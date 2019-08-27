Leaders lack political will to curb corruption

Corruption always has been on the forefront of political conversations in our homes, businesses, and social settings. Almost every Jamaican citizen around the world could state, both in public and in private, that corruption is a major problem in Jamaica.

Our politicians love to tackle the subject of corruption in public debates and accuse each other's party of being corrupt because they know they can score political points just by mentioning the word corruption. Therefore, if our politicians are so aware that corruption is rampant in each other's political party, and are doing nothing to curb it, it simply means that our leaders are actors who either think that Jamaican citizens are idiots, or their power of forgetfulness is enormous.

On July 10, 2019, this newspaper reported that Opposition Leader Peter Phillips accused the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) of allegedly embezzling public funds in a number of scandals and called on the Government to account for $13.8 billion of taxpayers' money. The JLP retaliated and highlighted over 20 scandals that the People's National Party (PNP) has reportedly been involved in. The obvious message is that both political party leaders know that an overwhelming amount of corruption exists in the Governments, under their leadership, and there are mountains of evidence to corroborate their claims.

Our now-infamous gangster Christopher “Dudus” Cooke was reportedly warned of his extradition minutes after it was discussed and finalised in Parliament. Criminals know about our states of emergency in advance, so they disappear from the communities before police operations begin. Policemen are said to usher motorists to their patrol vehicles and take bribes rather than issue traffic tickets, even in the presence of their superiors. We hear that job applicants seeking government employment know that cronyism or sexual favours are prerequisite to employment, thus eliminating highly qualified people to maintain the status quo of mediocrity.

I am hurt and saddened that my beloved country cannot produce a leader who will rule with the kind of intrepidness, candidness, and assertiveness conducive to economic growth and prosperity for all. I am offended to know that with 84 parliamentarians who have been appointed or voted into office to represent the people, and with party leaders having admitted to party corruption, there is no one to speak up for the people they represent unless they are accomplices, enablers, or beneficiaries of corrupt practices themselves.

Corruption is often a criminal offence punishable by fines and imprisonment and as such the fight against it should be pursued by a bipartisan body for the benefit of all the citizens of Jamaica. Our veteran political leaders know so much about corruption in their parties, but these elected, intelligent men refuse to take prosecutorial steps to reduce or eliminate it in their Government? Are they afraid that they will become casualties of the laws they enforce?

The fact that unenforced anti-corruption laws are on the books will not solve the problem. As leaders it is their responsibility to direct and control the actions of their respective parties. Good leaders lead by example and not by the normalisation of the atrocities of corruption. Good leaders know that the first step to battle corruption is with political will, financial resources, transparencies, and accountability, thus purging the political parties. This continued inaction and deliberateness by both political parties cause would-be dethroned politicians to demit office with impunity. They return to public life and enjoy, with their families, the ill-gotten gains they accumulate, while the majority of Jamaicans still live in poverty and obsequiousness. This is precisely why corruption continues to thrive, because of our leaders' self-serving, narcissistic, conceited attitude of self-enrichment and entitlement.

Our citizens should do everything in their power, and beyond, to mitigate corruption. They ought to realise that our leaders are talkers and not doers or thinkers. They reward and idolise continued dishonesty and corruptible practices. Therefore, honest, educated, morally driven citizens become despondent as they face disdain, ridicule, derision in a country where no one is held accountable. This is our sad lot.

Dr Curtis Webley, PhD, CPA, is an entrepreneur in Chicago, Illinois. Send comments to the Observer or cwebley@wascpafirm.com.