Let us be thankful for 2020

What a year it's been.

As the unprecedented year of 2020 disappears into the shadows, one should not close this indelible chapter without giving full retrospect to the intense and rare feat we overcame. The onslaught of the super novel coronavirus marked the highlight of our year, indeed. It is unlike any cataclysm the world had experienced in recent history. Yes, the Spanish Flu of 1918 still holds the top tier, as it was estimated to have impacted over 500 million people worldwide.

Due to the expeditious and prodigious innovative efforts on the part of our health care workers, governments, and scientists both locally and worldwide, we are increasingly able to effectively deter and counteract the full impact of this inexorable virus daily. To the team of health professionals locally and worldwide who undyingly perform selfless and philanthropic roles of attending and caring for the infected on the front line in circumstances fraught with evidently arduous and exhausting conditions, I salute you. Your impact on the attenuation of this virus is notable and has certainly changed the fate of many lives in a positive manner.

The year 2020 was dubbed by many the ''doom year'', as it was principally synonymous with many delays and rapid deceleration of the fast-paced world as we know it. Despite the temporary standstill, I am positive there were silver linings amidst this ongoing upheaval.

If one were to simply reflect on the year that passed, I am sure there must have been at least one or multiple areas of your life that benefited and was nourished by this requisite pause. It gave many a priceless opportunity to build, restructure, and reassess the direction of our lives; thus, eliminating fatiguing habits and energies so we may vibrate at even higher optimal frequencies.

Globally, it forced the governing leaders of countries to become more tactful and ingenious in devising solutions that ensured their economic sectors and assets kept afloat during these precarious and debilitating circumstances.

The year 2020 is one we should never forget. Crucially, it brought into focus the vital need for the world's population to become more vigilant and prepared, as best as possible, for similar future events.

As the fight to return to normality is being achieved, let us be thankful for this cycle. Although some lost the battle this year, there were immense miracles and blessings that marked this phase. This year we witnessed the increased proliferation of existing issues, as well as new life-altering events globally — carbon emissions worldwide fell by seven per cent in 2020; the largest amount ever recorded to date. As well, the stock markets crash, Australian and US bush fires, Black Lives Matter movement protests globally, Yemen crisis (largest humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations), Rohingya Refugee Crisis, coronavirus vaccines roll-out, and, finally, the historic UK/EU post-Brexit trade deal.

Undoubtedly, the world around us has been stunned in countless unforeseen ways. As a nation, it is imperative that we continue to give tremendous thanks for our present circumstances. With foresight, agility, and tactical measures utilised we were able, as a country, for the greater part, to efficiently conquer and deviate from the ravages of imminent dire economic straits and decimation. Frankly, we are truly blessed beyond measure. Let us never forget to show gratitude and embrace our inner strength and drive.

In essence, the key to life is to consistently keep fighting in a wholesome manner. Renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho aptly noted: “You drown not by falling into a river, but staying submerged in it.” Life will invariably present challenging, daring circumstances to our feet, but we are the ones who ultimately decide how our lives will be impacted in the end.

Happy New Year to all!

henry.tara42@gmail.com