitor all spending for COVID-19.

2) Create a centralised coordination or planning database to report on plans that the Government stated would be implemented.

3) Establish a Recovery Management Committee to look at a good start-up programme that will put the country back in 'A' drive once this crisis is over.

