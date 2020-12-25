Jamaicans' seven deadly sins

According to Christian teachings, there are seven deadly sins, also known as capital or cardinal sins. According to historical accounts, they were first highlighted by Pope Gregory I (the Great) in the 6th century, and further explained by St Thomas Aquinas.

They have been listed as:

1) vainglory, or pride

2) greed or covetousness

3) lust, or inordinate or illicit sexual desire

4) envy

5) gluttony, which is usually understood to include drunkenness

6) wrath or anger

7) sloth.

On the flip side, there are seven virtues; namely:

1) humility

2) charity

3) chastity

4) gratitude

5) temperance

6) patience

7) diligence

During this festive season it is more than likely that the classic set of seven deadly sins mentioned above will take centre stage, but, hopefully, there are many well-thinking and upstanding Jamaicans who will practise those heavenly virtues.

In the meantime, this writer, like so many other concerned Jamaican citizens, has been bemoaning the fact that, over these many years, there have been some “deadly sins” that have become part and parcel of the Jamaican psyche. Consequently, we have seen much deprivation, deviation, and indiscipline in the society. These vices have influenced the behaviour of who I would dub as the ugly Jamaican. And what are these seven deadly sins?

1) “Me no response”

This expression is often used to deflect responsibility for one's or somebody else's actions. This attitude frequently surfaces at the workplace or on the streets, where an attitude of “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” is adopted, another way of putting one's head in the sand. As a result of this stance, many Jamaicans fail to take personal responsibility for their actions and are quick to put the blame on someone or something else when it is more than obvious where the buck stops.

2) “A so di ting set”

In this case, there is an abject surrender to what ails the society, admitting to oneself that there is now way out of the problem or challenging situation. This way of looking at things has led to, for example, thousands of Jamaicans putting up with slackness, corruption, political chicanery, and just about every “sinful” act that besets this nation. In this context, these same people who have taken a resigned attitude towards what ails this troubled nation have opted out of the electoral system, which gives much currency to the observation that bad politicians are elected by good citizens who do not vote.

This ill-fated attitude also leads to a resignation to the belief that change is not possible so the more things change the more they will remain the same. God help us!

3) “No problem”

Every so often we have heard the expression, “Jamaica, no problem, mon.” Interestingly, elements in the tourism industry has adopted this mantra in their effort to reassure visitors that, no matter what, “don't worry 'bout a thing, cause every little thing will be all right”. The obverse is that very often, when an unsuspecting tourist is being swindled or conned in one way or another, he/she is beguiled by that expression most times said with a chuckle. It is also a cavalier, irresponsible way to look at life in Jamaica where for unscrupulous hustlers, anything goes.

4) “A no nutten”

This is a classic Jamaican saying that endorses bad behaviour and criminal activities. It has found much affinity among the younger population who daily breaks laws and act out various undesirable activities on the basis that in the very final analysis, “a no nutten.” So such “sinful” deeds as scamming, driving recklessly, sexual abuse, beating the system or just being plain rude and out of order “a no nutten.” Oh, incidentally, staging or attending an illegal party during the COVID-19 pandemic “a no nutten!”

5) “Wha fi do?”

This particular expression is usually belted out by older members of the Jamaican population who strongly feel that the system is designed to “soak” them, so what's the use putting up a fight?

Daily, on our talk shows, citizens complain ad nauseam about various problems, whether personal or community-oriented, and what frequently emerges from those discussions is that the average Jamaican citizen is not aware of his or her constitutional rights, inclusive of consumer and human rights, as well as their responsibilities in a free society. Pathetically, and regrettably, Maas Tom and Miss Jane, like the legendary “Children of Sisyphus” will live out their miserable lives “rolling rock stone up hillside”. Wha fi do?”

6) “A so wi tan”/ “Anything a anyting”

These two expressions tend to go together and are not just said as an act of surrender, but defiance, especially to the authorities. Just this week during a television broadcast, an angry woman insisted that she had to stay on the streets and do her business to “earn a breads”. She, like many others, are prepared to break the curfew rules in order to satisfy their needs and wants. Much sympathy, in this regard, must be extended to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton whose many pleas and warnings have been falling on deaf ears because recalcitrant citizens continue to insist “A so wi tan, anything a anyting!” “COVID nah keep!”

7) “Anything too black nuh good”

And as if to put the icing on the cake, there is the self-hate, especially among people in the lower echelons of the society. When I was growing up, I often heard mothers saying to their sons, “Dat deh gal too black fi you, mi want brown-skinned grand pickney.” So, in today's Jamaica, notwithstanding the teachings of our first National Hero Marcus Garvey, many Jamaicans are bleaching in order to “reach” and the “crab in the barrel” mentality is alive and well. It is no secret that, despite many positive advances in race and class relations, the average black Jamaican still remains a marginalised being and what is even more tragic is that he/she has become a victim of self-inflicted inferiority complex. The high levels of crime and violence in the Jamaican society can be attributed, to some extent, to the fact that many young Jamaicans continue to struggle with an identity crisis because for them, “anything too black no good”. When will we emancipate ourselves from mental slavery?

During this festive season, we need to reflect on these seven deadly Jamaican sins and determine, while examining out adherence or lack thereof to the other seven deadly sins as espoused by Christianity, whether or not we have been naughty or nice.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 44 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica, where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.