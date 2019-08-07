Jamaican people must continue to pursue true independence

Yesterday the country celebrated 57 years of largely political independence from Mother Britain. They have been 57 years of turbulence and opportunity. During these years we have seen the possibilities of a great nation that can be built and that could become the envy of the world. For, despite what we may say about corruption in the public sphere, the rampant criminality that stalks the land, the lack of economic opportunity on the part of many, and the other myriad problems that we can cite, the Jamaican people are very resilient, generous, and by far some of the brightest and most ingenious and innovative people in the world.

I do not draw these conclusions lightly. I see reasons for them whenever I engage the ordinary Jamaican in a conversation, or see what he or she can achieve if given a chance to. Whatever we may define as an ordinary Jamaican, such a person is not lazy as some would assume. The typical Jamaican who has a family will work hard at their livelihood. They are filled with brilliant ideas, but they never get a chance to put any practical application to those ideas because they do not have the means to or are overridden by the elites in the system who believe they are the ones who are truly in charge.

Such an 'ordinary' Jamaican would not readily get a loan from one of our banks. He may have the most brilliant idea, but his class and social status in society often militate against him getting the help he needs. His creativity is sacrificed on the altars of a cultural grid that is destined, wittingly or unwittingly, to keep him poor and in his place.

This explains why, despite the apparent growth in the economy, the poverty statistics are rising. The ordinary person has to fight against stereotypes in a society that is sharply defined along class, and, yes, colour lines. This is what has contributed to the wealth and income inequality that pervades the country. This is what is still at the heart of what late Prime Minister Edward Seaga characterised as the gigantic struggle between the haves and the have-nots. It more than subliminally defines former Prime Minister P J Patterson's characterisation of the tribal struggle in the politics for scarce benefits and spoils.

The poor and amorphous mass reap the scarce benefits that are available which are largely the little crumbs of bread that fall from the tables of the Dives — the rich biblical character in one of Jesus's parables — among us. For, to the Diveses belong the spoils. The spoils are largely derived from patronage and support of the respective political parties that they aid and abet in this tribal struggle. As commanders of the heights of the economy, they insist on being paid by whatever tribe emerges in Gordon House and from whoever is given the privilege to occupy Jamaica House. They are the ones, the real movers and shakers in the economy, who can determine how high their puppets in whichever party forms the Government must jump.

So, let us make no mistake about it as we fast approach 60 years of Independence. We might have been politically freed from Mother Britain, but we are still tethered to a politics and a political economy and culture that will not allow us to truly celebrate the independence we craved. After 57 years we have not carried out any fundamental constitutional change to create a better governance paradigm in the country. Right now, one of our major political parties, the People's National Party (PNP), is engaged in an epic battle to see who the future prime minister of Jamaica could be. Such a position will be determined by over 5,000 delegates, not the approximately 1.5 million people in the voting population. And, as we have seen in similar past contests, these delegates can be bought and can also be belligerent in their tribal cannibalism of each other.

The present prime minister was foisted on the country by exactly a similar tribal fiat when he first ascended to the high office. He was later challenged for that office in a bruising contest, but prevailed. What we have allowed over the years is the creation of a ruling elite drawn from what The Gleaner newspaper inelegantly describes as the “Gangs of Gordon House”. So, we swop one 'gang' for another at largely four-year intervals. And then we scream about corruption when we plant in the mind of this ruling elite that they have a divine right to rule.

I am at one with those who would want to see a prime minister elected on his own merit by the general populace, not one who becomes prime minister because he is the leader of a political party. And don't tell me that one must join a political party and try to change it from within. Your chance of doing so is as slim as boiling an egg on the top of Mount Everest. Most Jamaicans do not have the appetite for the kind of struggle and personal determination that such a process of change demands. They do not have the stomach for the internal hostilities, bickering, strife, and egocentrism that are occasioned by any rise to the top in the tribal configuration of Jamaican politics.

So, potentially good prime ministers stay away from the process. And the ruling elites that have mastered the art of the tribal will not yield any ground or change the system. That is why there is a lot of talk about the need for change but little willingness to embark on a programme of change. Such change will hardly come from those who have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo that has served them well both in privilege and the accoutrements of office. The people must demand change to a system that will serve their interests.

Ultimately, true independence will come when we create a truly educated and healthy population. While we strive for real political change in our system of governance, throw enormous resources at crime, and attend to other priorities, we must emphasise the health and education of our people. Education gives you true independence. It allows you to think critically and to be able to discriminate among several alternating possibilities that come your way. As the great educator Ivan Illich defined it, it is a celebration of awareness; not just awareness of the environment in which one lives and the social relationships which influence one's destiny, but awareness of self, of the latent possibilities that lie within oneself that can move one to greatness, and of the need to change one's personal status quo and not to accept it as given. This is true independence.

It is to the lasting credit of Michael Manley to have recognised very early the need for the people to be literate. The Jamaican Movement for the Advancement of Literacy (JAMAL) project was a recognition of this great need to help people to be basically literate so they could think for themselves and have a seat at the table. It is sad that these projects have been de-emphasised almost to the point of death. Edwin Allen, another education stalwart, must be credited for the work he did as minister of education in a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government. His emphasis on primary education and the building of schools to accommodate this was equally an attempt to create a literate population.

There is a great deal of work to be done, stereotypes to be ditched, and new thinking to emerge as we march into a better future for our country. We have proven what we can do when we unite as a people. Those who seek to divide us must be shown up for who they are. I believe a strong future is before us.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.