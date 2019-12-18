Latecomers on the STEM train

At the onset, Prime Minister Andrew Holness's push for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programmes to be urgently and proactively assimilated throughout the education system — in an attempt to boost productivity by way of jobs suited for the 21st century — was truly a breath of fresh air. Furthermore, this is a stern reminder to stakeholders involved in the imminent success of such a programme in tandem with the National Standards Curriculum (NSC) to play their hands wisely to getting the nation aligned with new developments across the globe; specifically in the realms of STEM.

Suffice it to say, such a programme has long been initiated by the Ministry of Education for the past decade through the Education System Transformation Programme (ESTP), in conjunction with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – who has been funding such an initiative from its embryonic stage.

A programme of this sort is a catalyst which has been utilised in every First World nation to empower and safeguard their infrastructure, as well as to cater to the growing minds among its populace. In lieu of this, the NSC is the elixir that can remedy STEM programmes to where the country ought to be on par with First-World initiatives with the effectiveness of such in schools across Jamaica.

The NSC is richly endowed with STEM-based activities that ought to be implemented in daily lessons across schools at the primary and secondary levels — most notably grades one through to nine. In addition to the roll-out of such a curriculum, stakeholders, including personnel within the said ministry, as well as teachers, have been made privy of such a document of this magnitude at its genesis. Even more, as a means to strengthen the effectiveness of the methodology associated with the NSC, teachers have been engaged in myriad workshops leading up to its actual roll-out, and are still being trained and monitored in its effectual execution. As well, most teachers' colleges have been assiduously and robustly retooling their syllabi on how to train prospective candidates for the classrooms in order to adapt to the NSC as well as the STEM methodology in an effort to meet 21st century teacher-training standards.

On the flip side, a renowned training institution that has hardly been in support of such an initiative has been defiant in the sending out of trained personnel with the use of previous curricula. Most recently, that same entity has signalled the intent to commence a STEM training centre to assist teachers to better adapt to this First World phenomenon. Where has this drive and earnestness been from the onset? And, the $10-billion question is: Where and how will this venture be funded?

In concluding, the prime minister, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, should ensure that any programme pertaining to the advancement of STEM teaching and learning ought not to be affiliated with a single organisation. However, such should be the focus of every stakeholder in successfully carrying through the process in the establishment of 21st-century STEM institutions that will drive productivity at every level of the nation. Henceforth, collective views accepted by all for national development ought to be the panacea to achieving its ultimate goals in this day and age. We should all be on board for this one?

Ejal Trebuh Eroom is a STEM facilitator. Send comments to the Observer or lpslimited39@gmail.com.